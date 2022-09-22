Read full article on original website
Hertz: Encourages yes vote on Reproductive Freedom For All proposal
That funny sucking sound you might be hearing lately turns out to be the sound of Republicans furiously scrubbing their websites, campaign materials and speeches of any mention of the "A" word, you know, abortion. A quick perusal of Tudor Dixon’s website reveals not one mention of it, and this...
Mississippi man gets hate crime charge in cross burning
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi man has been charged with a federal hate crime for burning a cross in his front yard to threaten his Black neighbors, the U.S. Justice Department announced Friday. Axel Cox, 23, has been charged with one count of criminal interference with the right...
