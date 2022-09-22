Read full article on original website
brproud.com
What to know ahead of the LSU vs New Mexico Lobos game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University (LSU) plays the University of New Mexico Lobos in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m. Here’s what fans need to know about parking, tickets, and more. Parking. On-campus parking opens at 7 a.m. on game day. LSU...
brproud.com
LSU Football shuts out New Mexico, 38-0
BATON ROUGE, La. – Quarterback Jayden Daniels went 24-for-29 for 279 yards passing to lead LSU over New Mexico, 38-0, on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. LSU improved to 3-1 with the victory, while the Lobos dropped to 2-2 on the year. The Tigers return to action next Saturday for their first road test against Auburn at 6:00 p.m. CT on ESPN.
brproud.com
Woodlawn edges a 29-26 win over E.D. White at home
BATON ROUGE, La – Woodlawn made a fourth quarter comeback against E.D. White defeating the Cardinals 29-26 on Friday night at Woodlawn High School. In the Jake Sternfels hand off to his running back. The Cardinals led 20-0 until Rickie Collins threw a deep throw to Tramon Douglas. Please...
brproud.com
West Feliciana beats Tara with ease, 42-6
BATON ROUGE, La – West Feliciana beats Tara by large at Broadmoor High School. Final score was 42-6 on Friday night. Early in the first quarterback Joel Rogers hand off to Ja’Terrius Johnson. Johnson ran into the end zone for the first touchdown of the game. Later in...
brproud.com
Tigers spoil No. 15 Kentucky SEC home opener
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The LSU volleyball team knocked off No. 15 Kentucky, 3-2 (19-25, 25-17, 25-22, 15-25, 15-11) Saturday at the Memorial Coliseum. The win marks the first road victory over a nationally ranked opponent for the Tigers since defeating No. 12 Kentucky in five sets on October 19, 2014.
brproud.com
Episcopal pummels Port Allen, 38-14
BATON ROUGE, La. – Episcopal defeats Port Allen 38-14 on Friday night at Episcopal High School. It was a slow start until Reid Chauvin had a nice run which set up a touchdown by Reid Chauvin. Please click the video provided for highlights.
brproud.com
East Feliciana wins shootout against Jewel Sumner, 44-42
CLINTON, La – East Feliciana held on to win a high scoring affair at home against Jewel Sumner, 44-42. Opening drive touchdowns by both teams set the tone early for what the rest of the game would be like. Tigers quarterback Mills Dawson scrambled for a score and Cowboys running back Darren Thomas answered back with his first of two 1st quarter touchdowns.
brproud.com
Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs honoring Gold Star families
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Gold Star Monument is where the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs is holding a special ceremony on Friday morning. At 9 a.m., a gathering is taking place which the City of Baton Rouge is calling the Gold Star Mothers and Families Recognition Ceremony.
brproud.com
West Monroe holds on at home against Scotlandville, 31-28
MONROE, La – West Monroe defended their home turf Friday night, and beat Scotlandville 31-28. Watch the video for highlights.
brproud.com
Community donates to Hunters for the Hungry
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s Hunger Action Month and anyone in the capital city who wants to help those struggling with food insecurity is invited to take action. Food Banks across Louisiana say they’re in need of protein due to rising food costs and a decrease in received donations.
brproud.com
Local artists to be featured in Baton Rouge arts festival
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An arts festival is coming to a local area in November. The Arts Fest, hosted by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, will be at Perkins Rowe from Saturday, November 12 through Sunday, November 13. The festival will feature local artists who have created crafts, jewelry, paintings, and more.
brproud.com
Driver cited after pedestrian hit on LSU’s campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Police Department was called to the scene of a pedestrian hit on Friday morning. The call came in around 8 a.m. and officers responded to the intersection of Highland Rd. and South Quad Dr. Upon arrival, officers determined that a pedestrian was...
brproud.com
GOTW – No. 3 Catholic High runs away with a 49-28 win over No. 3 STM
BATON ROUGE – No. 3 Catholic High (3-1) put on a clinic against No. 3 St. Thomas More (3-1) Friday night at Memorial Stadium for our Football Friday Night Game of the Week. The first half was an old school shootout trading touchdowns. The Cougars scored first on their opening drive when Sam Altmann connected with Landon Strother. STM goes up 7-0 8:08 in the first quarter.
brproud.com
The Children’s Place unveils new reading space in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Children’s Place unveils a new reading space in Baton Rouge at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center by having a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The local community and government officials gathered Friday evening, at the Jewel J. Newman Community Community Center. They decided to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new reading area, as part of The Children’s Place brand national back-to-school campaign, aiming to uplift and bring joy to families and communities this school year.
brproud.com
Job fair to be held in Gardere community this week
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A job fair will be held in the Gardere community on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The fair will be held at BREC Ben Burge Park on Elvin Drive from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Spanish-speaking, skilled, and unskilled positions are available. Businesses such as CATS, Associated Grocers, BREC, East Baton Rouge Parish School System, and more will be at the fair looking to fill full-time positions.
brproud.com
Southern University considering curfew after student altercation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University and A&M College released a statement about an alleged fight that happened late on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The Southern University Administration is aware of an on-campus altercation that occurred Tuesday night. Southern University does not condone violence in any form. SUPD and Administration are investigating so we can hold the appropriate individuals responsible and prevent this from happening again while ensuring that all parties involved are afforded the proper due process.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge middle school gets new principal amid fight investigation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS) announced Friday that Capitol Middle School has a new principal. Karla Johnson, who is currently the principal of Capitol Elementary School, is also the middle school’s new administrative leader. On Sept. 13, a large fight...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Public Library celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with book displays
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Five percent of Baton Rouge’s population is Hispanic, and the Baton Rouge Public Library wants to ensure this culture is well-represented across its library shelves. This is why the library is focusing on books about people of Hispanic heritage from September 15 through...
brproud.com
Ascension Parish Libraries offer Bilingual Storytime
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Four percent of Louisiana’s population speaks Spanish as a sole language. As this is the case, libraries in Ascension parish want to make sure these residents have a place to get the information they need. Jeaine Fino, the Adult Literacy Assistant for Ascension Parish...
brproud.com
Three injured in Sunday night shooting near Goodwood Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting near Airline Highway and Goodwood Boulevard occurred Sunday, September 25, leaving three people injured, authorities say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), it was around 9:40 p.m. when the shooting was reported in the Airline Highway/Goodwood area. But three people...
