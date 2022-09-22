ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

New bill vows to stop kleptocrats ‘treating UK as their safe deposit box’

By Dan Sabbagh Defence and security editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i849R_0i6FNqnA00
Luxury properties in Eton Square in London Photograph: RichardBaker/Alamy

Companies House will be given new powers to challenge incorrect or fraudulent claims made by kleptocrats and their agents in an economic crime bill that was previously delayed by Boris Johnson a few weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine.

The new bill – the second of two that had to be hurriedly reannounced amid accusations the government had gone soft on dirty money – is backed by the new security minister, Tom Tugendhat.

“I am delighted that today we are introducing reforms that will make it much harder for kleptocrats to shield their ill-gotten gains and treat the UK as their safe deposit box,” the former Conservative leadership candidate said as he published the draft legislation .

The company registrar has been accused in the past of acting as little more than a postbox, taking all the claims made by kleptocrats and their representatives at face value, and thereby making them official, to the embarrassment of the UK.

Related: Fraudsters of the world, come to London. And bring your dirty money | Nick Cohen

But proposed reforms were delayed in the early part of the year, prompting the resignation of the then Treasury minister, Lord Agnew – and criticisms from Labour that the Conservatives were soft on Russian “dirty money”.

Johnson was forced to announce the economic crime bill would go ahead, but it was split into two parts. The first was focused on creating a register of overseas ownership of UK land and property, and on making it easier to prosecute those involved in breaking sanctions. It was rushed through in spring.

Other measures in the latest bill include tightening the regulation of Scottish and other limited partnerships. Lightly regulated Scottish limited partnerships had become seen as havens for money launderers from Russia and elsewhere because of their low reporting requirements and the fact they can be controlled by opaque offshore companies.

Law enforcement agencies will be given new powers to more quickly and easily seize cryptocurrencies that are the proceeds of crime or illicit activity such as ransomware hacker attacks. Money laundering using crypto has been sharply rising, Europol warned earlier this year .

A paper published by the Rusi thinktank earlier this week urged both the US and UK to continue to focus on combatting corruption, after a burst of activity at the start of the war last February.

“While Russia’s invasion has emphasised the need to combat this problem now, it was years of turning a blind eye to ‘dirty money’ that allowed it to take deep root in democratic societies, especially in the US and the UK,” wrote the authors, Isabella Chase and Maria Nizzero.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liz Truss and Kwarteng accused of ‘gambling with public’s money’ as pound plummets

Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng have been accused of recklessly gambling with the UK’s finances, as the poundslumped to an all-time low on the back of a borrwoing-fuelled tax cut spree.Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves accused the PM and the chancellor “behaving like two gamblers in a casino chasing a losing run”, after Mr Kwarteng hinted at tax cuts beyond the £45bn package in his mini-Budget.One of the chancellor’s allies told The Times the sharp drop in the pound’s worth was “City boys playing fast and loose with the economy”.Ms Reeves told Times Radio: “Instead of blaming everybody else,...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Pound worth less than €0.92 at London bureau de change

The collapse in sterling since the chancellor’s mini Budget on Friday is already hitting travellers hard – with the pound buying less than a euro or dollar at international bureaux de change.Just before 8am on Monday morning, the Change Group office at London St Pancras International was selling €100 for £108.84 – valuing the pound at less than 92 euro cents.The station is the hub for Eurostar trains to Paris, Lille, Brussels and Amsterdam.Compared with pre-euro currencies, that rate is equivalent to 6.04 French francs for each pound.While other exchange providers are offering slightly better rates, the slump in the value...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Ukraine#Money Laundering#Postbox#Treasury#Conservatives#Russian
The Guardian

Putin needs nothing short of a miracle to avoid a devastating defeat in Ukraine

The Ukrainian counteroffensive is yet another major development in the Russia–Ukraine war that took Russia entirely by surprise. Images of fleeing Russian soldiers, leaving behind equipment as well as evidence of war crimes, have once again filled the media. Wiping out months of Russia’s territorial gains, quick Ukrainian advances caused a domino effect; massive and chaotic Russian retreat left a huge hole in their defences.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Dame Hilary Mantel obituary

Dame Hilary Mantel, who has died aged 70 after suffering a stroke, was the first female author to win the Booker prize twice, which she did for the first two volumes in her epic trilogy of the life of Thomas Cromwell, Wolf Hall (2010) and Bring Up the Bodies (2012). The novels, which collectively weigh in at about 2,000 pages, have sold 5m copies worldwide, were made into an acclaimed BBC series (2015) staring Mark Rylance, and adapted by Mantel herself for the RSC stage version (2014), a process that she loved. The trilogy culminated with The Mirror and the Light (2020) and the death of Cromwell; it turned out to be her final novel. All told in the present tense, the novels constitute a feat of immersive storytelling and a monumental landmark in contemporary fiction.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Pound falls to all-time low against US dollar amid fears over UK tax cut plans

The pound has plunged to an all-time low against the US dollar amid hammered market confidence in the Government’s economic plans after the Chancellor last week unveiled the biggest tax cuts in 50 years and signalled more were on the way.Sterling hit its lowest level against the dollar since decimalisation in 1971, falling by more than 4% to just 1.03 dollars in early Asia trading before it regained some ground to about 1.07 dollars early on Monday.The euro also hit a fresh 20-year low amid recession and energy security fears ahead of what is expected to be a painful winter...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

The Kwarteng plan puts at risk the very poorest people in the UK – and growth

Friday, the day of Kwasi Kwarteng’s “fiscal event”, was a day for the economic and financial history books, a day of eye-popping one-day moves in UK financial assets that should be of interest to more than traders, economists and economic historians. If sustained, the depreciation of the currency and the surge in sovereign borrowing costs will have important broad-based implications for the economic outlook. And once again, it is the most vulnerable segments of the population who are most at risk.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian

453K+
Followers
103K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy