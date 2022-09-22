Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Hancock County hosts Oktoberfest today
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Oktoberfest is happening today in Downtown Findlay to celebrate German Heritage in Hancock County. The festival will begin at 2 p.m. and last until 10:30 p.m., with family-friendly activities, live music, polka dancing, contests, German food and a large selection of beer and wine. It has become one of the largest single-day events in the region, by hosting over 6,000 people.
Lima News
Sandra Kay and Ronald Carroll Parr
ELIDA — Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Carroll Parr Sr. are celebrating 65 years of marriage. Parr and the former Sandra Kay Sandy were married Sept. 28, 1957, in Lima. They are the parents of three children, Ronald (Joan) Parr Jr. of Elida, Tim Parr of Ada and Scott Parr of Elida. They have three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
wktn.com
HN Soils Team Digs Deep
On Tuesday, September 20, the Hardin Northern urban and rural soils teams dug deep to become the top teams at the Hardin County Soils Invite. Hardin Northern hosted the soils contest, with three other schools attending at the event. There were three pits that each team judged. They looked at...
richlandsource.com
Fredericktown sawmill fire draws numerous departments to quell the blaze
FREDERICKTOWN — A Fredericktown sawmill blaze brought fire departments from Knox County and Richland, Morrow and Delaware counties to quell the nearly 12-hour inferno. A roughly one acre patch of ground covered with wood slabs caught on fire Wednesday after embers were brought over by a nearby fire due to the 15 mph winds, Fredericktown Fire Chief Scott Mast said.
Lima News
Carole and Robert (Bob) Maenle
LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. Robert (Bob) Maenle are celebrating 60 years of marriage. Maenle and the former Carole Lause were married Sept. 29, 1962 at St. John’s Landeck. They are the parents of one child, Kathy (Dean) Whitlow of Greenwood, Ind., and two grandchildren. One child, Mark A. Maenle, preceded them in death.
wktn.com
State Auditor Investigating Logan County Cemetery
The Auditor of State’s Office-Special Investigations Unit is conducting an investigation into potential irregularities regarding the payment for headstone footers or foundations at Fairview Cemetery located in Quincy in Logan County. The Unit is specifically interested in hearing from people who paid for headstone footers or foundations, including individuals...
13abc.com
Swatting incidents at Scott High School, Findlay, throughout Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police said there was no active shooter at Scott High School and Findlay Police said they received a false report of an active shooter at Findlay High School as well. Crews were dispatched and cleared both schools Friday afternoon. Toledo Police said that there have...
wktn.com
Active Shooter Situation at Findlay High School Found to be a Hoax
The Findlay Police Department received a call of an active shooter situation at the Findlay High School. Officers from the Findlay Police Department, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, and the University of Findlay Police Department responded at around 1:20 this (Friday) afternoon. The school was cleared, and it was determined...
wnewsj.com
OSU grad set to fulfill lifelong dream
WILMINGTON — A local pastor will get to see his grandson take part in an Ohio tradition. A.J. Frasure, grandson of Calvary Baptist Church’s Pastor David Frasure, will get to dot the “i” in the script Ohio at the OSU-Iowa game on October 22. A.J. has...
Motorcycle Club honors president on “Honor Walk”
LIMA — Saturday evening, Jake DeMoss, 48, from the village of Payne, was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on U.S. 224 near Convoy in Van Wert County. According to the Highway Patrol’s Van Wert post, DeMoss was riding a 2001 Harley Davidson eastbound on U.S. 224 and failed to negotiate a curve.
wktn.com
Kenton High School Girls Varsity Volleyball Falls to Wapakoneta 3-0
Hard fought battle in Wapakoneta, Kenton fell to Wapakoneta in 3 sets (17-25, 18-25, 16-25) Morgan Lyons has 10 pts and 6 kills. Riley Totten had 8 pts, 9 receptions and 4 digs. Brinley Hites has 6 pts, 20 receptions and 9 digs. Chloe Pleasant had 6 pts, 6 receptions and 2 digs. Olivia Nolting had 6pts and 3 kills. Brynn Butler had 5 pts, 18 receptions and 17 digs. Sadie Larrabee had 4 pts, 6 kills and 5 blocks. Macee Heckathorn has 1 pt, 7 kills and 5 blocks.
crawfordcountynow.com
Area prep football roundup Sept. 23
B — Randy Banks 11 pass from Malachi Bayless (kick failed), 10:27. W — Ashton Warren 3 run (Kaiden Blair kick), 5:17. W — Anthony Evans 7 run (Blair kick), 6:23. B — Joe Rager 48 pass from Bayless (Kam Lewis pass from Bayless). 8:03. W...
Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton
"It's about teamwork, about the soldier next to you and being able to be vulnerable and lean on one another,” said LTC Cousins. “We're all going to have hard days, so leaning on each other is a skill we have to develop."
wktn.com
Section of SR 67 to Close for 3 Days Starting Monday
The Ohio Department of Transportation announced that State Route 67, between County Road 215 and Township Road 209, will close this Monday, September 26 for approximately three days. That is for a culvert replacement project. Detour: U.S. 68 to SR 309 to SR 37 back to SR 67. Also next...
Lima man dies in motorcycle accident at Jameson overpass
LIMA — A Lima man died Wednesday afternoon when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a guardrail on an overpass. Kyius L. Simpson, 21, of Lima, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Lima Police Department. Simpson was operating a motorcycle northbound on Jameson Avenue...
13abc.com
Seneca and Wyandot counties fights to save its only domestic violence shelter
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - First Step Center for Domestic Violence Services has been in Fostoria for decades. However, the only domestic violence emergency shelter serving Seneca and Wyandot Counties could be closed in a matter of months. First Step provides emergency shelter for men, women, and children. On any given...
wktn.com
Roundabout Completed in Logan County
The Ohio Department of Transportation opened a single-lane, modern roundabout at the state Route 47 and state Route 235 intersection in Logan County this week. The new design improves safety and transportation in that area. The intersection has experienced a higher than average number of crashes. Research shows that roundabouts...
This Flea Market Has the Largest Outdoor Yard and Garage Sale in Ohio
If you love a good bargain and a rare antique find you're in luck because Ohio is filled with tons of amazing flea markets. From massive fleas held on fairgrounds to small antique fairs, there are so many different types of markets to experience. In this article, we'll be discussing one that specializes in unique yard and garage sale spaces featuring sellers from all over the state. Keep reading to learn more.
crawfordcountynow.com
Two-vehicle fatal crash in Morrow County
TROY TOWNSHIP—The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Friday, September 23, 2022 at approximately 4:26 PM, on State Route 314 at State Route 97 in Troy Township, Morrow County. Catherine Smires, age 68, of Marengo, Ohio, was...
columbusmonthly.com
See the New Hocking Hills State Park Lodge Scheduled to Open in October
The much-anticipated, $40 million project features 81 rooms, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, restaurants, public art and more. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is already accepting lodging reservations for the new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge, but the official public unveiling isn’t expected until October. That said, ODNR officials recently gave Columbus Monthly photo editor Tim Johnson a tour of the $40 million project, which replaced a 44-year-old dining lodge destroyed by fire in 2016. The new lodge adds an 81-room hotel, as well as an eatery, the Rock House Restaurant and Pub; a grab-and-go café; indoor and outdoor swimming pools; public art and more.
