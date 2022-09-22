Read full article on original website
Brie Larson Reveals Why Captain Marvel Sequel Was Harder to Make Than Original
When it comes to The Marvels, there's one thing for certain: the Captain Marvel follow-up is going to have plenty of high-flying action. According to franchise lead Brie Larson, that action is ultimately what sets the two films apart from each other. The Oscar-winning actor said that while filming the sequel, she had much more wire work, which made it a more difficult shoot to complete.
Star Wars: Darth Vader's James Earl Jones Signed Off On AI Technology to Recreate His Voice
Obi-Wan Kenobi revealed a new chapter in Star Wars lore to fans all around the world, and they did a pretty decent job of showing where the titular was in between the prequel and original trilogy. Ewan McGregor reprised his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Hayden Christensen came back as Darth Vader. Most fans know the actor as the face under the mask of one of the greatest villains of all time, but his voice was always more important. James Earl Jones has loaned his voice to the character since the first time Darth Vader appeared on screen, and he technically voiced him in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Previously, there were reports that Lucasfilm was using a voice A.I. to replace Jones and use his voice for the future, and it seems that the actor approved the move. During a new interview with Vanity Fair, the people behind the A.I. revealed that Jones has signed off on the technology and even advises them on it.
Werewolf by Night: Disney+ Reclassifies Special From Comedy to Horror
Hours after Marvel officially unveiled Werewolf by Night at D23, Disney+ added a page for the holiday special on its platform. At the time, the streamer had the hour-long project listed as a "Comedy." As of Sunday, that genre has changed. On the same page, Comedy is no longer listed and instead, "Horror, Fantasy, Super Hero, and Action-Adventure" are posted.
Dark Side of the Ring Co-Creator Explains Season 4's Status (Exclusive)
Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring earned acclaim for all three of its seasons, and despite some speculation among fans, co-creator Jason Eisener confirmed there are definitely hopes for more stories to be told in that series going forward. Given that Eisener and collaborator Evan Husney teamed up with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to develop the new series Tales from the Territories, some fans assumed this meant the end of Dark Side of the Ring, though Eisener confirmed that this isn't the case, even if Dark Side hasn't officially been renewed. Eisener's new film Kids vs. Aliens makes its premiere tonight at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas.
Rick and Morty Fans Were Creeped Out By Season 6's Newest Episode
Rick and Morty has been taking fans through a new status quo for the first few episodes of the sixth season so far, but fans really loved seeing the Smith Family all taking on the same kind of challenge with the newest episode! Season 6 has been introducing a whole kind of new family dynamic following Rick losing access to the rest of the multiverse, and through the first few episodes the series has been exploring each member of the family in interesting new ways. But this newest episode offered the first time in the season that every member of the family was on the same page.
House of the Dragon showrunner shares regret over heartbreaking episode 6 death
House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal has shared his regret over a death that took place in the latest episode.The sixth episode of the Game of Thrones prequel aired on Sunday (25 September), and moved the story on in drastic fashion.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Not only did the instalment, titled “The Princess and the Queen”, see Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Vooke make their debuts as the adult version of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, but it saw the death of three important characters.One death in particular left viewers feeling emotional: Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell).Leana is the...
House of the Dragon viewers reminded of scheming Game of Thrones character as new villain emerges in episode 6
House of the Dragon viewers were reminded of a certainGame of Thrones character in the prequel’s latest episode.Sunday night’s (25 September) episode of the spin-off series moved the story on in rapid fashion, jumping forward 10 years in time.Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke officially succeeded Milly Alcock and Emily Carey as Princess Rhaenyra and Queen Alicent respectively, and the episode revealed that, in the space of a decade, the former friends’ relationship has completely eroded.If there was any chance of them ever reaching a truce, though, Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) shot it down in chilling fashion. *Spoilers follow –...
Netflix Releases The School for Good and Evil Clip
The School of Good and Evil released a new clip for fans during Netflix's TUDUM event. People were treated to all kinds of updates from the streamer, but the fantasy project was of special interest. Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington are joined by Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso in the clip. Paul Feig has assembled quite a team for the academy hijinks that await. YA fans are no stranger to that setting with Harry Potter and others all taking up the school vibes. But, most of those don't have this kind of star power. Lawrence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, and Ben Kingsley all round out an ensemble that is sure to thrill and delight the fans watching from home. Check out the teaser for yourself right here!
Netflix Surprise Launches Critically Acclaimed Game
Netflix has surprised users by surprise releasing one of the most critically acclaimed indie games out there. Over the last year or so, Netflix has been trying to enter the gaming business in a rather unique way. Unlike most gaming platforms, Netflix already has an incredibly massive user base that subscribers to watch films and TV shows. Netflix figured that it could take that audience and also provide them with games for their mobile devices as well. Since starting this idea in 2021, it has been releasing some fairly good mobile games and has plans to release a new Assassin's Creed game on the platform in the future.
Chris Hemsworth's Extraction 2 Gets First Look at Netflix Sequel
Last September, Netflix announced that Chris Hemsworth's record-breaking Extraction would be getting a sequel and now, as part of this year's TUDUM streaming event on Saturday, the streamer gave fans their first look at the eagerly anticipated Extraction 2. In a new video, fans get not only their first look at footage from the sequel, but the behind-the-scenes work bringing the film's mind-blowing stunts to life — including one in which a real helicopter lands on a moving train.
Louise Fletcher's Kai Winn Was One of Star Trek's Greatest Villains
On Friday, news broke that Oscar-winning actress Louise Fletcher had died at the age of 88. Though most will likely remember Fletcher for her award-winning turn as Nurse Ratched in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Star Trek fans will know her as one of the greatest villains the franchise has ever seen. Fletcher played Winn Adami, an ambitious Bajoran religious leader, in 14 episodes of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Her guile and political maneuvering set her apart from Star Trek's more boldly aggressive villains. While Star Trek has had its share of coldly manipulative political antagonists, Deep Space Nine's unique structure -- staying in one place and telling somewhat more serialized stories -- allowed the series to develop Winn more deeply.
Nadine Lustre in ‘Deleter’: Watch First Teaser for Mikhail Red’s Techno-Horror Film (EXCLUSIVE)
Actor-singer-influencer Nadine Lustre, Louise delos Reyes and film and TV actor Mccoy Deleon are the leads in rising star Philippines director Mikhail Red’s “Deleter.” A first teaser has been released for the film that straddles the techno-horror and psychological thriller genres. Based on a script by Mikhail and Nikolas Red, the film follows Lyra, who works shifts at a shadowy online content moderation office where employees, known as deleters, are tasked with the process of filtering graphic uploads from reaching social media platforms. The responsibility of censorship proves bearable for Lyra, whom her co-workers, as well as her boss Simon, observe...
Ballerina: John Wick Spinoff With Ana de Armas Will Begin Filming This Fall
The John Wick spinoff movie Ballerina starring Ana de Armas will reportedly begin filming this fall. That production update for the John Wick franchise was embedded in a new profile on Ana de Armas, who is currently courting Oscars buzz for her daring performance as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's new biopic Blonde. Specifically, Variety noted that Armas is getting set for "Ballerina, a John Wick spinoff, which she will shoot this fall." Ballerina will be directed by Underworld's Len Wiseman, with a script from John Wick: Parabellum writer Shay Hatten. John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski will be producing the spinoff.
True Detective Reveals Five Cast Members for Season 4
HBO has been hard at work on the upcoming fourth season of their hit series True Detective, and as with each season, there is a very different cast. Jodie Foster is set to lead the new season opposite Kali Reis with Issa Lopez on board as Executive Producer. True Detective: Night Country looks to up the ante with its female heavy cast, which is a much needed change of space for a series like this one. Not much has happened since the casting of Foster and Reis, but now there seems to be a little bit of movement. According to Variety, John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, and Anne Lambe have all been cast in the fourth season of the series.
House of the Dragon Finally Solves Major Game of Thrones Mystery
While HBO's House of the Dragon is based on the Fire & Blood book by George R.R. Martin, and fans who have read the book know the general order of events still to come, there are still plenty of gaps in the story that the series can attempt to fill in. One such mystery involved the cursed castle of Harrenhal. Fire & Blood details a devastating fire at Harrenhal, but doesn't ever confirm the cause. Sunday night's episode of House of the Dragon solved the mystery for fans, revealing exactly what happened the night of the fire.
Werewolf by Night Runtime Revealed
The release of Marvel's Werewolf by Night is now under two weeks away. The project is the studio's first-ever holiday special, a one-shot that's longer than a single episode of Disney+ programming, and shorter than a feature-length film. While it's long been thought the special would hover right around an hour because of the reported format, the runtime for the project has reportedly surfaced online confirming the speculation.
Our Flag Means Death Begins Filming Season 2
Hoist the colors: filming is underway on Our Flag Means Death Season 2. Loosely based on the true adventures of 18th-century would-be pirate Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), the fan-favorite HBO Max comedy set sail with the Gentleman Pirate crossing paths with the legendary Blackbeard (Taika Waititi, who directed the series premiere and serves as executive producer). In an image posted to Twitter, co-star Samba Schutte, who plays ship cook Roach, revealed that The Revenge sails again as filming on Season 2 is underway in New Zealand. See the first-look peek below.
Loki Star Tom Hiddleston Reacts to Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe brought about a lot of changes now that the Multiverse exists. There has been a lot of exploration into other worlds in Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. At the end of Loki's first season, Jonathan Majors made his MCU debut as "He Who Remains," which teases Kang as the next big bad of the MCU. It sounds like a lot of chaos will be coming in Marvel's next phase, including during Loki's second season, which is currently in production. Loki star Tom Hiddleston recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly (via The Direct) and brought up seeing the multiple Spider-Mans in No Way Home, and the future of the multiverse.
Werewolf by Night: Man-Thing Trends as Critics Praise Character's MCU Debut
Longtime fans of Marvel horror know that whoever knows fear burns at the touch of the Man-Thing. As it turns out, a lot of people might be feeling the heat in the coming days. Sunday night, the social embargo for Marvel's Werewolf by Night lifted, allowing critics and members of the media to share their first thoughts about Marvel's first holiday special. Across the board, praise of unanimous for the MCU debut of the macabre Man-Thing, a cult classic within the Marvel stable. So much so, in fact, the character began to trend on Twitter Sunday night.
Disney+ Screening Hocus Pocus 2, Werewolf by Night, and More at Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Fans are immensely excited to check out the highly anticipated Hocus Pocus 2 when it premieres later this month, but with the film being a Disney+ original, most viewers will be relegated to watching it on their TVs at home, though fans in the Los Angeles area will be able to see not only the sequel, but also the original, on a big screen at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. In addition to a double-feature event, Disney+ will also be screening The Nightmare Before Christmas and select episodes of Marvel Studios TV series to get audiences into the spirit of the spooky season. You can check out the full details of the events below before they are held in October.
