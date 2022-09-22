Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Johnny Depp Is Dating His Former UK Lawyer Joelle Rich
Johnny Depp's got a new love interest in his life and she's a lawyer. But it's not that lawyer. ET has confirmed the Pirates of the Caribbean star is dating Joelle Rich, the U.K. lawyer who represented him in his libel lawsuit against The Sun's publisher, News Group Newspapers, after the outlet published an article in April 2018 referring to Depp as a "wife beater." Depp lost that lawsuit in November 2020 after the judge in the case ruled The Sun proved that what it published in the article was "substantially true."
Tiffany Haddish 'Lost Everything' After Lawsuit Over Pedophile Sketch
Tiffany Haddish revealed she's unemployed, despite her child sex abuse lawsuit reportedly being dropped. The Girls Trip actress, 42, and comedian Aries Spears, 47, were sued in August by a 22-year-old woman with the pseudonym Jane Doe and her brother, 15—pseudonym John Doe—for allegedly forcing them to perform inappropriate acts on camera while underage.
And Just Like That, Ben And Jennifer Affleck’s Second Honeymoon Is Over
Newlyweds Ben and Jennifer Affleck are back from their second honeymoon.
Bruce Willis, 67, steps out with wife Emma, 44, amid his battle with brain condition aphasia after she was called a 'drama queen' for saying her 'grief' over his illness 'can be paralyzing'
Bruce Willis, 67, surfaced with a couple of pals in Los Angeles this week amid his battle with the brain condition aphasia. The Hollywood icon withdrew from acting earlier this year as he faces down the illness, which causes language abilities to deteriorate. He cut a dapper figure when he...
Cinema Blend
Amber Heard Set To Appear In Aquaman 2, But Her Agent Said The First Movie Should Have Made Her More ‘Bankable’
Aquaman 2 recently got shifted to 2023, but it has been a hotly anticipated movie ever since the sequel to the 2018 hit starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard and Patrick Wilson got greenlighted. Oddly, Heard did not get a big bump in her career following the release of her DC film. In fact, she's reportedly set to appear in the second movie in a much smaller capacity, though her agent at WME has admitted the first film should have made her more ‘bankable.’
Matthew McConaughey Details Being Molested, Blackmailed & Drugged As A Teenager
Matthew McConaughey has opened up like never before about his traumatic experiences as a teenager. During a recent appearance on Amanda de Cadenet's "The Conversation: About the Men" podcast, the actor detailed being blackmailed into having sex as well as a situation that involved him being drugged and molested by a man when he was 18.
How Amber Heard Allegedly Feels Amid Johnny Depp’s Reported Romance With His Lawyer
Amid Johnny Depp's new romance, alleged details on Amber Heard's reported feelings have surfaced.
Malia Obama and her boyfriend Dawit Eklund wear matching outfits
Malia Obama and her rumored boyfriend Dawit Eklund were photographed together once more. This time, the pair appear to have coordinated outfits, and were spotted wearing almost identical pants. The two were photographed as they went on a walk in New York. At one point, the two turned to each...
Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
International Business Times
Malia Obama Enjoys Stroll With Rumored Boyfriend Dawit Eklund After Rory Farquharson Split
Malia Obama and her rumored boyfriend Dawit Eklund are fueling romance rumors with another outing. Obama, 24, and Eklund, 33, were photographed taking a stroll together in New York City Monday. In snaps published by Page Six, the former first daughter was dressed casually in an oversized denim shirt, beige...
Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’
Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
Erika Jayne wins $5 million fraud lawsuit, posts about estranged husband Tom Girardi’s alleged affair
Erika Jayne has a lot to celebrate. The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star won her $5 million fraud lawsuit in court this week. Two colleagues of her estranged husband Tom Girardi filed the suit against her in 2020. Her attorney confirmed to Page Six that Jayne was not involved in "any wrongdoing" that attorneys Philip R. Sheldon and Robert P. Finn accused her of in late 2020.
Johnny Depp May Not Want To Return For Pirates Of The Caribbean 6, But He’s Certainly Game To Go Full Captain Jack Sparrow For The Fans
Though we’ve known for some time that Disney would be moving forward with new iterations of Pirates of the Caribbean that would not star Johnny Depp, the actor also made it clear during his defamation trial it would take “a million alpacas” and more to get him back to play Captain Jack Sparrow. Still, while he may not want to return for the next sequel (despite the still-viral Pirates of the Caribbean 6 petition), he also is still game to embody the infamous character for fans.
'Too Much Baggage': Pete Davidson's Split With Kim Kardashian Stemmed From 'Wild' Ex-Husband Kanye West, Friend Reveals
Staten Island holds a whole lot of secrets. A close friend from Pete Davidson's past has revealed why the comedian left his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian after a nearly year-long serious relationship. In an interview with a news publication, Staten Island talk show host Johnny Potenza spilled the iconic couple may...
Johnny Depp's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Johnny Depp is the proud father of two kids. The actor welcomed a daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, and a son, Jack Depp, with his former partner Vanessa Paradis before the pair split in 2012. "I could sit there all day and do nothing but watch them grow," Depp told Britain's Psychologies...
Johnny Depp Is Dating Married Lawyer Joelle Rich Who Worked on His U.K. Libel Trial: ‘It’s Serious’
A new romance. Johnny Depp is dating lawyer Joelle Rich, who represented him in his U.K. libel lawsuit against The Sun, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm. “Their chemistry is off the charts,” an insider exclusively tells Us of the Pirates of the Caribbean star, 59, and the attorney. “It’s serious between them. They are the real deal.”
FOXBusiness
Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend auctioning off never-before-seen photos, memorabilia
Jennifer Gwynne, Elon Musk's college sweetheart, is auctioning off never before seen photos and memorabilia of the world's richest man through Boston-based RR Auction. Gwynne and Musk began dating in the fall during the 1994-1995 school year when they both lived and worked as resident advisors in the Spruce Street portion of the University of Pennsylvania's Quadrangle dorm complex.
Gary’s Tea: Jason Lee Says He Will Expose Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears Soon With More Details!
In other news, Jason Lee says he has extra tea on this Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears scandal and Gary with da Tea is unfolding it.
epicstream.com
DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years
There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
Comments / 2