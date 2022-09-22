BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University and A&M College released a statement about an alleged fight that happened late on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The Southern University Administration is aware of an on-campus altercation that occurred Tuesday night. Southern University does not condone violence in any form. SUPD and Administration are investigating so we can hold the appropriate individuals responsible and prevent this from happening again while ensuring that all parties involved are afforded the proper due process.

