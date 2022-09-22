Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
For sale: Historic mansion in Hagerstown for $200,000
We spotted this one on the Facebook page "For The Love of Old Houses." Built in 1855 and once the summer home of Gov. William Thomas Hamilton, the 11-bedroom, 8,000-square foot home in Hagerston, Md., is priced at just $200,000. Take a look.
Inside Nova
Work session on proposed Amazon data center in Warrenton delayed indefinitely
The Warrenton Planning Commission announced Thursday the work session it had scheduled with Amazon to discuss the company's application for a special-use permit to build a data center in town has been postponed indefinitely. According to town staff, Amazon requested to postpone the Sept. 27 work session. The commission did...
Inside Nova
Arlington officials seeking further feedback on natural-resources plan
The Arlington County government will host an online open house focused on its draft Forestry and Natural Resources Plan on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. The plan is being developed as a sub-element of the county government’s Public Spaces Master Plan. For information and to register for the...
Inside Nova
Metro revises system map to reflect Silver Line extension
Ashburn is finally on the map. So is Herndon - and Dulles International Airport. Metro’s iconic map has officially been updated to add the six new Silver Line stations. Beginning Friday, the new maps are being rolled out in stations, trains and transit centers. In addition to Ashburn, Herndon and the airport, the other new stations are Reston Town Center, Innovation Center and Loudoun Gateway. Also on the new map, Potomac Yard Station in Alexandria is shown as a future station.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inside Nova
InFive: Digital Gateway hearing delayed, dark skies debate and first full day of fall
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Prince William County has delayed the next public hearing on the proposed PW Digital Gateway data center complex. A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
Inside Nova
Fairfax urban search and rescue team deployed to Florida ahead of Ian
Members of Virginia Task Force 1, Fairfax County’s international urban-search-and-rescue team, have been deployed to Florida ahead of what is now Tropical Storm Ian. In partnership with FEMA, a 45-person task force from Fairfax will head to Florida along with two other FEMA teams. Ian is forecast to approach...
Inside Nova
Tolls set to kick in for western portion of I-66 express lanes
Starting Saturday, drivers for the first time will pay to use a portion of Interstate 66 outside the beltway. About 10 miles of the new express lanes from Route 28 to Route 29 have been open to drivers since early September, but the adjustment period is now over, and drivers are going to have to pay up or pair up if they want to skip traffic on I-66.
Inside Nova
Early voting in Prince William County underway
Early voting for the November election begins Sept. 23, with registered voters able to cast a ballot in-person at three locations. Two more early-voting spots will open Oct. 25. All locations will be open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Oct....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside Nova
Letter: Superintendent deserves credit for making rounds of FPCS town halls
Editor: Town halls are the foundation of democracy, because anyone can participate and discuss local issues important to them with neighbors and elected representatives. Fairfax County Public Schools’ recent community conversations with the new superintendent, Dr. Michelle Reid, are exactly that: democracy in action and an attempt to make a government institution, the school system, more transparent, accountable and responsive to public need.
Inside Nova
VHSL Executive Committee adopts next four-year alignment plan
The Virginia High School League’s Executive Committee approved the next four-year cycle for school alignment during its meeting Sept. 21. The new alignment plan begins with the 2023-24 school year. The Class 6 Region B, which features primarily Prince William County schools, will have 19 schools, making it the...
Inside Nova
Airports Authority officials laud beagle brigade at Dulles
They’re adorable. Just don’t try to sneak anything past them. Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority president/CEO Jack Potter on Sept. 21 praised an initiative that has seen U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and U.S. Department of Agriculture send trained beagles to Washington Dulles International Airport, part of an effort to detect agricultural and foodstuff contraband coming into the U.S. on flights from overseas.
Inside Nova
Fairfax police searching for high-end jewelry thieves
Fairfax County police are asking the public's help identifying smash-and-grab thieves that hit three jewelry stores this month. The first happened Sept. 8 at 2:45 p.m., when three men entered Prince Jewelers in Tyson’s Corner Center. In front of customers and employees, they destroyed display cases and stole high-end watches and jewelry, Fairfax police said in a news release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inside Nova
Letter: Missing Middle plan based on no evidence that it will work
Editor: Good policy should be based on good data. Yet the Arlington County Board’s “Missing Middle” plan is a massive change to a 50-year social contract (Metro-focused density, forged by consensus), and the county government is rushing to enact this change in 2022 not on good data, or even bad data, but on NO data.
Inside Nova
Arlington board members getting some grief over car-tax bills
It’s not just the office that values the vehicles (Arlington commissioner of revenue) or the office that sends out the tax notices (Arlington treasurer) that have been feeling the heat from the public over higher car-tax bills. County Board members have been getting their share of comments, too. “We...
Inside Nova
Fairfax police on hunt for suspects in jewelry-store smash-and-grab robberies
Fairfax County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying men who have conducted a series of smash-and-grab robberies at local shopping malls. On Sept. 8 at 2:45 p.m., three men entered Prince Jewelers in Tysons Corner Center, destroyed display cases and stole high-end watches and jewelry. On...
Inside Nova
Freedom High School parents pressure Prince William school officials on communication, security
Lenka Mendoza does not typically make the trek to the Kelly Leadership Center for Prince William County School Board meetings. But she and other parents from Freedom High School were there Wednesday night, several with division-provided translators in tow, to tell the school system’s leadership that they clearly were not being heard. The security situation at the Woodbridge high school is untenable, they said. And weeks after another gun-related incident sent the school into a three-hour lockdown, the school’s administration isn’t doing enough, they added.
Inside Nova
Prince William schools ‘evaluating’ new transgender policies
Prince William County’s school system says it’s evaluating the new state policies regarding treatment of transgender students but will continue to support “an inclusive environment for all students and staff.”. According to new “model policies” released by the Virginia Department of Education on Sept. 16, students must...
Inside Nova
Langley golfers set records in winning district title
An impressive performance by the Langley Saxons of breaking multiple scoring records brought head-shaking reactions, including one from the golf team’s longtime coach Al Berg. “I should stop being surprised what these talented players keep doing over the years,” Berg said. Langley won the two-day Liberty District high-school...
Inside Nova
Sept. 23 high school football roundup: Battlefield, Brentsville win big
BATTLEFIELD 35, OSBOURN 0: Braden Boggs threw four touchdown passes Friday in the Bobcats’ Cedar Run District win on the road. Damier Minkah caught two of them for 126 yards on 44 and 82 yards in the third quarter. Brandon Binkowski added an 8-yard one (four receptions for 22 yards) and Brodie Carroll the other on a 33-yard score.
Inside Nova
Ex-registrar appears in Prince William County court on corruption charges
A Prince William County judge admonished former Registrar Michele White for not yet hiring an attorney to face felony charges of corruption. White appeared in Prince William County Circuit Court Friday for a hearing on the status of her legal counsel. White was indicted by a grand jury earlier this...
Comments / 0