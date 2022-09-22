Read full article on original website
Community Caravan Will be Visiting Center
September 23, 2022 - The KTBS Community Caravan will be visiting Center next week, Monday, September 26th through Thursday, September 29th. Rick Rowe will be here each morning between 5:00am – 7:00am as he tours the City and gets a taste (literally) of our 46th Annual East Texas Poultry. He will have the opportunity to visit our Historic Courthouse, meet our Shelby Chick and Pageant Court, tour the downtown area, visit several businesses sample some of Poultry Festival food and so much more. The public is invited to join Rick Rowe and the KTBS team for lunch at T&R Steaks and More between 11am and 12:30pm.
U.S. Flag Retirement Box Now Available
September 24, 2022 - Shelby County Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8904 has partnered with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to ensure the citizens of the county have a way to properly dispose of their United States Flags. If you have an unserviceable flag, please bring it to the Sheriff’s Office at 100 Hurst Street in Center and place it in the “Retirement Box” that is located straight ahead as you enter the door. VFW members will then pick up the flags on a weekly basis for burning.
Center HS Crowns Lin Homecoming Queen; Whaley Homecoming Princess
September 24, 2022 (Photo Album) - Center High School’s senior queen candidate ZaZa Lin was crowned the 2022 Homecoming Queen during Friday’s Homecoming game against Canton. Her crown was placed by the 2021 Homecoming queen Avery Snell. The 2022 Homecoming Princess crowned was R’Leshan Whaley. Following the...
Bruton Crowned 2022 Timpson High School Homecoming Queen
September 25, 2022 - (Photo Album) - Allona Bruton was crowned the 2022 Timpson Homecoming Queen this past Friday, September 23 as the Bears took on the Grapeland Sandies. Crowning Bruton was 2021 Homecoming Queen Allison Smithheart. The Timpson Bears won the 2022 Homecoming game against the Sandies, 67-6.
Tenaha City Council Regular Meeting Agenda, September 26
September 23, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a regular called meeting of the governing body of the above-named City will be held on Monday the 26th day of September 2022 at 5:30 pm at Tenaha City Hall, 238 North George Bowers Drive, Tenaha, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be considered, to-wit:
Shelbyville Water System Announces Disinfectant Conversion Starts Sept. 26
September 23, 2022 - The Shelbyville Water System, ID # 2100014 will temporarily convert the disinfectant used in the distribution system from chloramine to free chlorine. The conversion will begin September 26, 2022 and continue through October 25, 2022. During this period, you may experience taste and odor changes associated with this type of temporary disinfectant conversion.
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange Market Report for Sept. 22
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange, LLC hosts a sale every Thursday at 11:30am. Office Manager is Lynnelle McElroy. Owners are Barry Hughes, Jeremy Henigan, Daniel Coats, Tim Coats, and Robert Fea. For more information, call 936-564-8661.
Boil Water Notice for N.E.W. Water System
September 23, 2022 - Due to electrical issues at Plant 1, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the N.E.W. Water Supply Corporation PWS # 2030034 to notify all customers on FM 711, CR 203, CR 205, CR 223, Harmony, Kellyville, Fountain Town and Woodland Acres Communities to boil their water prior to consumption (eg., washing hands/ face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
Shelby County Football Scores - Week 5
September 23, 2022 - Week 5 of Shelby County Varsity Football Scores.
DeBrodrick Montreal Jones
Funeral service is Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 12 noon at Center Triumph Church with Bishop Howard Cloudy, Sr. officiating. Interment at Thompson Cemetery. God was so just and faithful that he decided to bless Tammie Jones and Sir Roderick Sparks with a Prince, they named DeBrodrick Montreal Jones. Watching this fearless child morph into an amazing son, Big brother, Grandson, Nephew and Dad was a pleasure. At an early age in life, he developed a passion for motorcycles, horses, fast cars amongst other hobbies, especially the Jordan sneakers. He was determined to ride a horse and taught himself how to wheelie on his first dirt bike when he was only 5 years old. His charismatic, life of the party personality, would birth his after ego "BHub" and would make him a legend at the young age of 20. He had a genuine heart and a determining spirit, accomplishing whatever he put his mind to. His life became more fulfilling when Zeek, DeeDee and Duece entered his world. With all of his accomplishment, Daddy made him the proudest. He lived a life that only God had ordained and it was to the fullest.
Center Wins Homecoming Over Canton 52-0
The Centers Roughriders varsity football team opened up District 8 4A-2 conference play with a 52-0 win over the Canton Eagles on Friday. The game was the ‘Rider’s 2022 Homecoming football game and it put the CHS season record at 4-1. Junior quarterback Emonte Cross hit senior receiver...
