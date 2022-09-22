ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nokesville, VA

Inside Nova

For sale: Historic mansion in Hagerstown for $200,000

We spotted this one on the Facebook page "For The Love of Old Houses." Built in 1855 and once the summer home of Gov. William Thomas Hamilton, the 11-bedroom, 8,000-square foot home in Hagerston, Md., is priced at just $200,000. Take a look.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Inside Nova

Work session on proposed Amazon data center in Warrenton delayed indefinitely

The Warrenton Planning Commission announced Thursday the work session it had scheduled with Amazon to discuss the company's application for a special-use permit to build a data center in town has been postponed indefinitely. According to town staff, Amazon requested to postpone the Sept. 27 work session. The commission did...
WARRENTON, VA
Inside Nova

Metro revises system map to reflect Silver Line extension

Ashburn is finally on the map. So is Herndon - and Dulles International Airport. Metro’s iconic map has officially been updated to add the six new Silver Line stations. Beginning Friday, the new maps are being rolled out in stations, trains and transit centers. In addition to Ashburn, Herndon and the airport, the other new stations are Reston Town Center, Innovation Center and Loudoun Gateway. Also on the new map, Potomac Yard Station in Alexandria is shown as a future station.
ASHBURN, VA
Inside Nova

InFive: Digital Gateway hearing delayed, dark skies debate and first full day of fall

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Prince William County has delayed the next public hearing on the proposed PW Digital Gateway data center complex. A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Fairfax urban search and rescue team deployed to Florida ahead of Ian

Members of Virginia Task Force 1, Fairfax County’s international urban-search-and-rescue team, have been deployed to Florida ahead of what is now Tropical Storm Ian. In partnership with FEMA, a 45-person task force from Fairfax will head to Florida along with two other FEMA teams. Ian is forecast to approach...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Tolls set to kick in for western portion of I-66 express lanes

Starting Saturday, drivers for the first time will pay to use a portion of Interstate 66 outside the beltway. About 10 miles of the new express lanes from Route 28 to Route 29 have been open to drivers since early September, but the adjustment period is now over, and drivers are going to have to pay up or pair up if they want to skip traffic on I-66.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Early voting in Prince William County underway

Early voting for the November election begins Sept. 23, with registered voters able to cast a ballot in-person at three locations. Two more early-voting spots will open Oct. 25. All locations will be open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Oct....
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Letter: Superintendent deserves credit for making rounds of FPCS town halls

Editor: Town halls are the foundation of democracy, because anyone can participate and discuss local issues important to them with neighbors and elected representatives. Fairfax County Public Schools’ recent community conversations with the new superintendent, Dr. Michelle Reid, are exactly that: democracy in action and an attempt to make a government institution, the school system, more transparent, accountable and responsive to public need.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

VHSL Executive Committee adopts next four-year alignment plan

The Virginia High School League’s Executive Committee approved the next four-year cycle for school alignment during its meeting Sept. 21. The new alignment plan begins with the 2023-24 school year. The Class 6 Region B, which features primarily Prince William County schools, will have 19 schools, making it the...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Airports Authority officials laud beagle brigade at Dulles

They’re adorable. Just don’t try to sneak anything past them. Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority president/CEO Jack Potter on Sept. 21 praised an initiative that has seen U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and U.S. Department of Agriculture send trained beagles to Washington Dulles International Airport, part of an effort to detect agricultural and foodstuff contraband coming into the U.S. on flights from overseas.
DULLES, VA
Inside Nova

Fairfax police searching for high-end jewelry thieves

Fairfax County police are asking the public's help identifying smash-and-grab thieves that hit three jewelry stores this month. The first happened Sept. 8 at 2:45 p.m., when three men entered Prince Jewelers in Tyson’s Corner Center. In front of customers and employees, they destroyed display cases and stole high-end watches and jewelry, Fairfax police said in a news release.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Letter: Missing Middle plan based on no evidence that it will work

Editor: Good policy should be based on good data. Yet the Arlington County Board’s “Missing Middle” plan is a massive change to a 50-year social contract (Metro-focused density, forged by consensus), and the county government is rushing to enact this change in 2022 not on good data, or even bad data, but on NO data.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington board members getting some grief over car-tax bills

It’s not just the office that values the vehicles (Arlington commissioner of revenue) or the office that sends out the tax notices (Arlington treasurer) that have been feeling the heat from the public over higher car-tax bills. County Board members have been getting their share of comments, too. “We...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Freedom High School parents pressure Prince William school officials on communication, security

Lenka Mendoza does not typically make the trek to the Kelly Leadership Center for Prince William County School Board meetings. But she and other parents from Freedom High School were there Wednesday night, several with division-provided translators in tow, to tell the school system’s leadership that they clearly were not being heard. The security situation at the Woodbridge high school is untenable, they said. And weeks after another gun-related incident sent the school into a three-hour lockdown, the school’s administration isn’t doing enough, they added.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Prince William schools ‘evaluating’ new transgender policies

Prince William County’s school system says it’s evaluating the new state policies regarding treatment of transgender students but will continue to support “an inclusive environment for all students and staff.”. According to new “model policies” released by the Virginia Department of Education on Sept. 16, students must...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Langley golfers set records in winning district title

An impressive performance by the Langley Saxons of breaking multiple scoring records brought head-shaking reactions, including one from the golf team’s longtime coach Al Berg. “I should stop being surprised what these talented players keep doing over the years,” Berg said. Langley won the two-day Liberty District high-school...
MCLEAN, VA
Inside Nova

Sept. 23 high school football roundup: Battlefield, Brentsville win big

BATTLEFIELD 35, OSBOURN 0: Braden Boggs threw four touchdown passes Friday in the Bobcats’ Cedar Run District win on the road. Damier Minkah caught two of them for 126 yards on 44 and 82 yards in the third quarter. Brandon Binkowski added an 8-yard one (four receptions for 22 yards) and Brodie Carroll the other on a 33-yard score.
HAYMARKET, VA

