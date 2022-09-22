Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland’s 32nd Annual Senior Day was a celebration worthy of its honorees: Leslie Kouba
CLEVELAND, Ohio – One of my hobbies is trying new things – new experiences, events, restaurants, and even meeting new people. Since I’d never been, I decided to go to Cleveland’s Department of Aging 32nd Annual Senior Day last week at the always-lovely Public Auditorium. I had no idea what to expect – and that’s the thrill of new things that I enjoy.
cleveland19.com
Greater Cleveland Heart Walk encourages healthier lifestyles in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gary Kish remembering the moment, he knew it was time for a change. “I was a smoker, I ate bad, fast food… I don’t do fast food anymore,” Kish said. Kish said he had an unhealthy lifestyle that he let go off 6...
Chair-ity transforms spaces into homes for young adults who age out of foster care in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — When Maria Paparella learned about the challenges some young adults face after they’ve aged out of the foster care system, she created a non-profit designed to help make those first steps into adulthood less daunting. Chair-ity, an organization she began in high school, provides and delivers...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio dads head back to school for annual ‘Father’s Walk’
CLEVELAND — It’s the 17th anniversary for the Father's Walk, an event that shines a light on the importance of male role models in the lives of children by inviting fathers and other male mentors to walk children to school. What You Need To Know. The Father’s Walk...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stolen Virgin Mary statue replaced in Cleveland
A stolen Virgin Mary statue that belonged to the St John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Cleveland for decades is being replaced Sunday.
Lorain woman uses her own grief to give people hope
A woman in Lorain who has experienced tremendous loss is using her positive energy to help give people hope.
cleveland19.com
Garfield Heights Teachers’ Association unanimously votes to authorize 10-day strike notice
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights teachers voted unanimously to authorize a 10-day strike, if and when they deem it necessary. The Garfield Heights Teachers’ Union (GHTA) said, however, another vote would be needed to move things forward. On Friday, more than 200 teachers attended a meeting with the...
Sweet surprise: Kristi Capel’s new addition
A sweet addition has been added to the FOX 8 family!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing Cleveland teenager found safe
Cleveland Police officials confirmed that the missing teenager has returned home and is safe. The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help with locating a missing teenager. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 16-year-old Tatiyanna...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland girl found safe 5 days after she went missing, family says
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A teen girl has been missing since Sept. 20, and police are looking for the community’s help to find her. 16-year-old Paige Garsky was last seen in Cleveland, according to the Attorney General’s website. Paige is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 112...
whbc.com
Stark Dog Pound Full, Adopters Welcome
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Dog Pound is filled to capacity. For reasons unknown, county leaders say more animals have shown up at the Mahoning Road NE facility in the last few weeks. If you’re interested in adopting your newest “best” friend, you can...
Community to host fundraiser for Cleveland officer who was paralyzed 2 years ago
He was a passenger, along with four other Cleveland SWAT patrolmen, inside a SWAT van en route to an active scene. When the van was hit by a passing drunk driver that failed to stop at a red light, it hit a pole, leaving the officers in serious condition and Rodrigues paralyzed from the neck down, confined to a wheelchair.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Christmas Connection set for 3-day run at I-X Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland’s 36th Christmas Connection is scheduled for Nov. 18-20 at the International Exposition Center. More than 450 exhibitors are slated to fill the convention center’s aisles, tables and booths with crafts, specialty foods, soaps, ornaments, wood creations, jewelry, clothing and a lot more. It’s a one-stop holiday shopping event.
Cleveland Jewish News
Mobile food pantry to be at county libraries
The Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry is coming to select Cuyahoga County Public Library branches to distribute free food to those in need. The mobile pantry will be at the South Euclid-Lyndhurst branch at 1876 S. Green Road in South Euclid from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 27 and the Warrensville Heights branch at 4415 Northfield Road from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 13.
Cleveland Police fundraiser: $30,000 raised for officer paralyzed after drunk driver crashed into SWAT vehicle
PARMA, Ohio — Hundreds of people showed up to a fundraiser the goal: $50,000 for potentially life-changing surgery after a drunk driver hit a Cleveland SWAT vehicle two years ago, leaving the 32 year old paralyzed from the neck down. It's easy to see how loved Officer Jon Rodriguez...
WKYC
Bri Buckley, 3News Reporter
CLEVELAND — Bri Buckley joined the 3News team as a reporter in September 2022. She grew up as an Air Force brat moving all around the country, but Cleveland has always been the one place she could call home with deep family ties to the region. Bri is thrilled to be back in the same city as her dad, sister, extended family and friends and to bring her passion for storytelling and community advocacy to 3News.
Seven Ohio students hurt when school buses collide
Seven children were injured when two Marion City Schools buses collided Friday afternoon. It happened just before 3 p.m. along East Center Street near the Merchant Avenue intersection, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Guardians set to arrive at Cleveland Hopkins Airport at 10 p.m. Sunday as AL Central champs
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Your 2022 American League Central Division Champion Cleveland Guardians are set to land at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport around 10 p.m. on Sunday and they would love to greet their fans when they arrive. Fresh off celebrating their 11th division crown, the Guardians flew directly back...
Cleveland school board wanted to extend CEO Eric Gordon’s contract: The Wake Up for Friday, Sept. 23, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. It was a shock when Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon announced last week that he’s stepping down after 11 years at its helm. And it was clear at his final State of the Schools address Wednesday – where he received bookend standing ovations -- that he remains zealously committed to the district’s scholars, parents and teachers.
Sovereign citizen’s car stereo creates international incident at Pinecrest: Orange Police Blotter
Disorderly conduct, obstructing official business: Wall Street. Several Pinecrest visitors flagged down a passing police lieutenant around 1:15 p.m. Sept. 16 regarding a white convertible with gold wheels playing music very loud and causing a disturbance. Police spotted a car matching that description in the Whole Foods parking lot, with...
Comments / 2