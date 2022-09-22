Live & Online COURT ORDERED Multi Par Auction to be held November 7th at 10 am! Auction to be held at the Plains Community Building in Plains, 812 Grand Ave, KS. SW Kansas swine production faculty that historically produced over 200,000 market hogs per year and located just 65 miles from the processing plant in Guymon, Oklahoma allowing the opportunity to expand or diversify into a business that parallels with the grain supplies locally. The 1,325 acre +/- operation will be sold in 11 tracts consisting of a full operational feed mill with offices, farrow to finish facilities with some of the buildings just have been taken out of production in July 2022, water and lagoon permits, and multiple residences.

