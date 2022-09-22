ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Royal Mail needs to modernise – but hardball is not way out of dispute

By Nils Pratley
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rUkGW_0i6FNvCn00

Strictly speaking, Royal Mail’s management is not saying it is ripping up the nine-year-old deal with the Communication Workers Union that, until strikes in recent weeks, had helped to keep a lid on industrial disputes. Instead, as the bosses see things, they are exercising the company’s right to give notice of an end to protections within the agreement in the event of nationwide strikes.

The distinction could be significant should the CWU go to court. For now, though, it’s the signal that matters. The message from management is that it is prepared to raise the stakes in a dispute over pay and working practices. Challenging the “agenda for growth” agreement – or just elements of it – was always a possible next escalation. Now it has happened.

The rhetoric, too, has been lifted a few notches. Royal Mail grumbles about “unique, complex, costly and highly restrictive union agreements and structures” that are being used to “frustrate” modernisation. Meanwhile, the CWU tells its members it sees “an all out attack on your union” and the beginning of a plan to make the business a “gig economy” employer.

Where does the balance of power lie? For the postal workers, this may be the point at which their employer’s parallel proposal to hold talks at the conciliation service Acas is one to consider seriously. Two points seem relevant.

First, it would be hard to say the nation has been grossly inconvenienced by the three days of strikes so far. Households tolerate the late arrival of utility bills and suchlike. Businesses sending out parcels know other providers are available. A strike at a privatised Royal Mail is always going to be less disruptive than, say, one on the railways.

Second, Royal Mail – the UK company, as opposed to the quoted group that also includes the profitable GLS international operation run out of Amsterdam – is now on course to make operating losses this year. The whoosh of demand that came with lockdown, and propelled the UK business to profits of £412m last year, has reversed. There is a genuine financial crunch, as the share price suggests: it was down 5% on Thursday at a two-year low of 205p.

Chair Keith Williams is pushing his luck in talking up the idea of demerging GLS – it couldn’t happen quickly and the government would surely have to approve – but one can follow his arithmetic. Most City analysts ascribe a negative value to the UK postal service. Even without a breakup, Williams is under pressure from investors to isolate the UK end by ensuring GLS doesn’t cross-subsidise an unreformed Royal Mail.

None of which is to deny that management has played hardball. A miserable pay offer of a basic 2% (plus a conditional 3.5%) could almost have been designed to bring tensions to a head, especially as shareholders got £400m in share buybacks and special dividends last year.

Yet the basic fact remains that, one way or another, Royal Mail needs to modernise to compete with parcel rivals who undercut it on pay and working practices. The natural way out of this dispute still looks to be a deal that links a proper pay rise to more reform. A round of make-or-break talks under the auspices of Acas is not the worst idea.

Rubbishing of economic forecaster will not end well

Another development in the government’s refusal, detailed here yesterday, to allow the Office for Budget for Responsibility to provide a state-of-the-economy update alongside Friday’s mini-budget. Here was the business secretary, Jacob Rees-Mogg, on BBC Two’s Newsnight on Wednesday evening:

“I was strongly in favour of the OBR when it was set up. I thought it was potentially a very good body. Unfortunately none of its forecasts have been right and, therefore, if people are putting trust on its forecasts, they are rather putting trust into a straw man.”

That is an extraordinary statement for a serving cabinet minister to make. The OBR’s forecasting record isn’t perfect, but it is generally recognised to be one of the most transparent and impartial bodies of its type in the world. Asked whether he’d like to get rid of the OBR, Rees-Mogg replied: “That is a matter for the chancellor.”

We can probably expect more in this vein when the OBR is finally allowed to speak when the real budget arrives later in the year. The rubbishing of the official economic forecasting body has begun. Markets won’t like it. This will not end well.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nils Pratley
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
The Guardian

Dame Hilary Mantel obituary

Dame Hilary Mantel, who has died aged 70 after suffering a stroke, was the first female author to win the Booker prize twice, which she did for the first two volumes in her epic trilogy of the life of Thomas Cromwell, Wolf Hall (2010) and Bring Up the Bodies (2012). The novels, which collectively weigh in at about 2,000 pages, have sold 5m copies worldwide, were made into an acclaimed BBC series (2015) staring Mark Rylance, and adapted by Mantel herself for the RSC stage version (2014), a process that she loved. The trilogy culminated with The Mirror and the Light (2020) and the death of Cromwell; it turned out to be her final novel. All told in the present tense, the novels constitute a feat of immersive storytelling and a monumental landmark in contemporary fiction.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Putin needs nothing short of a miracle to avoid a devastating defeat in Ukraine

The Ukrainian counteroffensive is yet another major development in the Russia–Ukraine war that took Russia entirely by surprise. Images of fleeing Russian soldiers, leaving behind equipment as well as evidence of war crimes, have once again filled the media. Wiping out months of Russia’s territorial gains, quick Ukrainian advances caused a domino effect; massive and chaotic Russian retreat left a huge hole in their defences.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Royal Mail#Cwu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
BBC
The Guardian

Eddie Butler obituary

Eddie Butler was a rarity in top-class sport. He became more famous once his playing days were over for his work as a broadcaster, journalist and novelist. The one-time captain of Wales was the natural heir of the “voice of rugby”, Bill McLaren, with whom he shared the BBC commentary box in his early days as a broadcaster. Butler became, more specifically, the voice of Welsh rugby, his mellow tones from those chilly, winter afternoons high in TV gantries and press boxes warming the listener, while his printed words on the game equally delighted readers of the Observer and Guardian.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Russians occupying Kharkiv region demanded personal data in return for food

Balakliia’s only functioning shop was packed. Residents who had spent six months under Russian occupation queued to buy bread, salami and frozen mackerel. “When the Russians arrived I lost 10 kilograms. My wife lost eight kilograms. There was almost nothing to eat for the first two months,” one customer, Valery, recalled. Showing off his reduced waistline, he joked grimly: “That’s the upside of Moscow rule.”
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

453K+
Followers
103K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy