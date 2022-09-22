ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge County, WI

2 hospitalized after FedEx truck, milk truck collide in Dodge County

By Logan Reigstad
 3 days ago

RUBICON, Wis. — Two people were hurt in a crash involving a FedEx truck and a milk truck in eastern Dodge County Thursday morning, the county’s sheriff’s office said.

The crash happened just before 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of County Highways P and N north of Rubicon.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 26-year-old Franklin man driving a 2021 FedEx ground delivery truck west on Highway N pulled out in front of a 2013 Western Star milk truck that was heading south on Highway P. The two vehicles collided, causing the milk truck to tip over and spill roughly 5,800 gallons of milk.

The FedEx truck’s driver and the driver of the milk truck, a 28-year-old Mayville man, were taken to Hartford Hospital for medical treatment, the release said.

As of 1 p.m., the area remains closed for cleanup.

The crash remains under investigation.

nbc15.com

Commercial building fire in Town of Burke results in $100,000 in damages

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire in the Town of Burke Saturday afternoon that resulted in $100,000 in damages. When fire crews arrived at the fire in the 4600 block of Dovetail Drive, they found black smoke coming from the front of the building and fire at the back of the building.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
