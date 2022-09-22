Former principal wins Virginia lottery — and weeks later learns it was $1 million prize

After a Virginia woman won a massive prize in the lottery, it took two weeks for her to discover just how life-changing the prize amount was.

Alka Franceschi bought a ticket for the Aug. 9 Mega Millions drawing and later got an email that notified her she had won, according to lottery officials.

The Virginia Beach resident didn’t open her account online for two weeks after she discovered she won, though. It was only then that she realized she won $1 million.

“It really feels unbelievable!” the former principal told lottery officials.

Franceschi matched all five of the Mega Millions numbers for the drawings and only missed the Mega Ball number, according to lottery officials.

Franceschi, who still works in education, told lottery officials she had no immediate plans for the winnings.

The odds of matching the first five numbers in Mega Millions are 1 in 12,607,306, according to the Virginia Lottery.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Tourist thought he won $500 in SC lottery — but took much more cash back to Texas

Man claiming $600 lottery prize in Virginia learns his win was really much, much bigger

Woman discovers VA lottery win while picking up husband from doctor. ‘I started shaking’

This Texas lottery prize was so big the winner couldn’t sleep for days