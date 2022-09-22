ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labour may abolish House of Lords if it wins next election, leaked report reveals

By Jessica Elgot Chief political correspondent
The Guardian
 3 days ago
Gordon Brown was commissioned to undertake the constitutional review by the Labour leader, Keir Starmer.

Labour is considering abolishing the House of Lords and replacing it with an upper house of nations and regions, as well as handing sweeping new powers to local regions and devolved nations, a leaked report has revealed.

The constitutional review by the former prime minister Gordon Brown, which has been seen by MPs and shadow cabinet ministers, recommends devolving new economic powers, including over taxation, and creating new independent councils of the nations and for England.

The review, seen by the Guardian, recommends:

  • New tax powers for some devolved governments, which could include stamp duty.
  • Powers for local people to promote bills in parliament via democratically elected bodies.
  • A constitutional guarantee of social and economic rights.
  • Powers for mayors on education, transport and research funding.

Brown also recommends a crackdown on standards in central government and parliament, including a jury of ordinary citizens – selected by ballot – being able to rule on complaints against MPs and ministers via a new integrity and ethics commission.

He recommends banning most second jobs for MPs, which the party leader, Sir Keir Starmer, has already announced, as well as new codes of conduct to replace the ministerial code, and giving the electoral commission the power to hand out larger fines.

The review has been subject to intense internal debate and several shadow cabinet ministers have privately expressed scepticism about some of the proposals, which are radical and far-reaching.

The measures are not expected to be agreed in time for the Labour party’s conference and had been scheduled for a major launch later in the year.

Starmer hinted in his Liverpool speech earlier this year that the reforms would “allow devolved and local government to make long-term financial decisions. To reap the rewards of investment in their economy. That way you make sure every city, every town, every place takes ownership of their contribution.”

The House of Lords would be reformed as an assembly of regions and nations, with a remit of safeguarding the constitution and with power to refer the government to the supreme court. Labour peers are being consulted on the proposals.

Local democratically elected bodies will be able to promote bills in parliament for local purpose, which the review said would allow English regional devolution to grow over time.

At the heart of Brown’s recommendations is to give citizens a constitutional guarantee of social and economic rights, including a right to healthcare, education and social protection.

He recommends giving regions economic powers to be the centres of new industries, citing the examples of financial services in Canary Wharf, biopharma in Cambridge and video games in Dundee.

Mayors could get full powers over local training and further education budgets, as well as further powers over transport, infrastructure and planning. Local leaders could get the powers to allocate local investment for national research and development funding into local universities.

Local and devolved authorities would be given a minimum of three years’ funding to give them certainty for longer-term planning.

Brown was commissioned to undertake the review by Starmer in September last year and the work has undergone a number of revisions. Starmer said the plans would set out a “fresh and tangible offer” to voters who had turned away from the party, especially to the Scottish National party in Scotland and to the Tories in the north of England.

Starmer promised it would be “the boldest project Labour has embarked on for a generation and every bit as bold and radical as the programme of devolution that Labour delivered in the 1990s and 2000s”.

Brown has made significant interventions over the past few months on the cost of living crisis, including throwing down the gauntlet to Starmer to announce a freeze on energy bills, but going further and saying the government should nationalise energy firms that would not give consumers lower bills.

A Labour spokesperson said: “This refers to one of several early drafts. The commission has yet to take a view on all these issues.”

Maurice Glasman, architect of Blue Labour: ‘Labour needs to be itself again’

Wearing a vintage Tottenham Hotspur top and preparing to smoke a restorative roll-up, Maurice Glasman seems slightly discombobulated when we meet. “I’ve woken up today feeling like I’ve got a shocking hangover and I haven’t been drinking anything! I think everything’s finally caught up with me.” Our interview was due to take place a day earlier but was postponed because of a mini-crisis in Grimsby, where the Labour peer has become involved in setting up a community organising network. But Glasman is also feeling the effects of an intense few months, much of which he spent travelling in Ukraine. Most stressfully of all perhaps, there is the publication of his new book, Blue Labour: The Politics of the Common Good. On the eve of the Labour party conference, it is, as he notes with a mock wide-eyed expression, “suddenly, shockingly out”.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Fresh calls to allow Jeremy Corbyn to stand as Labour candidate at next election

Sir Keir Starmer has faced fresh demands to pave the way for Jeremy Corbyn to stand as a Labour candidate at the next general election.Former Labour leader Mr Corbyn remains a party member but sits in the Commons as an Independent MP after having the whip withdrawn due to his response to an Equality and Human Rights Commission report into antisemitism in the party.But some party delegates have forced a vote on a proposed rule change in a bid to allow Mr Corbyn (Islington North) to be re-selected as a Labour candidate.Always gives me great pleasure to welcome @UKLabour to...
ELECTIONS
