ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
KOMO News

Oregon Recovers hosts march in push for statewide addiction solutions

PORTLAND, Ore. — Groups like Oregon Moms for Addiction Recovery and Oregon Recovers came together for a march on Saturday, saying the time is now to tackle addiction statewide. "Recovery is often in a church basement and defined by people’s anonymity and we’re not going to change anything if...
PORTLAND, OR
KOMO News

Coast Guard works to remove sunken ships from Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two ships that have been abandoned in the Columbia river for years are being removed and the U.S. Coast Guard is working with state agencies to clean up the fuel and oil that leaked from the vessels. The ships — a Navy tug called the Sakarissa...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Vaccines
Local
Washington Coronavirus
State
Washington State
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
KOMO News

US 2 to reopen Saturday as crews finish clearing fallen trees from Bolt Creek Fire

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Washington Department of Transportation says US 2 will reopen Saturday morning, a few days ahead of the originally planned reopening. A section of the highway between Index and Skykomish has been closed since Sept. 10 while firefighters battled the Bolt Creek Fire. State arborists then had to clear the roadway of hazardous trees and rocks.
SKYKOMISH, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy