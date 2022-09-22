ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

myedmondsnews.com

Supersized houses: Bigger Edmonds homes reflect a national trend

Bigger is better; that’s been an American mantra for a century. Atlantic Magazine writer, Joe Pinsker nailed it:. “America is a place defined by bigness. It is infamous, both within its borders and abroad, for the size of its cars, its portions, its defense budget—and its houses.”. —...
EDMONDS, WA
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Washington Government
q13fox.com

Business thankful US 2 reopens following Bolt Creek Fire

GOLD BAR, Wash. - Around 10 a.m. on Saturday, WSDOT crews reopened US 2 to traffic. The road reopening follows about two weeks of closures due to the Bolt Creek Fire. The Bolt Creek Fire started on Sept. 10. Investigators still do not know what caused the fire. Officials are...
GOLD BAR, WA
KUOW

The 'soft cop' argument in Seattle: Today So Far

Activists groups behind police defunding in Seattle are speaking up about new budget proposals and they don't want any soft cops. Sea-Tac Airport adapts after weekend of long lines. Fourth man pleads guilty for 2018 racist assault at a Lynnwood bar. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far...
SEATTLE, WA
maritime-executive.com

Fire Breaks Out Aboard Ro/Ro Midnight Sun at Tacoma

On Thursday evening, a fire broke out on the upper deck of the TOTE ro/ro Midnight Sun at her homeport of Tacoma, Washington. At about 1920 hours, local authorities received notice of a fire aboard the vessel. By the time fireboats and fire engines arrived on scene, the ship's crew had extinguished the fire using the fixed firefighting system. No injuries or pollution were reported.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Thurston, Pierce County Sites Considered for New Airport

Two rural expanses of land in Pierce County are among three so-called "greenfield" sites that remain under consideration for a new airport after a state Legislature-created group on Friday narrowed down options for where it will recommend establishing flight operations to accommodate growing passenger and cargo traffic in the region.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
My Clallam County

Donations to save two more local farms will now be matched by mystery donor

SEQUIM – Prime farmland in Clallam County continues to be converted to other uses, and that prevents it from ever being farmed again. There will always be that struggle to find the right balance between developing the homes and businesses needed for our growing communities, and maintaining the working farmlands and open spaces that make people want to live here in the first place.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Washington

While it is fairly easy to prepare a delicious burger in the comfort of your home, we all love to go out with our friends from time to time. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are three amazing burger places in Washington that will definitely enjoy.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Here's how weather in Washington will impact track of Tropical Storm Ian

SEATTLE — You've probably heard the saying, "the flap of a butterfly's wings in Brazil can set off a tornado in Texas." The butterfly effect is a phenomenon in fluid dynamics, relevant in weather too given the atmosphere is fluid. Even the smallest perturbations in the atmosphere can lead to substantial differences over a period of time, reminding us that everything is connected.
SEATTLE, WA
AOL Corp

Where will Washington’s new airport be? Locals are fighting against one of the options

An area on the border of Pierce and King counties is being considered as a potential site for an airport, and many locals are fighting against that possibility. “We’ve got some of the last and best farmland in … the Puget Sound area. It’s very productive farmland that would essentially be destroyed,” said Tim O’Brien, president of the Enumclaw Plateau Community Association.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

