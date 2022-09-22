Read full article on original website
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
California is the ‘sole producer’ of these 17 crops
California is a well-known leader in agriculture, but did you know there are certain crops almost exclusively grown in the state?
What is the impact of California’s new parking bill?
KCBS Radio news anchor Kris Ankarlo spoke with Muhammad Alameldin, policy associate at the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at UC Berkeley, Saturday to learn about the implications of new CA parking legislation.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
PG&E equipment blamed for Mosquito Fire, California’s largest wildfire in 2022, in lawsuit
Pacific Gas and Electric equipment is again in the crosshairs, blamed in a new lawsuit for igniting the destructive Mosquito Fire burning in Placer County. The Mosquito Fire has so far charred nearly 80,000 acres. The troubled utility which was found criminally responsible for its equipment’s role in a series of wildfires including 2018’s Camp Fire that leveled much of the town of Paradise and remains the deadliest in California history, is again being accused of putting dollars over public safety.
Gov. Newsom signs catalytic converter theft legislation
Governor Gavin Newsom is taking a swing at the “big problem” of catalytic converter theft by signing two bills into California law, according to a statement from his office. SB 1087, authored by California State Senator Lena Gonzalez, and AB 1740, authored by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi, requires recyclers to keep detailed records and only allows […]
SFGate
California governor rejects mandatory kindergarten law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Beyond what they learn academically in kindergarten, students learn everyday routines: how to take care of class materials and how to be kind to their peers, according to Golden Empire Elementary School kindergarten teacher Carla Randazzo. While developing those skills became more difficult for students...
What does the word Sacramento mean?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Although Sacramento is known as the capital of the Golden State, its definition has a religious meaning. Like many cities in California, Sacramento’s name is Spanish. Sacramento translates to Sacrament in English. A sacrament is a religious ceremony or ritual, such as a baptism, held to be a means of divine […]
KCRA.com
Northern California fire district closing stations due to budget restraints, inflation
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Northern California fire district is closing some of its stations indefinitely and blaming rising inflation among other things. In doing so, they hope to save more than a million dollars in revenue costs. "South Placer Fire District’s operational costs have increased faster than its...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Newsom signs law removing ‘squaw’ across California. What it means for Squaw Valley
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a state bill on Friday, California Native American Day, that will remove the word “squaw,” now widely considered a slur, from California places by 2025. In the central San Joaquin Valley, Assembly Bill 2022 should impact the rural Fresno County town of Squaw Valley.
KTVU FOX 2
California loosening mask recommendations as COVID levels remain low
OAKLAND, Calif. - Mask requirements are easing in California. As of Friday, the state is no longer recommending everyone mask up indoors. For months, California's public health leaders have been recommending masking inside public settings -- whether you’re vaccinated or not. But that's changing now. "We’re kind of at...
NBC Bay Area
Gas Prices in California Rising Fast, Almost $2 More Than National Average
Gas prices across the nation are no longer dropping, instead they are moving up fast. In just the last week, gas prices in California went up by 14 cents. “I have to go see my clients from north to south basically, from Palo Alto to Santa Clara, sometimes going back and forth from my house to work, so yeah,” said Fremont resident Daniela Arbelaez. “I just want to know what’s going on.”
Lawsuit: California utility targeted Asians in pot searches
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Extraordinary use of electricity has long been a telltale sign of illegal grow houses producing thousands of marijuana plants hidden in seemingly ordinary homes. But a lawsuit filed by a data privacy watchdog says a Northern California utility went too far by racially profiling Asian communities as it routinely fed customers’ power use information to police without requiring a warrant or any suspicion of wrongdoing, in violation of state laws. The data disclosure deliberately targeted Asian Americans, with resulting disproportionate penalties against those of Asian descent, the suit says. The suit illustrates a flashpoint in law enforcement’s efforts to combat illicit drugs.
NBC Bay Area
Here's How California Plans to Handle 400,000 Wild Pigs
A bill addressing how to handle up to 400,000 wild pigs that are roaming across California has been signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Senate Bill 856, authored by state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, will loosen regulations and lower hunting fees for killing the wild pigs, which have been found in 56 of the state's 58 counties, excepting only San Francisco and Alpine counties.
California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
How much will my California Middle-Class Tax Refund be?
The Middle Class Tax Refund is a one-time payment to Californians to provide some relief at the pump. Relief that, according to Doug Shupe wth Triple-A, is much needed
KSBW.com
California prepares for possible economic downturn
California leaders have been bracing for a possible economic downturn with state personal income tax revenues billions below what was projected for this time of year and conditions outside of the state contributing to uncertainty about its financial future. Gov. Gavin Newsom has spent the last few weeks considering hundreds...
sjvsun.com
Oil company is buying out Kern Co. homes. Some residents are blaming Newsom’s latest laws for forcing them from home.
Residents of a close-knit California community are on borrowed time after energy company Berry Petroleum sent out offer letters to buy up properties including residences. McKittrick is located 14 miles northwest of Taft with a population of 102 residents, according to the census bureau. The town is in the center of a large oil-producing region that Berry Petroleum is trying to buy out.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
California North Coast home prices tick up in August, but interest rate rise is taking a bite
North Bay home prices ticked up last month in Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties, but Mendocino, Lake and Marin counties followed the San Francisco Bay Area trend in downward price movement from July, according to the latest data. That’s the anticipated market reaction to rapidly rising mortgage interest rates amid...
NBC San Diego
Conservation and Storage: Batteries, the Future of California Power
The hottest days this summer pushed California’s power grid to its limit. People were asked multiple days to conserve energy to avoid rolling blackouts. It worked… with a little help. Like from the giant batteries sitting in neighborhoods around San Diego and the state. One of those batteries,...
KSBW.com
California's unclaimed property: How to see if you are owed money, make a claim
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you checked lately to see if you’re owed unclaimed money in California? Were there valuables you left at a bank years ago and forgot about?. The California state controller’s office maintains a system for people to search for unclaimed property by name and safeguards billions of dollars worth of properties until the rightful owners can be found.
