63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Deputy in serious condition; suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot while responding to a domestic disturbance. Officials say around 8:00 a.m., on Sunday, September 25, Sumter County deputies were sent to a home on Cains Mill Road for a domestic disturbance. As the first deputy arrived,...
Citizens asked to avoid area where officer-involved shooting happened in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to avoid an area of Sumter County due to an officer-involved shooting. Officials say the incident was near Cains Mill Road. Citizens are asked to avoid the area of Cains Mill near Kolb Road. Authorities...
Teen charged; additional arrest made in connection with Sumter drive-by shootings
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — An additional suspect has been arrested in connection with a Sumter County drive-by shooting, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. On Sept. 22, 2022, the United States Marshals Service Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested 17-year-old Common Nelson.
Blythewood man arrested in connection with stolen vehicles
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office reports an arrest in connection with multiple burglary and larceny incidents. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Three students under investigation after alleged drug distribution at Lakewood High School. Deputies arrested 27-year-old Russell Britton Pope in the Ridgeway area of...
Three students under investigation after alleged drug distribution at Lakewood High School
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — Update as of 5 p.m.: Three students at Lakewood High School are under investigation and are facing potential charges following alleged drug use and distribution on campus. ORIGINAL COVERAGE: Sumter County investigators and the Sumter School District are investigating alleged drug use and distribution at...
Suspect running from police dies after falling from Columbia Convention Center balcony
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A man who was running from Cayce police fell off the top level of a balcony outside the Columbia Convention Center and died. Officials say a Cayce police officer approached a vehicle with two people in it at Guignard Park after the park closed for the day, around 1:30 a.m.
Columbia police officer dies after medical emergency during training
A Columbia police officer is dead after a medical emergency during a department assessment. Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens Riley was participating in a Columbia Police Department Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Assessment. Officials say during the physical fitness training portion Riley became ill. He was taken to a hospital where he went into cardiac arrest and died.
Sumter officials searching for missing 16-year-old
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — Sumter County officials are searching for a missing 16-year-old. LOCAL FIRST | Coroner identifies driver who died in 18-wheeler crash. Officials say Kenya Sole' Davis was last seen Monday when she was dropped off by a family member in the Robney Drive area. Davis was...
One injured, one dead after car crash in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — A person is dead after a car crash in Orangeburg County. South Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened around 5:03 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, on U.S. Highway 601. Officials say a Ford Fiesta was traveling north on Hwy 601 and crossed the center of...
Coroner identifies driver who died in 18-wheeler crash
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver who died in an 18-wheeler crash that occurred in the early morning hours on Sept. 21. The collision occurred on SC Highway 121 near Interstate 26 in the Newberry area of Newberry County. Coroner Laura Kneece...
'Why her': Community mourns 16-year-old killed in wreck with semi-truck
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – Some residents in West Columbia are calling for change after a deadly crash this week near the intersection of Augusta Road and 12th Street. One of the victims was 16-year-old Paris Franklin. “It’s just mind-blowing. The fact that she’s not with us. I can’t...
Columbia Fireflies staff member injured in golf cart incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Fireflies minor league baseball team's Visiting Clubhouse Manager is in the hospital after a golf cart incident. It happened on Saturday, September 17. CJ Yarborough is the Fireflies' Visiting Clubhouse Manager. He has worked with the team since the franchise started in 2016. He started out as a bat boy before being promoted to visiting clubhouse manager. He won the SAL Visiting Clubhouse Manager of the Year Award in 2019 and the baseball team says he was on track to do it again this season.
Playing basketball to raise awareness for gang violence
COLUMBIA, SC(WACH)- The hoop fest is an event working to raise awareness about gang violence in the midlands. They want to educate middle and high school students about the growing concerns and how to protect themselves from any involvement. “Just trying to give kids different avenues to see the world...
Richland One new safety measures in effect for Friday night football games
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- Safety and security have been issues at school districts all across the midlands this school year, and now it has spilled over to sporting events. Earlier this week, Richland School District One put new safety rules in place for anyone who attends football games in the district.
SCDHEC brace for upcoming flu-season, urge people to get vaccinated before winter begins
COLUMBIA, SC — If you are considering getting a flu shot, you may want to put that at the top of your list. SCDHEC officials are already reporting this is the highest flu activity they have seen in the past six years so they brace for the upcoming flu-season weeks in advance.
No. 8 Gamecocks fall to ranked Razorbacks in SEC home opener
Columbia, SC (WACH) -- No. 8 South Carolina women's soccer fell to 1-2 in the SEC Sunday after a 1-0 loss to visiting No. 20 Arkansas in the Gamecocks' SEC home opener. South Carolina will look to bounce back Friday, September 30th when they host Florida for a 7:00 pm kickoff.
skyWACH Weather visits Blaney Elementary
Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight visited the 4th graders at Blaney Elementary School Friday. Josh had a chance to help kick off their weather unit and help get them excited about science!. The students had a lot of great questions and knew a lot about the weather already!. They were able...
S.C. State Marching 101 plans to electrify crowd during halftime performance of NFL game
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina State University Marching 101 Band performed for the halftime show between the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs. “This is an exciting moment for the band program and the university as we are honored to showcase this prestigious ensemble on yet, another national stage,” said Dr. Patrick Moore, SC State director of bands. “We hope that everyone will tune in and watch our dynamic performance. Go Bulldogs!”
Beamer, Gamecocks arrive for game against Charlotte 49ers
Columbia- The South Carolina Gamecocks are back in action on Saturday night against the Charlotte 49ers!. The Gamecocks have lost their last two games, but to two of the best teams in the country in Georgia and Arkansas. South Carolina will be the big favorites against the 49ers as they...
