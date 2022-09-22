ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 6

Herb Utsmelz
3d ago

Well, it obvious that Stacey had no brain activity at 6 weeks..... and - we're still waiting for it to kick in all these decades later.....

Reply
10
gravelord nito
3d ago

Remember author of this article these baby murderers are looking at every way they can to tell you a baby isn't a baby as long as it isn't born... so if you kill it in the womb it's not murder... just remember this... However, if your a man and you kill the mother and unborn child it's a double homicide

Reply
5
Related
Washington Examiner

Planned Parenthood changes website after Stacey Abrams' heartbeat comments

Planned Parenthood has quietly changed their website to match comments Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made Thursday about fetal heartbeats. Abrams said Thursday that "there is no such thing as a heartbeat at six weeks," adding "it is a manufactured sound designed to convince people that men have the right to take control of a woman's body."
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Conservatives call Biden ‘plain creepy’ for comment about his friendship with 12-year-old girl when he was 30

Conservatives on social media were disturbed and confused following President Biden's cryptic remark about a friendship he had with a 12-year-old girl when he was 30. During a speech to the National Education Association, the nation’s largest teachers’ union, and other Democrats on Friday, Biden momentarily interrupted his remarks on climate change to address a woman in the crowd he apparently knew long ago.
POTUS
Salon

The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret

The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
Local
Georgia Government
Washington Examiner

The difference between abortion and miscarriage matters

In the months since Roe v. Wade was overturned, media outlets have been hard at work repeatedly and intentionally blurring abortion and miscarriage together. In a pro-abortion article from the Everymom, treatment for ectopic or otherwise nonviable pregnancies, as well as dilation and curettage procedures to remove the fetus after a miscarriage, were counted among stories of elective abortion.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Washington Examiner

The rise of anti-Catholic hatred shows us the future of the abortion battle

Since the fall of Roe, pro-life advocates have celebrated a number of significant victories, but there have also been setbacks. Unfortunately, the Dobbs decision galvanized the militant fringe of the pro-abortion movement, and it wasn’t long after the initial opinion leak that Catholic churches came under attack . In...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stacey Abrams

Comments / 0

Community Policy