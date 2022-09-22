Read full article on original website
Detectives of Cleburne County arrest & charge a Quitman man after 1 year investigation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — After a year-long investigation into a juvenile sexual assault case by detectives of the Cleburne County Sheriff's Office, a Quitman man was arrested and charged. 57-year-old Scott Linn was arrested after the Sheriff's Office, Quitman Police Department, and the Heber Springs SWAT team executed a...
Little Rock police officer arrested and relieved of duty
Officer Cristian Gallegos arrested, placed on administrative leave after domestic violence report
Little Rock Police Department officer arrested, investigation underway
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, Little Rock Police Department officers responded to a call for battery at 6523 Brookview Drive. According to reports, once officers arrived they met up with a male who was at the home because his sister had reportedly called him several times.
Crazy Video: Benton police investigating ATM theft
Benton police are investigating after someone attempted to steal an ATM Thursday morning.
Bryant police: 2 officers injured in crash, ASP to investigate
Officials with the Bryant Police Department said that two Bryant police officers were injured in a crash Saturday morning.
Russellville police deactivate Silver Alert in search for missing man
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Update: The Silver Alert has been deactivated. The Russellville Police Department has requested the activation of a Silver Alert in their search for a missing man. 76-year-old Terry Pat Beaverson was last known to be at 2103 Skyline Drive, Russellville, AR 72801 on Friday, Sept. 23...
Two Bryant police officers involved in accident on Springhill Road
BRYANT, Ark. — Early on the morning of Saturday, September 24, two Bryant officers were involved in an accident on Springhill Road in the Springhill Village area. The officers were in a vehicle together when they reportedly went off the road and struck a tree. A piece of their car also broke off and hit another vehicle.
More than 9 months since Arkansas man dies in police custody, video footage released
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — More than nine months have passed since the death of 30-year-old Terrance Caffey while in police custody. Little details have been released regarding that Dec. 10 night following an altercation with employees at the Little Rock Movie Tavern. Video footage of that night was released...
More than 100 shots fired on a single night in Little Rock. How are they reported?
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department were notified Wednesday night of more than 100 ShotSpotter activations. According to the police, the gunshots occurred from 8 p.m. Wednesday night to 3 a.m. Thursday morning. The first shots happened near the intersection of Washington Street and 13th Street.
1 Bryant police officer still in 'very critical condition' following weekend accident
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Bryant Police Department updated the public Sunday evening on the conditions of two officers who were involved in a wreck over the weekend. According to a post on social media, one of the officers is recovering from his injuries while another remains in "very critical condition."
Little Rock police: ShotSpotter detects more than 100 gunshots within hours overnight
Detectives in Little Rock are investigating after the city's gunshot detection system reported more than 100 shots fired in the span of hours.
Pulaski County Sheriff: Man found dead inside vehicle after shooting
Pulaski County deputies said they found a man dead inside a vehicle after a shooting Monday night in Little Rock.
Woman with 'hair to her ankles' wanted for fraudulent use of a credit card in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are searching for the identity of a suspect wanted for the fraudulent use of a credit card. According to the Little Rock Police Department, the person wanted appears to be a black female with long hair to her ankles. The pictured suspect...
Little Rock FBI offering reward in search for missing man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of 42-year-old Jason Lierl who was last seen in Madison County on January 25, 2022. After Lierl's disappearance, some of his belongings were recovered by law enforcement in Fayetteville, Benton County, and Madison County in...
Police: SWAT unit called to home on Fair Park Blvd
A SWAT unit from the Little Rock Police Department has been deployed at a home shortly before 10 p.m. Monday night.
18-wheeler drives off roadway into water in White County
A semi-truck carrying a trailer drove off the roadway and into a water-filled ditch Monday in White County, sending responders to work trying to remove the truck. It happened between Bald Knob and Augusta on Highway 64 East. The truck appeared to have left the road on the right side and entered a watery marsh or field. Water reached the driver’s side window on the cab with the passenger side further submerged, photos posted by the White County Sheriff’s Office showed.
Little Rock police asking for public’s help in identifying car tied to deadly weekend shooting investigation
Little Rock police are asking for the public’s help concerning a deadly weekend shooting at a Murphy gas station.
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Sept. 18 - 24:. 1. 2 Bryant police officers involved in Saturday morning accident, officials say. According to officials, two Bryant police officers were involved in an accident on Springhill...
Little Rock police: Pharmacy robbery led to Monday SWAT call-out
Little Rock police said that a pharmacy robbery is what led to a SWAT call-out in Little Rock Monday afternoon.
School officials of Greenbrier say a weapon was found on Jr. High campus
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — School officials of the Greenbrier School District said a weapon was found on the campus of one of their schools. According to GSD, a concerned citizen made a report to the district on Friday afternoon about a weapon possibly being on the campus of Greenbriar Junior High.
