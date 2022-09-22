ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irmo, SC

wach.com

Blythewood man arrested in connection with stolen vehicles

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office reports an arrest in connection with multiple burglary and larceny incidents. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Three students under investigation after alleged drug distribution at Lakewood High School. Deputies arrested 27-year-old Russell Britton Pope in the Ridgeway area of...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
Irmo, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Irmo, SC
wach.com

Columbia police officer dies after medical emergency during training

A Columbia police officer is dead after a medical emergency during a department assessment. Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens Riley was participating in a Columbia Police Department Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Assessment. Officials say during the physical fitness training portion Riley became ill. He was taken to a hospital where he went into cardiac arrest and died.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Sumter officials searching for missing 16-year-old

SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — Sumter County officials are searching for a missing 16-year-old. LOCAL FIRST | Coroner identifies driver who died in 18-wheeler crash. Officials say Kenya Sole' Davis was last seen Monday when she was dropped off by a family member in the Robney Drive area. Davis was...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

One injured, one dead after car crash in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — A person is dead after a car crash in Orangeburg County. South Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened around 5:03 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, on U.S. Highway 601. Officials say a Ford Fiesta was traveling north on Hwy 601 and crossed the center of...
wach.com

Coroner identifies driver who died in 18-wheeler crash

NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver who died in an 18-wheeler crash that occurred in the early morning hours on Sept. 21. The collision occurred on SC Highway 121 near Interstate 26 in the Newberry area of Newberry County. Coroner Laura Kneece...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Columbia Fireflies staff member injured in golf cart incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Fireflies minor league baseball team's Visiting Clubhouse Manager is in the hospital after a golf cart incident. It happened on Saturday, September 17. CJ Yarborough is the Fireflies' Visiting Clubhouse Manager. He has worked with the team since the franchise started in 2016. He started out as a bat boy before being promoted to visiting clubhouse manager. He won the SAL Visiting Clubhouse Manager of the Year Award in 2019 and the baseball team says he was on track to do it again this season.
COLUMBIA, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wach.com

Playing basketball to raise awareness for gang violence

COLUMBIA, SC(WACH)- The hoop fest is an event working to raise awareness about gang violence in the midlands. They want to educate middle and high school students about the growing concerns and how to protect themselves from any involvement. “Just trying to give kids different avenues to see the world...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

No. 8 Gamecocks fall to ranked Razorbacks in SEC home opener

Columbia, SC (WACH) -- No. 8 South Carolina women's soccer fell to 1-2 in the SEC Sunday after a 1-0 loss to visiting No. 20 Arkansas in the Gamecocks' SEC home opener. South Carolina will look to bounce back Friday, September 30th when they host Florida for a 7:00 pm kickoff.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

skyWACH Weather visits Blaney Elementary

Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight visited the 4th graders at Blaney Elementary School Friday. Josh had a chance to help kick off their weather unit and help get them excited about science!. The students had a lot of great questions and knew a lot about the weather already!. They were able...
ELGIN, SC
wach.com

S.C. State Marching 101 plans to electrify crowd during halftime performance of NFL game

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina State University Marching 101 Band performed for the halftime show between the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs. “This is an exciting moment for the band program and the university as we are honored to showcase this prestigious ensemble on yet, another national stage,” said Dr. Patrick Moore, SC State director of bands. “We hope that everyone will tune in and watch our dynamic performance. Go Bulldogs!”
wach.com

Beamer, Gamecocks arrive for game against Charlotte 49ers

Columbia- The South Carolina Gamecocks are back in action on Saturday night against the Charlotte 49ers!. The Gamecocks have lost their last two games, but to two of the best teams in the country in Georgia and Arkansas. South Carolina will be the big favorites against the 49ers as they...
COLUMBIA, SC

Community Policy