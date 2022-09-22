ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison, MI

Man hands troopers half-empty bottle of vodka during traffic stop

WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – A man was arrested for drunken driving this week after handing a half-empty bottle of vodka to troopers during a traffic stop, police said. Around 8:37 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post were dispatched to the area of South 33 Road near East 46 Road for a man standing on the side of the roadway next to a vehicle waving down passersby for help, according to an MSP news release.
Harrison, MI
4 arrested, stolen items recovered from house

AETNA, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office has executed a search warrant at a home in Aetna Township, which resulted in the arrest of four people. It came after a tip that a wanted fugitive was armed and staying there. It happened on Wednesday afternoon, September 21 at 2:30 p.m.
Morley Woman Arrested for Weapon, Multiple Drug Charges

A Morley woman was arrested for multiple drug and weapon charges, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, Mecosta County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a drug sting operation on a drug house in the Village of Morley. Barb Male, 41, was arrested as a result of the sting for multiple drug and weapon charges, the sheriff’s office says.
Clare County man ejected from vehicle, killed in Hayes Township crash

HAYES TWP, MI — A Clare County man has died after being ejected from his vehicle in a Hayes Township crash. About 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, Clare County Central Dispatch received a report of a one-vehicle crash in which the driver was ejected in the area of Townline and Ridge roads, according to a Clare County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Collin Williams
Michigan woman pleads guilty to killing her father, sister, 2 handymen

A woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing her father, sister and two handymen in rural mid-Michigan last year. Judy Boyer, 55, of Farwell admitted in court to killing all four with a .22-caliber rifle on Oct. 20, 2021, the Morning Sun reported. Police were called to her father’s home that...
Details emerge on $2.4 billion EV battery plant in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS — Economic developers confirmed Friday that electric vehicle battery maker Gotion Inc. is planning a nearly $2.4 billion factory near Big Rapids, aiming to create 2,350 jobs in the next decade. An application submitted to the state Thursday by The Right Place — West Michigan’s economic development...
