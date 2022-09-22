Read full article on original website
Knife attack on Dodge City teen, may be road rage
A Dodge City student was stabbed in what authorities are calling a possible road rage incident. It happened in the high school parking lot around 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning.
Kansas woman hospitalized after semi rear-ends SUV
GREENSBURG, Kan. — A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 8 a.m. Thursday in Kiowa County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a semi, driven by 43-year-old Jason Hindman of Preston, was eastbound on U.S. 54 when he rear-ended an SUV driven by 31-year-old Mario Garza of Garden City, who had slowed down and moved left for law enforcement on a traffic stop. Both vehicles traveled into the south ditch.
GCCC sophomore chosen as Miss Garden City Fiesta Queen
Heidy Aguilar, Garden City Community College sophomore, was recently selected Miss Garden City Fiesta Queen during the 2022 Fiesta Scholarship Pageant on September 9. This annual scholarship pageant is sponsored by the Garden City Mexican Fiesta and crowns a title holder who has a passion for education, culture, community, and Garden City.
Construction on Ellis Ave. delayed after public outcry
A construction project that was set to tear up 5 miles of blacktop south of Ellis has been put on hold after a large crowd of residents recently voiced their concerns. At last Monday’s Ellis County Commission meeting, residents from Rush, Ness and Ellis counties packed the commission chambers to voice their displeasure with the county’s decision to turn the southern portion of Ellis Ave. from asphalt to a dirt road.
Swine Facility Auction to be held November 7th at 10 am!
Live & Online COURT ORDERED Multi Par Auction to be held November 7th at 10 am! Auction to be held at the Plains Community Building in Plains, 812 Grand Ave, KS. SW Kansas swine production faculty that historically produced over 200,000 market hogs per year and located just 65 miles from the processing plant in Guymon, Oklahoma allowing the opportunity to expand or diversify into a business that parallels with the grain supplies locally. The 1,325 acre +/- operation will be sold in 11 tracts consisting of a full operational feed mill with offices, farrow to finish facilities with some of the buildings just have been taken out of production in July 2022, water and lagoon permits, and multiple residences.
Skins Rally Falls Short to Dodge City
Dodge City held off a furious homecoming Redskin rally Friday night at Gary Cornelsen Sports Complex. The Red Demons claimed a 23-15 win over the Redskins. Liberal fell behind 17-0 but rallied. Redskin quarterback Brooks Kappelmann did not play in the second half due to an injury. Dodge City’s Chance...
