Read full article on original website
Related
wktn.com
HN Soils Team Digs Deep
On Tuesday, September 20, the Hardin Northern urban and rural soils teams dug deep to become the top teams at the Hardin County Soils Invite. Hardin Northern hosted the soils contest, with three other schools attending at the event. There were three pits that each team judged. They looked at...
wktn.com
Active Shooter Situation at Findlay High School Found to be a Hoax
The Findlay Police Department received a call of an active shooter situation at the Findlay High School. Officers from the Findlay Police Department, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, and the University of Findlay Police Department responded at around 1:20 this (Friday) afternoon. The school was cleared, and it was determined...
wktn.com
KES Students Visit Althauser’s Pumpkin Patch
Kenton Elementary School students visited Althauser’s Pumpkin Patch in Kenton this week. The students learned about apples, bees, and the pumpkin life cycle. Students had the opportunity to press and taste their own apple cider, taste local honey, and pick pumpkins.
wktn.com
Obituary for Donna Irene (Treen) Conkle
Donna Irene (Treen) Conkle, 86, of Kenton, died on Monday morning, September 19, 2022, in the loving arms of her husband Donald. She was born in Kenton on June 24, 1936 to Elmo Sr. and Mabel P. Treen and was raised by George and Phyllis Sewell of Mt. Victory. On...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wktn.com
Roundabout Completed in Logan County
The Ohio Department of Transportation opened a single-lane, modern roundabout at the state Route 47 and state Route 235 intersection in Logan County this week. The new design improves safety and transportation in that area. The intersection has experienced a higher than average number of crashes. Research shows that roundabouts...
wktn.com
Search Warrant Served at Residence in Findlay
On 9/22/2022 at approximately 1100 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at 1015 S. Blanchard St., Findlay, Ohio. The search of the residence yielded a marijuana grow with approximately 36 plants,...
wktn.com
Section of SR 67 to Close for 3 Days Starting Monday
The Ohio Department of Transportation announced that State Route 67, between County Road 215 and Township Road 209, will close this Monday, September 26 for approximately three days. That is for a culvert replacement project. Detour: U.S. 68 to SR 309 to SR 37 back to SR 67. Also next...
wktn.com
Two Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court
Two people were sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Kenneth J. White was sentenced to a total of 13 months in prison on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and failure to appear as required. The sentence was ordered to be served consecutively with a prison sentence of 4 years in Wyandot County Common Pleas Court. That brings his prison time to just over 5 years.
RELATED PEOPLE
wktn.com
Kenton High School Girls Varsity Volleyball Falls to Wapakoneta 3-0
Hard fought battle in Wapakoneta, Kenton fell to Wapakoneta in 3 sets (17-25, 18-25, 16-25) Morgan Lyons has 10 pts and 6 kills. Riley Totten had 8 pts, 9 receptions and 4 digs. Brinley Hites has 6 pts, 20 receptions and 9 digs. Chloe Pleasant had 6 pts, 6 receptions and 2 digs. Olivia Nolting had 6pts and 3 kills. Brynn Butler had 5 pts, 18 receptions and 17 digs. Sadie Larrabee had 4 pts, 6 kills and 5 blocks. Macee Heckathorn has 1 pt, 7 kills and 5 blocks.
wktn.com
Kenton High School Boys Varsity Soccer Defeats Wapakoneta 5-1
The Cats defeated Wapak Thursday night 5-1 and improved to 8-1-1 (4-0-1 WBL) on the year. The Cats outshot Wapak 12-3 in the contest. Wapak scored early in the contest for a 1-0 lead. Connor Defibaugh answered in the next 10 minutes when he scored an unassisted goal and the game went to half time 1-1. In the 2nd half it took 4 minutes for the Cats to strike when Seth Manns found Ethan Yoder for a left footed curler from 20. Connor Defibaugh scored his 2nd on the evening just under 30 minutes when he put in a rebound off a Wildcat shot. With 24 minutes left in the contest Connor Defibaugh fed Marlon Lopez for a 4-1 lead. The final goal came with 3:30 left in the contest when Shane Spencer fed Micah Bowman.
Comments / 0