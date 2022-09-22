Car plows into apartment building in East San Jose hit-and-run crash

Raw video: Scene of car into apartment building in East San Jose 04:33

SAN JOSE -- A hit-and-run driver slammed into an apartment building early Thursday morning in San Jose, leaving nine people displaced.

The crash happened at about 1:45 a.m. near the intersection of Senter Road and Sylvandale Avenue in East San Jose. The car had first collided with a parked car and then into the apartment building. The car had no occupants when officers arrived, San Jose police said.

The crash also sent a wheel from the vehicle hurtling into the wall of another unit, causing damage inside, according to a resident.

"I was sleeping in my bedroom and then I heard a noise, boom, just like something hitting," said resident Ran Meas. "I first thought the car hit my house but then I came out and I saw the whole cabinets in my kitchen had broke loose."

Police said the driver was found later and arrested for DUI.

The cause of the collision was still under investigation and there were no injuries. The fire department said nine people were displaced from two apartment units that were to be red-tagged because of the extensive damage.