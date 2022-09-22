ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

WWLP

The 6 Bricks Cannabis dispensary in Springfield opened on Saturday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a reception. According to the 6 Bricks website, they are a cannabis dispensary located in Springfield. It is a black, local, and family-owned business, which is the first of its kind in the industry.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: rebuilding from the ashes

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A well-known grocery store in Longmeadow and a scenic restaurant in Easthampton are making progress in rebuilding after fires tore through their businesses. Just days before Thanksgiving last year, a fire tore through a shopping plaza in Longmeadow, destroying several businesses, including the longstanding Armata’s Market.
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

6 Brick’s cannabis dispensary opens in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A new dispensary opened up in Springfield Saturday! Payton Shubrick, CEO and founder of 6 Brick, LLC shared with Western Mass News what it means to her to open up shop in Springfield. “It’s such an exciting day for me as well as my family. I was...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: September 23

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. United Way of Pioneer Valley announced they have compiled a list of volunteer opportunities throughout Hampden County for this year’s Day of Caring, which was Friday. This year’s Day of Caring sites include Stanley Park, Camp Moses, Square One, Camp Shepard, Ronald McDonald House, Westfield Schools, Camp Lewis Perkins, Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee, and United Way of Pioneer Valley and many more!
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

2 Longmeadow teens saved from CT River

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two teens were rescued by from the Connecticut River after their boat took on water Saturday morning. According to the Hampden County Sheriff’s office, deputies of their Marine Patrol Unit were flagged down by two teens just before 8:30 a.m. under I-391 near the Medina Street boat ramp.
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Agriculture remains at the heart of The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E’s roots are based in the history of agriculture across New England and that still holds true over a century later. On Friday, Elena Hovagimian, the director of agriculture at the Eastern States Exposition, spoke to Western Mass News about some of the great agricultural displays and events at this year’s fair.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

Hidden Gems On The Mohawk Trail

One of the most picturesque drives is on the Mohawk Trail. When I would go over to visit friends or to the Boston area that is the way I go. Remember that we are in the winter months so the Mohawk trail can get a little sketchy so drive safely. It is also beautiful any time of the year.
SHELBURNE FALLS, MA
westernmassnews.com

Sunday night news update

In this update, two teenagers from Longmeadow were rescued from the Connecticut River, a new dispensary just opened up in Springfield, and the Big E hosted Vermont Day on Saturday. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast. Saturday night news update. Saturday morning news update. Updated: Sep. 24, 2022...
LONGMEADOW, MA
WCAX

Daily attendance record broken on Vermont Day at the Big-E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WCAX) - They set an attendance record at the Big-E in West Springfield, Massachusetts. Possibly thanks to Vermont Day. Officials say more than 177-thousand people visited the annual exposition and festival supporting New England agriculture and commerce. The Vermont building provided 23 Vermont vendors with a unique way to share their Green Mountain products. Some of the vendors included The Skinny Pancake, Danforth Pewter and Ben and Jerry’s.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Residents seek safety changes after recent Boston Road crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A crash sent two people to the hospital in Springfield Thursday night is just the latest on Boston Road and neighbors are concerned. They want changes made to prevent more accidents in the area. One man who lives off Boston road told Western Mass News that he sees too many accidents happen in that area and his calls for action have been growing for years.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Game of the Week: Agawam at Putnam

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -We asked, you voted! This week’s Game of the Week” Putnam at Commerce! Check out the highlights in the video!. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
AGAWAM, MA

