ETOnline.com

Johnny Depp Is Dating His Former UK Lawyer Joelle Rich

Johnny Depp's got a new love interest in his life and she's a lawyer. But it's not that lawyer. ET has confirmed the Pirates of the Caribbean star is dating Joelle Rich, the U.K. lawyer who represented him in his libel lawsuit against The Sun's publisher, News Group Newspapers, after the outlet published an article in April 2018 referring to Depp as a "wife beater." Depp lost that lawsuit in November 2020 after the judge in the case ruled The Sun proved that what it published in the article was "substantially true."
Newsweek

Tiffany Haddish 'Lost Everything' After Lawsuit Over Pedophile Sketch

Tiffany Haddish revealed she's unemployed, despite her child sex abuse lawsuit reportedly being dropped. The Girls Trip actress, 42, and comedian Aries Spears, 47, were sued in August by a 22-year-old woman with the pseudonym Jane Doe and her brother, 15—pseudonym John Doe—for allegedly forcing them to perform inappropriate acts on camera while underage.
Daily Mail

Bruce Willis, 67, steps out with wife Emma, 44, amid his battle with brain condition aphasia after she was called a 'drama queen' for saying her 'grief' over his illness 'can be paralyzing'

Bruce Willis, 67, surfaced with a couple of pals in Los Angeles this week amid his battle with the brain condition aphasia. The Hollywood icon withdrew from acting earlier this year as he faces down the illness, which causes language abilities to deteriorate. He cut a dapper figure when he...
Cinema Blend

Amber Heard Set To Appear In Aquaman 2, But Her Agent Said The First Movie Should Have Made Her More ‘Bankable’

Aquaman 2 recently got shifted to 2023, but it has been a hotly anticipated movie ever since the sequel to the 2018 hit starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard and Patrick Wilson got greenlighted. Oddly, Heard did not get a big bump in her career following the release of her DC film. In fact, she's reportedly set to appear in the second movie in a much smaller capacity, though her agent at WME has admitted the first film should have made her more ‘bankable.’
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
Variety

Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’

Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
Fox News

Erika Jayne wins $5 million fraud lawsuit, posts about estranged husband Tom Girardi’s alleged affair

Erika Jayne has a lot to celebrate. The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star won her $5 million fraud lawsuit in court this week. Two colleagues of her estranged husband Tom Girardi filed the suit against her in 2020. Her attorney confirmed to Page Six that Jayne was not involved in "any wrongdoing" that attorneys Philip R. Sheldon and Robert P. Finn accused her of in late 2020.
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp May Not Want To Return For Pirates Of The Caribbean 6, But He’s Certainly Game To Go Full Captain Jack Sparrow For The Fans

Though we’ve known for some time that Disney would be moving forward with new iterations of Pirates of the Caribbean that would not star Johnny Depp, the actor also made it clear during his defamation trial it would take “a million alpacas” and more to get him back to play Captain Jack Sparrow. Still, while he may not want to return for the next sequel (despite the still-viral Pirates of the Caribbean 6 petition), he also is still game to embody the infamous character for fans.
People

Johnny Depp's 2 Kids: Everything to Know

Johnny Depp is the proud father of two kids. The actor welcomed a daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, and a son, Jack Depp, with his former partner Vanessa Paradis before the pair split in 2012. "I could sit there all day and do nothing but watch them grow," Depp told Britain's Psychologies...
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend auctioning off never-before-seen photos, memorabilia

Jennifer Gwynne, Elon Musk's college sweetheart, is auctioning off never before seen photos and memorabilia of the world's richest man through Boston-based RR Auction. Gwynne and Musk began dating in the fall during the 1994-1995 school year when they both lived and worked as resident advisors in the Spruce Street portion of the University of Pennsylvania's Quadrangle dorm complex.
epicstream.com

DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years

There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
