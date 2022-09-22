Read full article on original website
Related
Man hands troopers half-empty bottle of vodka during traffic stop
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – A man was arrested for drunken driving this week after handing a half-empty bottle of vodka to troopers during a traffic stop, police said. Around 8:37 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post were dispatched to the area of South 33 Road near East 46 Road for a man standing on the side of the roadway next to a vehicle waving down passersby for help, according to an MSP news release.
Wanted Fugitive, Three Other People Arrested at Aetna Township Residence
A wanted fugitive and three other people were arrested Wednesday at a residence in Aetna Township in Mecosta County. On Wednesday, deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding the whereabouts of a wanted fugitive who was reportedly armed. It was also reported that there were two additional females at the residence.
WNEM
Police: Alcohol suspected in crash where driver was ejected from back window
KOCHVILLE Twp. (WNEM) – Alcohol is suspected to have been a factor in a single vehicle crash that led to the driver of the vehicle being ejected from the back window, according to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept....
Northern Michigan man busted with shotgun, knife and bag of drugs during routine traffic stop
A Northern Michigan man has been hit with a long list of charges after Michigan State Police troopers found weapons and drugs in his car during a routine traffic stop earlier this month.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Drunk driver 3x over legal limit hands troopers empty vodka bottle instead of ID in Northern Michigan, officials say
When troopers pulled over to help a motorist waving for help on Wednesday evening, troopers in Northern Michigan did not expect to find the driver extremely intoxicated and carrying a concealed weapon.
4 arrested, stolen items recovered from house
AETNA, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office has executed a search warrant at a home in Aetna Township, which resulted in the arrest of four people. It came after a tip that a wanted fugitive was armed and staying there. It happened on Wednesday afternoon, September 21 at 2:30 p.m.
Morley Woman Arrested for Weapon, Multiple Drug Charges
A Morley woman was arrested for multiple drug and weapon charges, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, Mecosta County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a drug sting operation on a drug house in the Village of Morley. Barb Male, 41, was arrested as a result of the sting for multiple drug and weapon charges, the sheriff’s office says.
Clare County man ejected from vehicle, killed in Hayes Township crash
HAYES TWP, MI — A Clare County man has died after being ejected from his vehicle in a Hayes Township crash. About 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, Clare County Central Dispatch received a report of a one-vehicle crash in which the driver was ejected in the area of Townline and Ridge roads, according to a Clare County Sheriff’s Office news release.
RELATED PEOPLE
Juvenile Arrested in Mt. Pleasant for Gun Possession, Fighting Police Officers at MPHS
A juvenile has been arrested in Mt. Pleasant after he allegedly brought a gun to Mt. Pleasant High School’s football game Friday night, and fought police officers. The department says they were contacted by a Mt. Pleasant school administrator who said a spectator may have a gun with them to the game.
Michigan man arrested after driving 103 mph with gun, needles, meth in car, police say
MANTON, MI – A Michigan man was arrested after police clocked him going 103 miles per hour with a gun, needles and meth in his vehicle. According to the Michigan State Police, the 32-year-old Manton man was pulled over on US-131 near E 10 Road in Wexford County’s Liberty Township at approximately 9:34 p.m. on Sept. 16.
Law Enforcement Searching for Two Suspects Who Robbed Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who they say robbed the Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther Thursday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects are both males who wore sweatshirts and ski masks during the robbery. The suspects are believed to have fled...
Lake Co. Sheriff shares thoughts on bank robbery, bomb threat
Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin shared his thoughts Saturday after a bank robbery, bomb threat and school district evacuation happened earlier in the week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police identify area man found dead in car outside Bay City apartment complex
BAY CITY, MI — Police have identified a man found dead earlier this week in an SUV parked at a Bay City apartment complex. The body found the evening of Monday, Sept. 19, was that of 47-year-old Rolando L. Lopez, a Saginaw resident. Lopez’s identity was confirmed during an autopsy conducted Wednesday.
One Person Dead After Three-Car Crash in Grand Traverse County
A three-car accident in Grand Traverse County Wednesday morning left one person dead. That crash happened around 10 a.m. on M-72 at Cook Road in Williamsburg. The Sheriff’s Office says three cars were involved, and there was a fatality, but no other details have been released. Westbound lanes on...
Saginaw ‘miracle baby’ born day of mother’s fatal shooting arrives home
SAGINAW, MI — At 24, Laura Buendia was eagerly preparing to be a first-time parent with her fiancé, set to give birth to a daughter in late August. Tragically, the mother-to-be’s life was cut short by gun violence in Saginaw, during a family gathering in her parents’ yard.
Michigan man killed in Grand Traverse County crash identified as 57-year-old UPS driver
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a man who died in a Northern Michigan crash. UpNorthLive reports that Timothy Strobl, 57, of Interlochen was killed after crashing his UPS truck on Beitner Road near River Road in Grand Traverse County’s Blair Township around 7:10 p.m. on Sept. 16.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan woman pleads guilty to killing her father, sister, 2 handymen
A woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing her father, sister and two handymen in rural mid-Michigan last year. Judy Boyer, 55, of Farwell admitted in court to killing all four with a .22-caliber rifle on Oct. 20, 2021, the Morning Sun reported. Police were called to her father’s home that...
Great Dane rescued after being found stranded on island for weeks
A Great Dane dog that found itself stranded on a island after escaping from its owners has been rescued after a number of days on the run. Somehow, Zaria, a two-year-old Great Dane, became stranded on an island on Cranberry Lake in Clare County, Michigan after running away from its owners sometime in August.
Zaria, Great Dane Stranded on Cranberry Lake, Safely Captured
Zaria, a Great Dane stranded on Cranberry Lake in Harrison for more than a month, has been safely captured. The Clare County Animal Control confirmed Wednesday that Zaria is now at the animal shelter and is doing great. “What we were told was that the dog got off its collar...
nypressnews.com
Details emerge on $2.4 billion EV battery plant in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS — Economic developers confirmed Friday that electric vehicle battery maker Gotion Inc. is planning a nearly $2.4 billion factory near Big Rapids, aiming to create 2,350 jobs in the next decade. An application submitted to the state Thursday by The Right Place — West Michigan’s economic development...
Comments / 5