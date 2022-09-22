Lawyer: Crumbley was a worry months before Michigan school shooting

DETROIT (AP) – A lawyer representing families of victims of a Michigan high school shooting says some teachers and a counselor were aware of the suspect’s troubling behavior months before the mass shooting last fall.

Detroit attorney Ven Johnson told reporters Thursday that depositions taken in a civil lawsuit against Oxford Community Schools and some staff at Oxford High School reveal Ethan Crumbley had shown a proclivity toward guns, ammunition and violence at the start of the 2021 school year.

One teacher said Crumbley drew what appeared to be a gun’s ammunition magazine on a note card in late August 2021.

Johnson said Crumbley also wrote in a survey that his favorite books included “Making Bombs for Hitler.”

