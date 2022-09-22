Read full article on original website
Herb Utsmelz
3d ago
Well, it obvious that Stacey had no brain activity at 6 weeks..... and - we're still waiting for it to kick in all these decades later.....
Reply
10
gravelord nito
3d ago
Remember author of this article these baby murderers are looking at every way they can to tell you a baby isn't a baby as long as it isn't born... so if you kill it in the womb it's not murder... just remember this... However, if your a man and you kill the mother and unborn child it's a double homicide
Reply
5
Comments / 6