Finastra, Visa Team on Cross-Border Payment Services

British financial software company Finastra has announced a collaboration with Visa to give businesses better access to cross-border services, a press release said Thursday (Sept. 23). Finastra’s Payments Hub will implement Visa Direct, which gives access to billions of accounts through push to account offerings. This will give Finastra’s bank...
CommentSold Adds POS Built on Stripe to Handle Omnichannel Payments

Live video commerce solution CommentSold has added a point-of-sale (POS) system built on financial infrastructure platform Stripe to its suite of solutions for retail businesses. CommentSold is deploying the in-person payments solution Stripe Terminal in order to power its POS system, help online merchants augment their live selling revenue and...
Markaaz, Nav Partner to Offer SMBs Curated Financing Options

Markaaz and Nav Technologies have partnered to enable members of Markaaz’s small business networking community to access Nav’s curated financing options. With the partnership, Markaaz members can go to the Markaaz Dashboard to find a range of embedded financing solutions that Nav’s artificial intelligence (AI) technology has customized for them based on real-time qualification data, according to a Thursday (Sept. 22) press release.
German VC Firm Visionaries Club Raises €400M to Improve Supply Chains, B2B Finance

Berlin-based VC firm Visionaries Club has raised a new €400 million fund to invest in B2B technology, a press release said. It will be divided into three funds: “a €150m seed fund; a €200m early growth fund to invest in startups post-Series B; and a new so-called Tomorrow Fund of €50m, which will focus on science and technology investments at pre-seed and seed,” the report said.
Cloud-Banking Firm Mambu, Metoda Finance Team to Offer Banking Compliance in Italy

Italy’s Metoda Finance has partnered with German cloud-banking platform Mambu to improve regulatory compliance for Italian financial institutions (FIs) making the digital transformation, a press release said Thursday (Sept. 22). The collaboration will offer a suite of regulation-driven banking technology solutions, which will be integrated with Mambu’s software-as-a-service (SaaS)...
Today in B2B Payments: Firms Plan Investments in Supply Chains, Remote Teams

Today in B2B payments, Visionaries Club raises 400 million euros (about $388 million) to invest “courageous capital” in digitizing supply chains, while Remofirst raises $14.1 million to help companies build remote teams. Plus, Markaaz and Nav Technologies partner to deliver curated financing options to the owners of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs).
Flutterwave Adds Google Pay Integration for African Businesses

Pan-African payment platform Flutterwave has announced a Google Pay integration that will allow merchants using Flutterwave for business, the San Francisco-based firm’s eCommerce platform, to accept the payment method. In a Thursday (Sept. 22) press release, Flutterwave stated that Google Pay users in supported countries across the world can...
Russian Financial Regulators Explore Cross-Border Crypto Payments

Russian authorities are working on a way to use cryptocurrencies for settlements with other nations amid the sanctions related to the Russia-Ukraine war. The country’s central bank and finance ministry have agreed on a draft law to regulate cross-border crypto payments, Bitcoin.com reported Sunday (Sept. 25). The authorities will regulate the issuance, circulation and various operations with digital assets by the end of the year, including international crypto payments.
Today in the Connected Economy: PayPal, Visa, Tackle Impact Investing

Today in the connected economy, PayPal, the Visa Foundation, the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN) and the Telus Pollinator Fund for Good team for an impact investing initiative. Also, embedded banking company ClearBank integrates with one-stop payment platform Fond and PYMNTS looks at the growth in demand for connected vehicles...
Two-Thirds of Firms Plan to Automate Routine AP Tasks in Next 12 Months

Aiming to automate routine accounts payable (AP) procedures, two-thirds of firms are either currently innovating their systems or plan to do so within the next 12 months. In fact, 11% of firms say they are currently innovating their AP systems, 31% say they will start innovating in the next six months, and 27% say they will do so in the next 12 months, according to “ERP Solutions in B2B Payments,” a PYMNTS and American Express collaboration.
NFTs Offer Cultural and Crypto Bridge for Newcomers Who Want Out of Fiat

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are inextricably tied to blockchain technology and the wider crypto ecosystem by the nature of their technical design. In the early days of the technology, this meant there was a significant overlap between the community of people who created and collected NFTs and those with an interest in what had previously been the primary use case for blockchains — cryptocurrency.
iControl, MarginEdge Team on B2B Alcohol Payments

B2B food and beverage payment solution iControl is partnering with MarginEdge, a restaurant management software solution, to help solve the problems restaurants face when purchasing and serving alcohol. In a press release Saturday (Sept. 24), MarginEdge CEO Bo Davis said some of the difficulties restaurants face for alcohol vendor payments...
Remofirst Raises Funds Round Toward Helping Companies Build Remote Teams

Remofirst, an employer of record provider, has announced a $14.1 million seed round, a press release said. The company helps other companies build global remote teams, letting them hire talent in countries where they don’t have an entity. The services include onboarding, payroll benefits, taxes and local compliance. Remofirst’s...
Congress Drills Bank Brass on Authorized Push Payments Fraud

The top brass of the country’s seven biggest financial institutions faced lawmakers in a second meeting on Capitol Hill about accountability, consumer protection, and compliance, with private peer-to-peer payment network Zelle emerging as a hot-button issue. Zelle has been in the hot seat over authorized push payment fraud and...
EMEA Daily: Adyen Launches POS Terminals; End of UK Paper Banknotes

Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Adyen has launched its own line of POS terminals and the U.K. prepares to phase out paper bills at the end of the month. The Amsterdam-based global payments company Adyen Friday (Sept. 23) launched two point-of-sale (POS) terminals — the NYC1 and AMS1.
Payoneer Adds First Chief Platform Officer, Forms New Division

Commerce technology company Payoneer has hired Assaf Ronen, a veteran of SoFi, Amazon and Microsoft, to lead a newly established division that integrates Payoneer’s technology, product and high value service units. Ronen has become the company’s first chief platform officer and will head its new platform division, according to...
Today in the Connected Economy: Nasdaq Keeps Closer Eye on IPOs

Today in the connected economy, Nasdaq is reportedly examining companies’ initial public offerings (IPOs) after some companies saw massive gains and big drops in quick succession. Also, buy now, pay later brand Affirm begins offering its services to Amazon customers in Canada, and the Department of Justice looks to...
