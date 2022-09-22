Read full article on original website
Watch Patrick Mahomes, Eric Bieniemy get into fiery argument on Chiefs sideline (Video)
The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a couple miscues in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts, which led to some frustration on the sideline. Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy got heated. Such is the game these days. Mahomes has just as much say in the offensive play-calling as the coordinator...
Despite statement win, Packers biggest problem still remains
Even though the Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it does not overshadow one glaring issue they have. One of the big matchups of Week 3 was between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was the fifth and possibly final time that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would face off head-to-head.
Mike Tomlin draws a line in the sand about Mitch Trubisky
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made his firm stance on who plays at quarterback known as the Steelers open the season with a 1-2 record. Everyone watching the Steelers knew that 2022 would mark the beginning of a transitionary period as the team sought its future franchise quarterback. But...
Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid comment on halftime argument with Eric Bieniemy
There seemed to be a confrontation between Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy at halftime of a game the Chiefs would eventually lose to the Colts. If only the Kansas City Chiefs offense was as heated as a conversation Patrick Mahomes and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy had at halftime, perhaps they’d have left Indianapolis with a win.
Drone invades Seahawks home game: Best memes and reactions
The Seattle Seahawks-Atlanta Falcons game was delayed in the fourth quarter after a drone flew over the field. The Seattle Seahawks hosted their second home game of the season, as they took on the 0-2 Atlanta Falcons. They were undefeated at home, after they upset the Russell Wilson-led Denver Broncos. But would they have such luck in Week 3?
Funniest memes and tweets trolling Tom Brady for tough loss to Packers
Tom Brady came up about one second — and perhaps one Mike Evans — short of leading a memorable comeback against the Packers. Evans, for those who don’t remember, was suspended for this game after he got in a fight with Marshon Lattimore of the New Orleans Saints last week.
Atlanta Falcons finally deliver a clutch play late in Seattle
The Atlanta Falcons finally put one in the win column late Sunday evening beating the Seattle Seahawks 27-23 in a tight road victory. It was a game in which the Atlanta defense managed to make Geno Smith look like prime Tom Brady picking apart the Atlanta defense. However, this same...
Jimmy Garoppolo just freed Dan Orlovsky from his QB safety nightmare
Jimmy Garoppolo accidentally ran out of the back of the endzone for a safety just like Dan Orlovsky and the ex-Lions quarterback is glad for the company. There’s a small brotherhood of NFL QBs who have committed a safety by accidentally running out of the back of the endzone and Jimmy Garoppolo is now part of it.
Bills fans think Miami Dolphins using heat to win is cheating
Yes, you read the title right, there are many Buffalo Bills fans crying and demanding a change because the Miami Dolphins didn’t wilt in the heat. There was a reason that the Dolphins designed their stadium renovations around putting the Dolphins in the shade and opposing teams in the direct sunlight. It’s called using home field advantage to, well, your advantage. The Dolphins do that well, especially early in the season when temperatures make the field feel like it is in the 100s.
