ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Ran When Parked: My Van Is Broken, But I’m Still Moving Forward

By Victoria Scott
The Drive
The Drive
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14dzCm_0i6FNuK400 Victoria Scott

Some of our longtime readers will recognize this 1995 Toyota Hiace . This is my van, my daily driver, and my former home that I christened Marsha. She was my steadfast companion through 13,000-odd miles of road trip sojourns last year that I chronicled on this very site in The Vanscontinental Express .

She is, unfortunately, broken. Again. But me? Not broken, and still on the move; in fact, this story is my last as a staff writer for The Drive .

How’d I Break Her Again?

Marsha, in the time since I picked up my kitty Burt and moved to Reno, Nevada after nearly six months of nomadic wandering through the western U.S., had become my daily driver. I admittedly still drove her like a side-by-side on weekends. As much as I’ve taken pains to foster my sense of self-preservation in the months following my self-destructive journey to Cuyama Peak , I still feel the pull of every mountaintop I’ve yet to summit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zi5QC_0i6FNuK400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=235jYX_0i6FNuK400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09kvkc_0i6FNuK400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T2ph6_0i6FNuK400
Victoria Scott

And so, staying consistent with my previous form, a story where I break my beloved van must begin with a mountaintop. This is Nevada’s Fairview Peak . It is an 8,307-foot-tall mountain; with over 2,500 feet of prominence over its surrounding terrain, it dominates the entire landscape on US 50 from west of the real-world-Top Gun naval test range outside of Fallon, all the way east past the remote population-25 town of Middlegate.

Shortly after I moved to Reno (and the ennui of moving to a new city set in) I aimlessly headed down US 50 one night in search of dark skies. U.S. 50 hides Fairview Peak from unsuspecting travelers well; after a 20-mile straight stretch of perfectly flat plains outside of Fallon, I crested an unremarkable hill and on the other side was immediately confronted with the absolutely massive summit. From the minute I laid eyes upon it I became, frankly, obsessed with climbing it. A cursory search for trails told me despite the military bombing range west of the peak, the entire mountain itself was public land. Even better, a 4×4 trail goes straight to the top with little issue and I knew the view, with vast desert highlands in every direction around it, would be incredible.

I chose to be patient in the interest of responsible van-preservation. In the winter, the peak is covered in snow and incredibly difficult to traverse safely in a van; in the mid-summer, it’s dry at the top, but the scorching heat makes camping up there an uncomfortable proposition. I would simply wait for the right moment to climb the peak, but I had to climb it.

So I bided my time until the early summer, when the snow had melted but the lofty altitudes of the high Sierras hadn’t had a chance to cook in the sun for months. As luck would have it, as I tried to put down roots in Reno, I found someone whose company I loved who also shared my taste for adventure. We had planned to go hiking together, but I told them that I had a spot I’d been saving for an important journey. I’d be honored if they’d join me for a trip up.

They agreed to join me, and so for our third “official” date we packed Marsha chock-full of water, snacks, and just a little booze, and headed East to Fairview Peak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YxNmB_0i6FNuK400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r5ZfU_0i6FNuK400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EmVh2_0i6FNuK400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WlOpl_0i6FNuK400
Victoria Scott

The drive up was honestly pretty easy. Marsha got a little hot—that automatic-transmission-fluid temp light popped on a few times—but despite the steep grade and steeper cliffs, we made it to the peak without too much trouble. My gut impression was vindicated at the summit: the view was indeed incredible . We stargazed and listened to each other’s favorite songs and laughed and cried and it was all I could ask for .

The drive down, however, was a little bit harder. I hadn’t realized in my excitement as Marsha mountain-goated her way up the trail the day before that the grade was an average ten percent climb , with sections that verged on 20 percent. The windshield was nothing but cliffside and trail for an eternity as I descended, and I had her in low gear for five miles with my foot firmly planted on the brakes. As I used every tool at my disposal to slow her down lest she tumble off the side of the damn mountain, I had the suspension compressed fairly heavily from deceleration; a rock I straddled on the way up, I didn’t make it quite over on the way down. Thunk.

I didn’t even realize I’d broken anything until we hit U.S. 50 again and headed further East to Middlegate to fill up on diesel. She wouldn’t go into fourth gear; the poor 1KZ-TE turbodiesel heart was at critically high RPMs just trying to do 60 mph. I tried a variety of roadside tweaks and nothing worked and she was full of clean transmission fluid; I would need to drive slowly home with gears one through three. My soon-to-be partner was understanding, and we slowly drove home, limited to about 50 mph.

Later, I would realize I put a dent the size of a softball in her transmission pan; how she hadn’t burst all of her transmission fluid down the side of Fairview Peak, I don’t know. Once again, Marsha let me get somewhere safe, as she always has.

And this was months ago. Since then, I’ve taken her to a transmission specialist, sought the help of Aisin specialists, called my importer—none of it has yielded a definitive solution. It wasn’t a cracked solenoid; maybe the extended driving with a dented pan ruined one of the clutches? Maybe I fried the TCM. Perhaps I just need a rebuild; wait, what variant of the A340 exactly is in this van? Was it even sold on Toyotas here in the US? Oh, no one knows for sure.

She’s been sitting in my driveway collecting cobwebs; every potential fix is more expensive than the last, and that’s if I can even find anyone willing to work on her.

Life Goes On

So she’s sat. I haven’t driven her in months. I dealt with an initial burst of guilt and depression from breaking my beloved Hiace once again, of course. My life has taken strange fortuitous turn after strange fortuitous turn ever since I got this Toyota, and I initially believed that good luck had something to do with the van . Victoria without her van felt like some sort of half-zombie specter at first as a result; I was just a woman who’d severed her body from her soul, wandering the streets of Reno with glassy eyes and no purpose. I couldn’t be me without Marsha, right? She launched my career, and the stories we told together last year landed me a job as a staff writer here at The Drive .

But in the meantime, I’ve kept doing my best at my job here ; that third date on Fairview Peak ended up blossoming into love that has made my lonely Nevada life happier than I could have ever imagined. I continued to tell stories that (hopefully) conveyed my love of car culture , and I continued to be someone that people wanted to be friends with. I drove into the desert with another Toyota, my partner’s gorgeous 1987 4Runner , and I created my first photobook . I’d proven to myself that while Marsha was gone, Victoria was not an apparition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KFvBq_0i6FNuK400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oD9GW_0i6FNuK400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KVTLQ_0i6FNuK400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0748n7_0i6FNuK400
Victoria Scott

It’s all made me realize that I need a few more changes. I have deeply loved working with the team here, and it has been one of the greatest honors of my life to work with a staff this profoundly talented. I’ve told stories I’ll be proud of for the rest of my life . Hell , everyone at this site does incredible and important work . I took the job here because of that.

Despite this, I have made the difficult decision to move back to freelancing, where the pace is slower and the deadlines are more under my control. I’ve also chosen to try to build a life with the person I drove up Fairview Peak with. I am truly trying to embrace self-preservation—joy, even—in a way I never have before. Ultimately, this decision was entirely mine, and no one else’s.

When I bought Marsha, I was running away from a life I no longer wanted. The crumbling remains of an identity that was no longer me, and a love I no longer had, needed to recede into the rearview mirror so I could build something—some one —from the ashes. I am running towards something now. I want to keep writing and making art and climbing mountains for a very long time, and I think for the first time in my life, I might be able to do that.

Ultimately, I still haven’t decided if I will fix Marsha or not. It may be prohibitively expensive to try and chase down what ails her, or it could be impractical to attempt such intensive repairs on a Japanese van with no readily available parts. I may be forced to move on to whatever vehicle drives me into my next adventure. On the other hand, I still love the van that was my home and my heart for so many months through such a transformative time in my life, and I want to drive up more mountains with her, so I still want to try .

I have realized I will still be me and I will still get to drive up more mountains, Marsha or not.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nnNcW_0i6FNuK400
Victoria Scott

To my readers: Thank you for reading my stories, and I dearly hope I’ll see you here again. Your support has meant the world to me. To my friends at The Drive: Thank you for everything. I’m a better person and a better writer because of you, and I’m certain I’ll be seeing you again.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Young driver is branded 'a moron' after he took a thumbs-up selfie next to the red Mustang he'd just flipped coming down a difficult mountain bend

Fired-up locals have branded a teenage driver a 'moron' after he posed for a selfie next to his flipped car on a busy mountain highway. The driver flipped his Ford Mustang at about 10am on Monday while coming down Clyde Mountain on the Kings Highway between Canberra and Batemans Bay, about 300km south of Sydney.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
CarBuzz.com

10 Cars Worth More Used Than New

We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

One State Is Backing Classic Car Owners Into A Corner, Yenko Is Creating A Muscle SUV, And Texas Cops Have A Hellcat On Patrol

It's been a strange week... This week on the Motorious Podcast, the editors share little tidbits from their background before discussing why Nevada’s registration laws might be a threat to all classic car owners in the country. Then, we get into a debate over Yenko SUVs, a Camaro driver gets into a hilarious police chase, and Texas cops will sick a Hellcat on you. Street takeovers are killing people, and we reveal our one of the coolest inventory picks of the week. Watch here:
NEVADA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victoria Scott
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down

GM recently announced that production at two plants would be halted this week. Production will be suspended today and will only resume on Monday, 5 September. The main Mexican plant (Silao) and the Bowling Green plant - which is responsible for building the Chevrolet Corvette - will run idle for the next seven days as GM is hit by yet another round of parts and supply chain issues. While truck assembly is running idle in Mexico, the three truck plants in the USA will run as per usual, even going as far as adding extra shifts this coming weekend.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
CNN

Why your car's speedometer goes up to 160 mph (even when your car can't)

Apple recently revealed a new version of its CarPlay system for vehicles, which include gauges like speedometers. But even Apple, the company that cast aside tradition when it reinvented phones, music players and headphones, bows to convention when it comes to speedometers. It displayed a classically-styled speedometer that reached 160 mph, an auto industry norm.
TECHNOLOGY
Robb Report

This Over-the-Top Log Cabin in Montana Just Hit the Market for $17 Million

This rustic Montana retreat may have all the perks of mountain living, but it’s far from your average cabin in the woods. Surrounded by towering pines and set against 24 acres of unspoiled forest, a dramatic log-framed home dubbed Noble Lodge just hit the market for $17 million. And noble it is. The Big Sky Country compound includes a seven-bedroom main house, a guest residence, a 10,500-square-foot heated barn and a myriad of amenities. Nature lovers will take pleasure in the waterfall and creek that run through the property, in addition to an on-site greenhouse and gardens. And that’s before you even get...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hope I#Vehicles#Cuyama Peak#Middlegate
CBS Denver

Pilot seen flying at boats in reservoir before crash

A pilot is being described as reckless and careless by aviation professionals after crashing their aircraft shortly after flying erratically around Horsetooth Reservoir. After a CBS News Colorado report highlighted the Larimer County Sheriff's Office's request for images of the flight before the crash several people started turning over their images and videos to investigators. One photographer, Stephanie Stamos, said she witnessed the erratic flying while trying to photograph a client's senior photos at the picturesque reservoir.  "I was up at Horsetooth doing a photo shoot for a high school senior," Stamos said. "All of a sudden I see this plane...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
TheStreet

Ford Recalls Nearly 500,000 Vehicles in Two Actions

Ford Motor (F) on Sept. 1 was contending with a pair of recalls relating to fire risks and rear-view camera troubles. The vehicle maker is recalling 198,000 model year 2015-2017 Expeditions and Navigators due to a risk of interior fire originating at the blower motor located behind the glove box.
CARS
CNBC

This 59-year-old’s lucrative side hustle: Earning $16,000 a month selling recycled fire pits on Etsy

With inflation on the rise, Tim Riegel wanted a side project for extra income — so in September 2021, he bought seven $90 propane tank ends off Facebook Marketplace. The 59-year-old intended to repurpose the tank ends as fire pits — a freestanding, open metal container for fires, typically for backyards or patios — and sell them for $400 each in his hometown of Lamar, Missouri. The fire pits proved popular: They sold out in just 10 days, and Riegel was inundated with requests for more.
LAMAR, MO
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
64K+
Followers
11K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy