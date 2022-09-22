ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Car plows into apartment building in East San Jose hit-and-run crash

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ep31Y_0i6FTH7h00

Raw video: Scene of car into apartment building in East San Jose 04:33

SAN JOSE -- A hit-and-run driver slammed into an apartment building early Thursday morning in San Jose, leaving nine people displaced.

The crash happened at about 1:45 a.m. near the intersection of Senter Road and Sylvandale Avenue in East San Jose. The car had first collided with a parked car and then into the apartment building. The car had no occupants when officers arrived, San Jose police said.

The crash also sent a wheel from the vehicle hurtling into the wall of another unit, causing damage inside, according to a resident.

"I was sleeping in my bedroom and then I heard a noise, boom, just like something hitting," said resident Ran Meas. "I first thought the car hit my house but then I came out and I saw the whole cabinets in my kitchen had broke loose."

Police said the driver was found later and arrested for DUI.

The cause of the collision was still under investigation and there were no injuries. The fire department said nine people were displaced from two apartment units that were to be red-tagged because of the extensive damage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Oakland police investigate two more fatal shootings Saturday

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland are searching for suspects in two separate fatal shootings that occurred Saturday, according to authorities.The first shooting happened just after 7 a.m. Police responded after a ShotSpotter activation on the 3200 block of Market Street.  Arriving officer found a shooting scene in the 900 block of Brockhurst Street, but no victims were present.  A short time later, two male adult subjects walked into area hospitals suffering from at least one gunshot wound which appears to have been sustained at the Brockhurst Street shooting scene.  One of the male shooting victims succumbed to his injuries and...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Community honors life of AAPI newlywed killed in East Bay road rage shooting

SAN LORENZO (KPIX) -- Violent road rage incidents have increased by 500 percent over the past decade, leading to hundreds of deaths here in the Bay Area alone.A week ago, Reinhart Asuncion, a 30-year-old San Lorenzo newlywed, was shot and killed at the intersection of Lewelling and Hesperian boulevards in Alameda County after he got into an argument with the occupants of a car next to him, investigators said.So far, no arrests have been made.On Sunday, family, friends and their community came out to remember their loved one and to demand  something be done to  catch his killers and to...
SAN LORENZO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Thieves target San Francisco Marina District garage three times in one night

SAN FRANCISCO -- A pair of thieves appear to hit one residential garage three times in a matter of hours last week in San Francisco's Marina District. Home surveillance video shows two men walking along Divisadero Street just before 3 a.m. on September 20. After noticing a slightly open side door, they turn around and make their way in. They wander into a garage. One man in a red hat grabs power tools, while the other takes a tripod light. All of it was captured on multiple cameras. While the men seem to notice the cameras, it doesn't deter them.About an hour...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police find father and son fatally stabbed at Hayward home

HAYWARD -- Police in Hayward are investigating a double homicide Sunday after a father and his son were found with fatal stab wounds at a home on Lund Avenue, authorities said.According to a press release, on Sunday morning at about 4:25 a.m., the Hayward Police Department received a 9-1-1 call regarding an altercation inside a residence near the 100 block of Lund Avenue.Arriving officers got to the scene and found two unconscious subjects, a father and son, both suffering from critical stab wounds, police said.Medical personnel arrived and rendered aid to the victims, but both men were pronounced deceased at the scene.Police did not release any details regarding circumstances surrounding the deadly incident or any suspect information.The identities of both victims are known but currently being withheld, police officials said.Authorities said this is an active and ongoing investigation. additional details regarding the incident will be released when available. Anyone with information related to the homicide is asked to call Detective Humpert at 510-293-7176.
HAYWARD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

San Jose pellet gun shooting near airport

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police are on the scene of a pellet gun shooting in central San Jose, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Department. The shooting reportedly took place near Ruff Drive and the Guadalupe River Trail. Police say one man was shot and suffered an injury that was not life-threatening. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

One person injured following shooting at house in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. — An early morning shooting in Hollister has left one person injured. According to Hollister police, there was a shooting at 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning on the 100 block of Peartree Lane. Investigators say a home was shot at several times and one person inside the house...
HOLLISTER, CA
NBC Bay Area

Suspect Arrested in Domestic Violence, Weapons Case in San Jose

Police in San Jose on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with a domestic violence and weapons case. On Tuesday at 3:20 p.m., officers with the San Jose Police Department responded to a domestic violence call in the 1000 block of Mallet Drive. Police said the victim reported her husband,...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

SF man dies from shooting in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating the homicide of a man from San Francisco. Shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday, police officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 6200 block of Camden Street. Officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim ultimately succumbed to his […]
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartment Building#Police#Traffic Accident
CBS San Francisco

Oakland police warn residents of recent increase in ATM robberies

OAKLAND – The Oakland Police Department is warning residents to be on guard as the city has seen a recent surge in armed robberies at ATM machines this month. On Friday, police announced there have been several reports of people being held at gunpoint after drawing cash from ATM machines.  Officers remind residents to select an ATM in a well-lit, populated area, and to always watch for suspicious people in the vicinity before drawing money. Residents should also put their cash away immediately, and to call 911 if they are being followed. Police ask anyone with more information on the robbery cases to contact the department at 510-238-3326.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Berkeley police investigating report woman tried to lure 12-year-old boy into vehicle

BERKELEY -- Police in Berkeley are investigating a report of a woman who allegedly tried to lure a 12-year-old boy into a vehicle last week.On Tuesday at around 5:30 p.m., a 12-year-old boy was riding his scooter on the sidewalk of Sacramento Street when a car stopped in front of him and a woman got out of the car and tried to convince the boy to get inside, according to the Berkeley Police Department.As the suspect came closer to the boy, he ran away and hid in a nearby driveway.The boy walked back out to the sidewalk a few minutes...
BERKELEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KRON4 News

Police investigating Oakland fatal shooting at Concordia Park

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man was found dead in Oakland’s Concordia Park early Saturday evening. Police received a 911 call and responded at 6:10 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found the victim, a man, on the ground with gunshot wounds to the head and back. Officers […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Officer interrupts catalytic converter theft in progress, suspects flee

PACIFICA, Calif. (BCN) — A Pacifica Police Department officer interrupted a catalytic converter theft in progress early Thursday morning. On Thursday at 1:46 a.m., the officer came across the theft-in-progress in the area of De Solo and Navarre drives. Police said the suspects immediately fled the scene in a gray four-door BMW sedan. The driver […]
PACIFICA, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose man in prison recharged in 1983 murder of Tara Marowski

SANTA CLARA COUNTY -- A San Jose man who is in prison for murdering a woman was recharged in another murder case from 1983, the Santa Clara County District Attorney announced on Friday. 67-year-old Christopher Holland was arraigned for the rape and murder of 21-year-old Tara Marowski 39 years later - the second time he's been charged for this crime. In 2015, Holland was facing consolidated charges for two murder cases, but prosecutors were forced to drop the murder of Marowski after a judge severed the cases. He's currently serving life without parole for the murder of Cynthia Munoz. In the Munoz trial,...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Redwood City man arrested in connection with attempted murder, attempted rape

SAN MATEO COUNTY – The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office on Saturday morning arrested a man in connection with attempted murder and attempted rape.Catalino Ortiz-Perez, 35, of Redwood City, was also arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, according to deputies.On Saturday at 1:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 400 block of 4th Avenue in unincorporated San Mateo County on a report of a physical altercation.Deputies located Ortiz-Perez in the area, and a female victim with visible injuries to her neck was located inside a residence.Both Ortiz-Perez and the victim admitted they were in a relationship, and investigators learned Ortiz-Perez attempted to rape the victim, according to the sheriff's office.During the incident, the suspect struck the victim several times in the head with his hands, used a belt to hit her and then got on top of the victim and strangled her by placing his hands around her neck, deputies said.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: 1 dead, 2 injured during attempted robbery of Brinks truck in Oakland

OAKLAND -- A shooting in East Oakland during an attempted robbery of a Brinks armored truck left one person dead and two others injured Friday afternoon, police said.The shooting happened in the area of 44th Ave. and International Blvd. in the parking lot of a Napa Auto Parts store. Video from Chopper 5 showed a body covered by a yellow tarp next to the Brinks truck.KCBS Radio reporter Alice Wertz tweeted the shooting involved an exchange of gunfire between Brinks employees and assailants.Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said at a briefing Friday that officers were called to the scene shortly...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Missing at-risk woman reported in San Jose

UPDATE: The woman has been found, police announced on Twitter at 9:12 p.m. SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An at-risk woman is reported missing, the San Jose Police Department announced Saturday evening on Twitter. Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 87-year-old Suchun Sun. Sun is described to be 5-foot-1 and 120 pounds. She […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
90K+
Followers
25K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy