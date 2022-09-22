Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel MavenBarkhamsted, CT
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
Football loses tough opening NESCAC matchupThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Related
6 Brick’s, LLC opens to the public Saturday
The 6 Bricks Cannabis dispensary in Springfield opened on Saturday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a reception. According to the 6 Bricks website, they are a cannabis dispensary located in Springfield. It is a black, local, and family-owned business, which is the first of its kind in the industry.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: rebuilding from the ashes
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A well-known grocery store in Longmeadow and a scenic restaurant in Easthampton are making progress in rebuilding after fires tore through their businesses. Just days before Thanksgiving last year, a fire tore through a shopping plaza in Longmeadow, destroying several businesses, including the longstanding Armata’s Market.
Springfield, Agawam, Easthampton among WMass communities sharing $2.5 million in state funding for parks, open space projects
A splash pad, a new dam and nature trails — these are some of the projects officials say will be funded through the $12 million in grants going to communities across the commonwealth for open space acquisitions and park improvements. In all, 43 communities will be receiving grants, according...
westernmassnews.com
6 Brick’s cannabis dispensary opens in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A new dispensary opened up in Springfield Saturday! Payton Shubrick, CEO and founder of 6 Brick, LLC shared with Western Mass News what it means to her to open up shop in Springfield. “It’s such an exciting day for me as well as my family. I was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
At Springfield’s Court Square, 31 Elm, ‘a jewel’ emerges from the rough
SPRINGFIELD — Gov. Charlie Baker this week saw the view up Main Street from what will — in just one year’s time — be a new apartment on the third floor of long-derelict 13-31 Elm St. on Springfield’s Court Square. What the chief executive didn’t...
Holyoke Mall is all about homecoming
Macy's in the Holyoke Mall is having a VIP event on Saturday to have a luxury homecoming shopping experience.
Pawzaar Craft Fair in Springfield featuring 30 vendors to benefit homeless pets
A craft fair is being held to benefit homeless pets in Springfield on Saturday.
westernmassnews.com
Longmeadow teenagers rescued from Connecticut River Saturday
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A scary situation unfolded in Chicopee on Saturday morning. Two teenagers from Longmeadow were rescued from the Connecticut River. Officials told Western Mass News the teens were preparing to participate in the Paper City Regatta. They added that the Hampden County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol Unit, which assisted with the rescue, was established last year to respond to incidents like this one.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cruise for Critters at Westview Farms in Monson
The 10th annual Cruise for Critters is back at Westview Farms Creamery in Monson on Saturday.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: September 23
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. United Way of Pioneer Valley announced they have compiled a list of volunteer opportunities throughout Hampden County for this year’s Day of Caring, which was Friday. This year’s Day of Caring sites include Stanley Park, Camp Moses, Square One, Camp Shepard, Ronald McDonald House, Westfield Schools, Camp Lewis Perkins, Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee, and United Way of Pioneer Valley and many more!
westernmassnews.com
2 Longmeadow teens saved from CT River
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two teens were rescued by from the Connecticut River after their boat took on water Saturday morning. According to the Hampden County Sheriff’s office, deputies of their Marine Patrol Unit were flagged down by two teens just before 8:30 a.m. under I-391 near the Medina Street boat ramp.
Statewide Cannabis Cup Competition taking place
Some of the people who shop at the INSA dispensary in Springfield, who've developed a wide palate of the strains on the market, will help determine the winners of the state wide Cannabis Cup Competition.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westernmassnews.com
Agriculture remains at the heart of The Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E’s roots are based in the history of agriculture across New England and that still holds true over a century later. On Friday, Elena Hovagimian, the director of agriculture at the Eastern States Exposition, spoke to Western Mass News about some of the great agricultural displays and events at this year’s fair.
Hidden Gems On The Mohawk Trail
One of the most picturesque drives is on the Mohawk Trail. When I would go over to visit friends or to the Boston area that is the way I go. Remember that we are in the winter months so the Mohawk trail can get a little sketchy so drive safely. It is also beautiful any time of the year.
westernmassnews.com
Sunday night news update
In this update, two teenagers from Longmeadow were rescued from the Connecticut River, a new dispensary just opened up in Springfield, and the Big E hosted Vermont Day on Saturday. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast. Saturday night news update. Saturday morning news update. Updated: Sep. 24, 2022...
Heavy police presence seen on Stonina Drive in Chicopee
A heavy police presence was spotted on Stonina Drive in Chicopee Sunday.
WCAX
Daily attendance record broken on Vermont Day at the Big-E
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WCAX) - They set an attendance record at the Big-E in West Springfield, Massachusetts. Possibly thanks to Vermont Day. Officials say more than 177-thousand people visited the annual exposition and festival supporting New England agriculture and commerce. The Vermont building provided 23 Vermont vendors with a unique way to share their Green Mountain products. Some of the vendors included The Skinny Pancake, Danforth Pewter and Ben and Jerry’s.
Funnel shaped cloud in West Springfield caused concern on Monday
A funnel shaped cloud was seen over West Springfield on Monday that raised concerns to passerby's on the road.
westernmassnews.com
Residents seek safety changes after recent Boston Road crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A crash sent two people to the hospital in Springfield Thursday night is just the latest on Boston Road and neighbors are concerned. They want changes made to prevent more accidents in the area. One man who lives off Boston road told Western Mass News that he sees too many accidents happen in that area and his calls for action have been growing for years.
westernmassnews.com
Game of the Week: Agawam at Putnam
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -We asked, you voted! This week’s Game of the Week” Putnam at Commerce! Check out the highlights in the video!. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Comments / 0