Faulkner County, AR

Crime & Safety
THV11

Two Bryant police officers involved in accident on Springhill Road

BRYANT, Ark. — Early on the morning of Saturday, September 24, two Bryant officers were involved in an accident on Springhill Road in the Springhill Village area. The officers were in a vehicle together when they reportedly went off the road and struck a tree. A piece of their car also broke off and hit another vehicle.
BRYANT, AR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
THV11

Little Rock FBI offering reward in search for missing man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of 42-year-old Jason Lierl who was last seen in Madison County on January 25, 2022. After Lierl's disappearance, some of his belongings were recovered by law enforcement in Fayetteville, Benton County, and Madison County in...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
neareport.com

18-wheeler drives off roadway into water in White County

A semi-truck carrying a trailer drove off the roadway and into a water-filled ditch Monday in White County, sending responders to work trying to remove the truck. It happened between Bald Knob and Augusta on Highway 64 East. The truck appeared to have left the road on the right side and entered a watery marsh or field. Water reached the driver’s side window on the cab with the passenger side further submerged, photos posted by the White County Sheriff’s Office showed.
WHITE COUNTY, AR
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Sept. 18 - 24:. 1. 2 Bryant police officers involved in Saturday morning accident, officials say. According to officials, two Bryant police officers were involved in an accident on Springhill...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

