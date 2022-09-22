ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AZ

Florence Council considers moving meeting days

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

The Florence Town Council is looking to change its meeting days from Mondays to possibly Wednesdays.

The move was initiated by Council Member Johnie Mendoza during the council’s Monday, Sept. 19 meeting.

Mendoza said he made the motion, which originally set Tuesday as the new meeting day, because council members did not get meeting agendas until the Friday before the scheduled meeting, leaving councilors little time to study the agenda’s supplemental documents. He also said the extra days would give the public time to ask questions about the agenda, which is posted on the town’s website.

Mayor Tara Walter countered that getting the agenda and agenda packet out earlier would give council members more time to study it and keep the meetings on Monday. She added that she has looked at how other towns and cities handle their council agendas with Queen Creek for example meeting on Wednesdays, but its agendas already posted a week ahead of time.

“I'm hearing from our public as well if we could have that planning and preparation to have our agenda out a week ahead of time,” Walter said. “That would alleviate council's need for sacrificing over the weekend and spending Monday trying to get the questions answered. That would allow us to keep consistent in the community with meeting on Mondays.”

Town Clerk and Interim Town Manager Lisa Garcia told council that state law allows cities and towns to post agendas 24 hours prior to the meeting. She added that sometimes the agendas were posted on Fridays because major items were still being nailed down. Garcia acknowledged that the agenda could come out earlier with addendums posted later.

“Addendums to agendas are fine but when you have your citizens going online and constantly checking them, they have to check each and every addendum to be able to find out [what’s been added] and that is a big source of contention for other communities because there are citizens who feel like there are items that are slipped in at the last minute on addendum after it's been reviewed,” Garcia said. “So, I just want to make sure that if we're going a week in advance or three days in advance or what that timeline would be, we're putting the best packet out.”

Another point of discussion was what day would be best for moving the meeting.

Florence Mayor Tara Walter

“I do know that there are a lot of events that occur on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the K-8 school level. That's when all of their games are played. At the high school level that's when their games are played as well, so in hearing a movement from a Monday to another day I think a Wednesday could be a possibility,” Walter said.

She then asked if Wednesdays would work with the current council members schedules.

“We have a newly seated council that will be coming on so I feel that changing our date at this particular time would not be doing justice to them because when they ran the time was going to be on a Monday,” said Council Member Kristen Rodriguez. “I think that it'd be best that if this were to be discussed that they would also be seated on council at that point. So, at this point I'm going to ask that we table this.”

In August, Jose “Mo” Maldonado and Nicole Buccellato were elected to the council and current Vice-Mayor Michelle Cordes was reelected.

“I think Monday is a hard day for a lot of people because it is a catch-up day at their jobs, so it is probably one of the hardest days for people to meet and make meetings,” Cordes said. “As far as reference to our council members that will be coming on at the end of the year, just in case you didn't know this there is no guarantee on when any of your meetings will be. Your council meeting is the only guaranteed day that you have because you will be assigned to committees that have meetings on different days.”

Newly minted council members Maldonado and Buccellato spoke at the meeting, and both said they understood they would be attending other meetings and were fine with moving the council meetings to Tuesday or Wednesday.

“I think the vice mayor hit it on the head,” Maldonado said. “If they can do it on a Thursday or maybe a Wednesday having that extra day I think will help for that research and then getting a hold of people.”

In the end, no action was taken because a simple motion is not enough to change the meeting day.

Garcia told council the change requires an ordinance and two resolutions. There would also need to be two readings of the ordinance change. The first was at the Sept. 19 meeting with the second set for Oct. 3.

At that meeting, the two resolutions would be voted on. The first resolution would set the new meeting day, which right now appears to be Wednesday, and the second would change the meeting rules and procedures that will be introduced to new council members in January. If all three are approved by council, the change will take effect 30 days after the vote.

