Kenton, OH

13abc.com

Hancock County hosts Oktoberfest today

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Oktoberfest is happening today in Downtown Findlay to celebrate German Heritage in Hancock County. The festival will begin at 2 p.m. and last until 10:30 p.m., with family-friendly activities, live music, polka dancing, contests, German food and a large selection of beer and wine. It has become one of the largest single-day events in the region, by hosting over 6,000 people.
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Sandra Kay and Ronald Carroll Parr

ELIDA — Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Carroll Parr Sr. are celebrating 65 years of marriage. Parr and the former Sandra Kay Sandy were married Sept. 28, 1957, in Lima. They are the parents of three children, Ronald (Joan) Parr Jr. of Elida, Tim Parr of Ada and Scott Parr of Elida. They have three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
ELIDA, OH
wktn.com

HN Soils Team Digs Deep

On Tuesday, September 20, the Hardin Northern urban and rural soils teams dug deep to become the top teams at the Hardin County Soils Invite. Hardin Northern hosted the soils contest, with three other schools attending at the event. There were three pits that each team judged. They looked at...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Fredericktown sawmill fire draws numerous departments to quell the blaze

FREDERICKTOWN — A Fredericktown sawmill blaze brought fire departments from Knox County and Richland, Morrow and Delaware counties to quell the nearly 12-hour inferno. A roughly one acre patch of ground covered with wood slabs caught on fire Wednesday after embers were brought over by a nearby fire due to the 15 mph winds, Fredericktown Fire Chief Scott Mast said.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Lima News

Carole and Robert (Bob) Maenle

LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. Robert (Bob) Maenle are celebrating 60 years of marriage. Maenle and the former Carole Lause were married Sept. 29, 1962 at St. John’s Landeck. They are the parents of one child, Kathy (Dean) Whitlow of Greenwood, Ind., and two grandchildren. One child, Mark A. Maenle, preceded them in death.
LIMA, OH
wktn.com

State Auditor Investigating Logan County Cemetery

The Auditor of State’s Office-Special Investigations Unit is conducting an investigation into potential irregularities regarding the payment for headstone footers or foundations at Fairview Cemetery located in Quincy in Logan County. The Unit is specifically interested in hearing from people who paid for headstone footers or foundations, including individuals...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Swatting incidents at Scott High School, Findlay, throughout Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police said there was no active shooter at Scott High School and Findlay Police said they received a false report of an active shooter at Findlay High School as well. Crews were dispatched and cleared both schools Friday afternoon. Toledo Police said that there have...
TOLEDO, OH
wktn.com

Active Shooter Situation at Findlay High School Found to be a Hoax

The Findlay Police Department received a call of an active shooter situation at the Findlay High School. Officers from the Findlay Police Department, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, and the University of Findlay Police Department responded at around 1:20 this (Friday) afternoon. The school was cleared, and it was determined...
FINDLAY, OH
wnewsj.com

OSU grad set to fulfill lifelong dream

WILMINGTON — A local pastor will get to see his grandson take part in an Ohio tradition. A.J. Frasure, grandson of Calvary Baptist Church’s Pastor David Frasure, will get to dot the “i” in the script Ohio at the OSU-Iowa game on October 22. A.J. has...
WILMINGTON, OH
The Lima News

Motorcycle Club honors president on “Honor Walk”

LIMA — Saturday evening, Jake DeMoss, 48, from the village of Payne, was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on U.S. 224 near Convoy in Van Wert County. According to the Highway Patrol’s Van Wert post, DeMoss was riding a 2001 Harley Davidson eastbound on U.S. 224 and failed to negotiate a curve.
PAYNE, OH
wktn.com

Kenton High School Girls Varsity Volleyball Falls to Wapakoneta 3-0

Hard fought battle in Wapakoneta, Kenton fell to Wapakoneta in 3 sets (17-25, 18-25, 16-25) Morgan Lyons has 10 pts and 6 kills. Riley Totten had 8 pts, 9 receptions and 4 digs. Brinley Hites has 6 pts, 20 receptions and 9 digs. Chloe Pleasant had 6 pts, 6 receptions and 2 digs. Olivia Nolting had 6pts and 3 kills. Brynn Butler had 5 pts, 18 receptions and 17 digs. Sadie Larrabee had 4 pts, 6 kills and 5 blocks. Macee Heckathorn has 1 pt, 7 kills and 5 blocks.
KENTON, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Area prep football roundup Sept. 23

B — Randy Banks 11 pass from Malachi Bayless (kick failed), 10:27. W — Ashton Warren 3 run (Kaiden Blair kick), 5:17. W — Anthony Evans 7 run (Blair kick), 6:23. B — Joe Rager 48 pass from Bayless (Kam Lewis pass from Bayless). 8:03. W...
BUCYRUS, OH
wktn.com

Section of SR 67 to Close for 3 Days Starting Monday

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced that State Route 67, between County Road 215 and Township Road 209, will close this Monday, September 26 for approximately three days. That is for a culvert replacement project. Detour: U.S. 68 to SR 309 to SR 37 back to SR 67. Also next...
KENTON, OH
The Lima News

Lima man dies in motorcycle accident at Jameson overpass

LIMA — A Lima man died Wednesday afternoon when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a guardrail on an overpass. Kyius L. Simpson, 21, of Lima, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Lima Police Department. Simpson was operating a motorcycle northbound on Jameson Avenue...
LIMA, OH
Politics
wktn.com

Roundabout Completed in Logan County

The Ohio Department of Transportation opened a single-lane, modern roundabout at the state Route 47 and state Route 235 intersection in Logan County this week. The new design improves safety and transportation in that area. The intersection has experienced a higher than average number of crashes. Research shows that roundabouts...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
Travel Maven

This Flea Market Has the Largest Outdoor Yard and Garage Sale in Ohio

If you love a good bargain and a rare antique find you're in luck because Ohio is filled with tons of amazing flea markets. From massive fleas held on fairgrounds to small antique fairs, there are so many different types of markets to experience. In this article, we'll be discussing one that specializes in unique yard and garage sale spaces featuring sellers from all over the state. Keep reading to learn more.
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Two-vehicle fatal crash in Morrow County

TROY TOWNSHIP—The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Friday, September 23, 2022 at approximately 4:26 PM, on State Route 314 at State Route 97 in Troy Township, Morrow County. Catherine Smires, age 68, of Marengo, Ohio, was...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
columbusmonthly.com

See the New Hocking Hills State Park Lodge Scheduled to Open in October

The much-anticipated, $40 million project features 81 rooms, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, restaurants, public art and more. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is already accepting lodging reservations for the new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge, but the official public unveiling isn’t expected until October. That said, ODNR officials recently gave Columbus Monthly photo editor Tim Johnson a tour of the $40 million project, which replaced a 44-year-old dining lodge destroyed by fire in 2016. The new lodge adds an 81-room hotel, as well as an eatery, the Rock House Restaurant and Pub; a grab-and-go café; indoor and outdoor swimming pools; public art and more.
COLUMBUS, OH

