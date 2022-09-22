Read full article on original website
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the State
Opinion: The Number of Lanternflies at the Jersey Shore Is Too Darn High!
The Oldest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must Visit
Celebrity Makeup Artist Lauren D'Amelio Experiences Car Break-In at CVS in Brick, NJ
Eat Clean Bro's 9/11 Memorial BBQ Brings a Community Together for the 3rd Year in a Row - "We Haven't Forgotten"
HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup
There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
New Jersey HS football player suffers neck injury during game, principal says
HOLMDEL, New Jersey (PIX11) — A two-way football player at St. John Vianney High School in New Jersey suffered a neck injury during a football game Friday night in Holmdel, according to the school principal. Senior Aaron Van Trease, who plays quarterback and safety, suffered the injury during the first quarter against Manasquan. Van Trease […]
OIB Orthopaedics Shore Conference Boys Soccer Saturday Scoreboard, 9/24/22
Sophomore Kyle Moore scored two goals and senior Jairo Chira added a goal and an assist as the Cougars rode three unanswered goals in a 20-minute stretch of the first half to a win over the Scarlet Fliers, snapping Neptune's five-game winning streak. Moore ran onto a well-paced through-ball from...
No. 10 TR North scores 40 points for the 4th game in a row, rolls over Long Branch
Junior quarterback Micah Ford threw two touchdown passes (his third and fourth of 2022) and ran for two others (his 11th and 12th) and No. 10 Toms River North remained nearly unstoppable on offense with a 42-7 victory over Long Branch in Long Branch Saturday. Toms River North improved to...
N.J. high school football player airlifted to hospital after suffering apparent spinal injury during game
Aaron Van Trease, a senior football player at St. John Vianney, came out of surgery Saturday morning after sustaining an apparent spinal injury in a Friday night game against Manasquan, according to his head coach. The injury to Van Trease, a quarterback and safety at Vianney, came three plays into...
Unrelenting Defense Saves the Day for No. 1 Red Bank Catholic in Victory over No. 3 Donovan Catholic
RED BANK -- On a night when the Red Bank Catholic offense had its share of struggles, it was the Caseys' defense that saved the day to deliver a massive victory over one of their fiercest rivals. Junior linebacker Davin Brewton, junior defensive end Logan Graham, senior defensive end Aidan...
Greg Schiano can't keep sending Rutgers fans home disappointed and disenchanted | Politi
They showed up early. They showed up in scarlet. They showed up ready to create a big-time college football atmosphere at SHI Stadium for this rare primetime closeup, and maybe if they allowed themselves to dream a little bit, they showed up believing their enthusiasm could help Rutgers improve to 4-0 with a victory over a flawed Iowa team.
Howell makes the plays to hand first loss to Marlboro, which also loses quarterback
Howell coach Bill Hill was happy to see his team’s offense come together, but he was also a bit saddened by the developments in Friday night’s game. His team turned in a big performance at home to take down an undefeated Marlboro team, 28-14, but there was something of a somber feel to the victory.
WindMill Photo of the Week Winner of Week-2
Every season, high school athletic programs provide plays that often leave us shaking our heads in amazement and even disbelief. That’s why the Shore Sports Network uses many sources in putting together great photos each week submitted by our very talented photographers. SSN has partnered with The WindMill and will post the top photos for our audience to vote on every week.
Boys Soccer – Rumson-Fair Haven Upends No. 2 Holmdel on Golden Goal
HOLMDEL -- With two disappointing performances in two tries this season vs. opponents ranked in the current Shore Sports Network Top 10, the Rumson-Fair Haven boys soccer team needed a dose of the familiar. On Thursday night, the Bulldogs finally got it: a game under the lights, against its greatest...
essexnewsdaily.com
Congrats to the winners of the 2022 Essex County Golf Tournament
BELLEVILLE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr., center, congratulates the winners of the 2022 Essex County Golf Tournament. William Cannon, left, of Belleville, won the Amateur Division with a three-day score of 215. Tom McDonald, right, of West Caldwell, won the Super Seniors Division with a score of 227. Not pictured is Chris Marbaix, from South Orange, who won the Seniors Division with a score of 235. One round of the tournament was played at each Essex County public golf course: Francis Byrne Golf Course in West Orange, Weequahic Golf Course in Newark and Hendricks Field Golf Course in Belleville, where the championship round was played on Saturday, Sept. 17. The winners received a plaque and their own parking space at the course of their choosing.
What channel is the Rutgers game on tonight? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Rutgers vs. Iowa
Rutgers faces Iowa in a regular season game on Saturday, September 24, 2022 (9/24/22) at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Fans can watch the game for free via a trial of DirecTV Stream or fuboTV –– both of which carry Fox Sports 1. Want to bet college...
Don't Wing It! Here are New Jersey's Best Wings Spots For Football Season
In the words of Papa Murray: ARE YOU READY FOR SOME FOOTBALL!!! *. The 2022-2023 NFL football has officially begun which means get ready for tailgates and football parties where at times, the snacks can be better than the actual game itself. Some of the go to's are chips and...
birchrestaurant.com
18 Best Restaurants In Manasquan, NJ
Manasquan, NJ is a scenic, seaside town in the southern part of the state. With a full mile of picturesque beach, it’s the perfect place for sand and sea lovers. It also boasts the popular Manasquan river, which is a hub for local boaters and fishermen. Quaint shops line the streets, inviting visitors to browse everything from antiques to beach decor.
jerseysbest.com
New Jersey Orthopaedic Institute delivers cutting-edge research, superb care to world-class athletes
Since 1982, numerous professional, Olympic and world-class athletes have been treated at New Jersey Orthopaedic Institute (McInerney Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Institute), where they have access to cutting-edge research and superb operative and nonoperative care. Dr. Vincent K. McInerney graduated summa cum laude from Saint Peter’s University, Jersey City and...
'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' is coming back to New Jersey
Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
Barstool's Dave Portnoy reviews more NJ pizzerias — and discovers 'tomato pie'
Dave Portnoy, of Barstool’s One Bite Pizza Reviews, is loving himself some New Jersey lately. He’s out with a new set of reviews this time featuring four pizzerias from the Mercer County area. Palermo's in Bordentown. His first stop was at Palermo’s in Bordentown, a restaurant whose name...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/23
HIGH SURF ADVISORY. Due to increased swell and surf from Hurricane Fiona, ocean waves could climb as high as 8 feet Friday afternoon. A high risk of rip currents is forecast as well. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in...
'Hub City' train station to get $49M upgrade. Murphy says it will be a 'point of pride.'
Surrounded by the city’s ever-growing skyline, Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday painted New Brunswick as a place enjoying an ongoing renaissance — home not just to Rutgers University, Johnson & Johnson, a medical school, and theater but a slew of new buildings and projects. Still, Murphy noted, anyone...
Winning $7.1 Million Lottery Ticket Sold at South Jersey Supermarket
Someone in the southern half of the Garden State can literally buy millions of pumpkin spice-flavored items after hitting the lottery for $7.1 million. That's not a bad way to celebrate the arrival of fall. Officials with the New Jersey Lottery say one ticket matched all six numbers drawn for...
