Funeral service is Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 12 noon at Center Triumph Church with Bishop Howard Cloudy, Sr. officiating. Interment at Thompson Cemetery. God was so just and faithful that he decided to bless Tammie Jones and Sir Roderick Sparks with a Prince, they named DeBrodrick Montreal Jones. Watching this fearless child morph into an amazing son, Big brother, Grandson, Nephew and Dad was a pleasure. At an early age in life, he developed a passion for motorcycles, horses, fast cars amongst other hobbies, especially the Jordan sneakers. He was determined to ride a horse and taught himself how to wheelie on his first dirt bike when he was only 5 years old. His charismatic, life of the party personality, would birth his after ego "BHub" and would make him a legend at the young age of 20. He had a genuine heart and a determining spirit, accomplishing whatever he put his mind to. His life became more fulfilling when Zeek, DeeDee and Duece entered his world. With all of his accomplishment, Daddy made him the proudest. He lived a life that only God had ordained and it was to the fullest.

CENTER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO