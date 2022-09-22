Read full article on original website
KDRV
Oregon Emergency Board sends $5-million to Klamath County, part of several disbursements
KLAMATH COUNTY & SALEM, Ore. -- A Klamath County state representative says this weekend he has $5-million routed to the County's residents "suffering from failed domestic wells due to drought." Representative E. Werner Reschke says he secured the emergency funding for Klamath County residents when the Oregon Emergency Board convened...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon EQC Rejects The Request For Metolius River Designation While Voting To Expand The Clean Fuels Program
Friday saw the unanimous approval of a large extension of the Clean Fuels Program, which aids in lowering pollutants that contribute to climate change, by the Oregon Environmental Quality Commission. Additionally, the commission rejected a request for the Metolius River in Oregon to be recognized as an Outstanding Resource Water...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Furnish Hope opens new resale boutique in Bend
Furnish Hope, a Central Oregon nonprofit, has opened a new resale boutique store in Bend. It’s located at 50 SE Scott Street in the Old Iron Works Art District. Furnish Hope helps low-income families furnish their homes. The new boutique will help the nonprofit in a whole new way.
Finding hope at our devastated date park
This is a recollection of non-fiction events; used with permission. Early in our relationship, my husband and I went on a date to one of the lovely parks in Oregon. We got takeout and strolled through the paths, holding hands and enjoying each other’s company.
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon gas prices up more than a dime for 2nd straight day; above $5 in Bend
For the second consecutive day, gas prices in Oregon have spiked more than 10 cents. The average price for regular unleaded is back above $5 per gallon in Bend. AAA reports the average price of gas statewide is $4.91. That’s up 11 cents since Friday and 22 cents since Thursday.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Smith Rock Ranch gets creative to survive another year amid drought
Last fall, anxiety was high at Smith Rock Ranch in Terrebonne as drought minimized their water allocation. As they approach opening day this year on October 1, with their U-pick pumpkin patch, corn maze and animals, it’s a different story. “The pumpkin crop is not a huge crop, but...
Channel 6000
Autumn? Ha! Oregon sees temps near 90 on Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – You’re going to have to pull out your summer wardrobe for the next couple days. Warmer fall weather is coming our way as high pressure expands across the PNW. A warm air mass will keep our afternoons toasty. However, it’s also dry, which means we should see a cool night as well. You can call it a healthy compliment of warm and cool.
philomathnews.com
Oregon needs thousands of construction, government workers to close housing gap
Oregon’s housing shortage is worse today than it was before the start of the COVID pandemic, a state economist told lawmakers Wednesday during a hearing to discuss ways of easing the statewide crunch. The shortage of affordable housing has a big impact: Oregon has one of the highest homeless...
3 Great Seafood Places in Oregon
If you live in the state of Oregon and you love to go out with your friends and family members, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should visit. Here's what made it on the list.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Oregon gas prices spike more than 10 cents Friday. Here’s why.
After 14 weeks of steady declines, gas prices are going back up in Oregon and the West Coast. And they shot up considerably Friday morning. AAA says the average price for regular unleaded across Oregon is $4.80. That’s a jump of 11 cents in one day. It’s an even...
Where did Oregon’s hotel and restaurant workers go? Answers lie in state wage data
Oregon’s economy has recovered all the jobs it lost to the pandemic, bouncing back from record layoffs at a much faster pace than in prior recessions. But the comeback has been much slower in some industries — especially in the hospitality sector. Hotels, restaurants and bars still have...
kbnd.com
Redmond Airport Eyes Expansion Project
REDMOND, OR -- The Redmond Airport is preparing for a large expansion project that could cost upwards of $200 million. Airport Director Zach Bass says it’ll be paid for through various sources and won’t ask taxpayers for additional money. “Another revenue bond; when I say ‘bond,’ it’s just on the airport. It’s not a GO [general obligation] bond. And then, quite a bit of FAA money that we’ve been competing for and been successful at, will help us get to that at least initial phase one of $100 million.”
klcc.org
Oregon's EMS provider shortage reaches breaking point
At a meeting of the House Interim Committee On Veterans and Emergency Management on Thursday, EMS leaders laid out the crisis occurring in their industry. "The agencies that are in Southern Oregon are experiencing unprecedented workforce shortages and struggling to be able to provide services in a timely manner for our communities that we serve," said Sheila Clough, CEO of Mercy Flights, a non-profit ambulance organization based in Medford.
Columbus Day 1962 storm set bar for PNW storms
Nearly 60 years ago, October 12, 1962, the Columbus Day Storm hit the West Coast from Oregon to British Columbia. Winds topped 90 mph in many places and more than 100 mph in others.
Oregon hunting preview 2022: The good and not-so-good news about big game, upland birds, waterfowl
Hunting seasons approach, with deer rifle season opening Saturday, Oct. 1, followed by upland bird seasons Oct. 8 and waterfowl Oct. 15.
mycentraloregon.com
Crooked River, Ochoco Creek Closed To Fishing
Due to ongoing drought and low water, ODFW is closing fishing in the Crooked River and Ochoco Creek from Saturday, Sept. 24 until at least Oct. 31. After several years of persistent drought in Central Oregon, streamflows and reservoirs in this region have reached historic lows. During the summer, water is released from Prineville and Ochoco Reservoirs into the Crooked River and Ochoco Creek for irrigators downstream of the dams. These releases also serve to maintain adequate flows for resident gamefish, including native redband trout and mountain whitefish.
Crowded Oregon campsites see fights, ‘camp pirates’
Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”. Brian Carroll with Linn County Parks and Recreation said park rangers have had to play mediator this summer as would-be campers argue over first-come, first-served campsites at Sunnyside County Park, the Statesman-Journal reported Friday.
yachatsnews.com
Oregon’s novel approach to drug and mental health treatment hits milestone with funding of county-based service networks
A year behind schedule, Oregon’s novel approach to drug addiction has reached primetime. In November 2020, voters overwhelmingly approved Measure 110, making Oregon the first state nationwide to decriminalize the possession of small quantities of drugs and establish service centers to help people tackle their mental health and addiction problems. The centers were supposed to be operational by October 2021. This month, after a rough approval and funding process, those networks have been established.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘I want my kids to enjoy the land’: Junked China Hat Road cars cleared out
Saturday is National Public Lands Day, celebrating the connection between people and the green space we’re surrounded by. One way to celebrate is by helping restore public lands, which is happening with a clean up on China Hat Road. Work was already happening Friday to clear the cars that...
Storm that dumped golf ball-sized hail on Wallowa prompts Gov. Kate Brown to request $2 million for recovery
In early August, eastern Oregon saw a powerful storm packing golf ball-sized hail that left extensive damage to property and cars, and Friday the state approved $2 million to help the residents of Wallowa recover. “This community has been left reeling,” Gov. Kate Brown said in a letter to lawmakers...
