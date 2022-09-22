Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
‘50% was a mistake’: Seattle City Council abandoned the idea of defunding police
‘50% was a mistake’: Seattle City Council abandoned the idea of defunding police. As Seattle City Council considers police department funding, calls for defunding by 50% two years ago begin to fade. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log...
q13fox.com
King County Executive to announce behavioral health response plan on Monday
SEATTLE - King County Executive Dow Constantine will announce a new behavioral health crisis response plan on Monday. The goal, according to the Executive’s Office, is to improve the availability and sustainability of behavioral health care in King County. Constantine will hold a press conference announcing the plan on...
The complicated process of recycling batteries in Washington state
At first glance, you might think Phil Currie is holding the world’s least appetizing bar of chocolate. But the damaged computer battery — glossy, dark and segmented into bulging squares within a large Ziploc — presents a much bigger health risk than a Hershey’s. “We can’t...
myedmondsnews.com
Supersized houses: Bigger Edmonds homes reflect a national trend
Bigger is better; that’s been an American mantra for a century. Atlantic Magazine writer, Joe Pinsker nailed it:. “America is a place defined by bigness. It is infamous, both within its borders and abroad, for the size of its cars, its portions, its defense budget—and its houses.”. —...
KUOW
Redistricting pulled thousands of voters east of Seattle into one of the state's most competitive races
Kevin Ashe pulled out his unused primary ballot and opened it, scanning the races for a familiar face. He couldn’t remember who represents him in Congress. Was it Suzan DelBene? Or Rick Larsen? Either way, he didn’t vote for them. After a moment, he realized it was neither....
Evacuation levels updated as Bolt Creek Fire activity picks up
King and Snohomish County officials have announced updated evacuation levels for areas near the Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish on Sunday, as fire activity has picked up through the weekend. As of 5 p.m. Sunday, areas east of Skykomish from Beckler River Road to Forest Service Road 66, and north...
KOMO News
Report: Seattle renters paying at least $1,500/month is more than double national average
SEATTLE — The number of Seattle residents who pay at least $1,500 a month for rent is more than double the national average. According to a new report from helpadvisor.com, Seattle has the third-highest percentage of residents (60% or 581,118 people) paying at least $1,500 a month, trailing only San Francisco (71.2%) and Miami (61.9%) nationwide.
Chronicle
Washington Is Stuck With a Travel Nurse Dilemma, Pitting Care Against Costs
When Kevin Saavedra landed at Seattle's Harborview Medical Center in February, it became the sixth hospital he's worked at in less than three years. He drives from place to place, his two Rottweilers in tow, and has a growing list of states he'd be eager to return to. Saavedra is...
valleyrecord.com
Molotov cocktails, opioid battles, and a guy drugging a minor | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode: A Renton man pleads guilty to threatening to burn down a Seattle police union building; Auburn is among cities that could receive money to fight the opioid epidemic; and a Black Diamond man pleads guilty to child molestation and assault after administering homemade chemicals to his daughter.
q13fox.com
Business thankful US 2 reopens following Bolt Creek Fire
GOLD BAR, Wash. - Around 10 a.m. on Saturday, WSDOT crews reopened US 2 to traffic. The road reopening follows about two weeks of closures due to the Bolt Creek Fire. The Bolt Creek Fire started on Sept. 10. Investigators still do not know what caused the fire. Officials are...
KUOW
The 'soft cop' argument in Seattle: Today So Far
Activists groups behind police defunding in Seattle are speaking up about new budget proposals and they don't want any soft cops. Sea-Tac Airport adapts after weekend of long lines. Fourth man pleads guilty for 2018 racist assault at a Lynnwood bar. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far...
Tri-City Herald
Why prospects that Pierce, Thurston could be home to new 2-runway airport just improved
Two rural expanses of land in Pierce County are among three so-called “greenfield” sites still under consideration for a new airport after a state Legislature-created group on Friday narrowed down options for where it will recommend establishing flight operations to accommodate growing passenger and cargo traffic in the region.
maritime-executive.com
Fire Breaks Out Aboard Ro/Ro Midnight Sun at Tacoma
On Thursday evening, a fire broke out on the upper deck of the TOTE ro/ro Midnight Sun at her homeport of Tacoma, Washington. At about 1920 hours, local authorities received notice of a fire aboard the vessel. By the time fireboats and fire engines arrived on scene, the ship's crew had extinguished the fire using the fixed firefighting system. No injuries or pollution were reported.
Chronicle
Thurston, Pierce County Sites Considered for New Airport
Two rural expanses of land in Pierce County are among three so-called "greenfield" sites that remain under consideration for a new airport after a state Legislature-created group on Friday narrowed down options for where it will recommend establishing flight operations to accommodate growing passenger and cargo traffic in the region.
My Clallam County
Donations to save two more local farms will now be matched by mystery donor
SEQUIM – Prime farmland in Clallam County continues to be converted to other uses, and that prevents it from ever being farmed again. There will always be that struggle to find the right balance between developing the homes and businesses needed for our growing communities, and maintaining the working farmlands and open spaces that make people want to live here in the first place.
3 Great Burger Places in Washington
While it is fairly easy to prepare a delicious burger in the comfort of your home, we all love to go out with our friends from time to time. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are three amazing burger places in Washington that will definitely enjoy.
Here's how weather in Washington will impact track of Tropical Storm Ian
SEATTLE — You've probably heard the saying, "the flap of a butterfly's wings in Brazil can set off a tornado in Texas." The butterfly effect is a phenomenon in fluid dynamics, relevant in weather too given the atmosphere is fluid. Even the smallest perturbations in the atmosphere can lead to substantial differences over a period of time, reminding us that everything is connected.
AOL Corp
Where will Washington’s new airport be? Locals are fighting against one of the options
An area on the border of Pierce and King counties is being considered as a potential site for an airport, and many locals are fighting against that possibility. “We’ve got some of the last and best farmland in … the Puget Sound area. It’s very productive farmland that would essentially be destroyed,” said Tim O’Brien, president of the Enumclaw Plateau Community Association.
Tri-City Herald
These three taco joints in Washington are among the best in the US, Yelp says
Three spots in Washington are among the best for tacos in the nation, according to Yelp. Yelp released its list of the “top 100 taco spots,” and it included places in Everett, Issaquah and Lynnwood. To find the top taco spots, Yelp looked at U.S. businesses in the...
