The Cats defeated Wapak Thursday night 5-1 and improved to 8-1-1 (4-0-1 WBL) on the year. The Cats outshot Wapak 12-3 in the contest. Wapak scored early in the contest for a 1-0 lead. Connor Defibaugh answered in the next 10 minutes when he scored an unassisted goal and the game went to half time 1-1. In the 2nd half it took 4 minutes for the Cats to strike when Seth Manns found Ethan Yoder for a left footed curler from 20. Connor Defibaugh scored his 2nd on the evening just under 30 minutes when he put in a rebound off a Wildcat shot. With 24 minutes left in the contest Connor Defibaugh fed Marlon Lopez for a 4-1 lead. The final goal came with 3:30 left in the contest when Shane Spencer fed Micah Bowman.

KENTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO