Trump Makes Queen's Funeral All About Him, Says He Would Have Had Better Seat Than Biden
Donald Trump claimed Monday that President Joe Biden’s seating in the 14th row at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral reflected a lack of respect for him ― and that Trump would have gotten a better spot “if I were president.”. “This is what’s happened to America in just...
Former California Dem leader rips Kamala Harris for using Biden as 'meal ticket' to presidency
A former Democratic California state senator ripped Vice President Kamala Harris claiming she is using President Biden as a "meal ticket" to a potential presidency as questions loom about the 2024 presidential election. Former state Senate Majority Leader Gloria Romero joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to discuss her remarks...
Just How Much Time Has Joe Biden Spent on Vacation Since Being Inaugurated? | Opinion
MSNBC analyst who mocked Hunter Biden laptop story rewarded with White House role. What a surprise
The appointment of MSNBC analyst Jeremy Bash to the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board triggered an outcry in Washington given Bash's role in denying the legitimacy of the Hunter Biden laptop as "Russian disinformation." Bash was not only one of more than 50 former intelligence officials who signed a letter...
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Trump because if they do, 'he turns around and punches them in the face' for it.
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Donald Trump because he "punches them in the face" for it. Cruz said many Republicans asked themselves how to "deal with Trump" and his incendiary political style. Cruz also praised policy achievements under Trump, who was once a staunch opponent that insulted his wife.
Networks refused to air Biden's primetime address live because it was too political
Several major news networks opted not to air President Joe Biden's "soul of the nation" address on Thursday night, due in part to the contents of the speech and for how close the speech was given ahead of the midterm elections. CBS, NBC, ABC, and Fox News did not air...
Poll: 52% favor President Joe Biden being impeached
A new poll of likely voters shows 52% are in support of impeaching President Joe Biden. The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 52% of likely U.S. voters support the impeachment of Biden, including 38% who Strongly Support it. Forty-two percent (42%) are opposed to impeaching Biden, including 30% who Strongly Oppose it. (Source)
Joe Biden appears confused as he exits UN event
Joe Biden appeared “confused” as he finished a speech at the Global Fund Conference in New York on Thursday, 22 September.The US president, 79, was met with applause as he concluded a statement, before turning away from the lectern.Footage shows Mr Biden stepping to the side of the lecturn with his hands held out in front of him before appearing to become lost as to where he was going next.Mr Biden has previously been labelled “confuse,” as Republicans accused him of “shaking hands with thin air” after a speech in North Carolina.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Joe and Jill Biden arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of Queen’s funeralJoe Biden pledges hurricane relief for Puerto RicoJoe Biden stresses importance of upholding Good Friday Agreement to Liz Truss
Sen. Mitt Romney urged Joe Biden to run for president against Donald Trump, book says
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney encouraged Joe Biden to run against Donald Trump following the 2018 midterm elections, according to an upcoming book.
GOP Consultant Says Biden's Anti-MAGA Speech Made Her Cry, Gave Her Hope
"To be very honest with you, it made me cry like a child," Rina Shah said of the president's speech condemning Republican extremism.
Dems vote down Hunter Biden probe, request for documents on Biden family ‘business schemes’
A Republican request for documents related to Joe Biden’s family’s "international business schemes," including Hunter Biden’s business deals that may be influencing U.S. foreign policy, was dismissed by House Democrats on Tuesday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee considered a resolution of inquiry that asks President Biden...
Ukraine identifies Russian colonel who ordered troops to ‘torture civilians for WEEKS & loot homes’ in occupied Kherson
UKRAINE has identified the Russian colonel who is alleged to have ordered troops to torture civilians for weeks and loot homes in occupied Kherson. Ukraine's security service, the SBU, named Oleksandr Naumenko of the Rostov Guards Department as the alleged culprit. The publication of the SBU report today uncovered that...
White House cleans up Biden's 'very consistent' claim pandemic is 'over'
When President Joe Biden declared the coronavirus pandemic “over,” he was observing a shift in preparedness from the early days of the pandemic, the White House said, still cleaning up after Biden's Sunday interview.
‘Have you met you?’ Donald Trump Jr confronted with his extremist statements after criticising Biden speech
Donald Trump Jr was reminded of his own long and well-documented history of extremist partisan rhetoric last week after attacking President Joe Biden’s speech on democracy in the United States last week in Philadelphia as “arguably the most divisive speech in American history”.Mr Trump Jr, the 44-year-old eldest child of former President Donald Trump, has long been one of the most outspoken members of the Trump political machine — which is one reason why some observers accused him of hypocrisy after he hit out at Mr Biden. Imagine what the media would do if Trump gave that speech...
Biden’s Reichstag blunder
President Joe Biden’s Thursday speech in front of Philadelphia’s Independence Hall would have been a disturbing abuse of presidential power had it not been so ineptly bungled in every phase of execution. Paid for by taxpayers as a supposedly nonpartisan speech, Biden attacked half the country as extremists...
Trump blasts Biden MAGA speech, accuses him of being 'insane' and having 'dementia'
Former President Donald Trump blasted President Joe Biden's prime-time speech calling for voters to unite against "Make America Great Again" Republicans. The former president characterized Biden's address as "awkward and angry" on his social media platform on Friday. He also accused Biden of threatening the United States and alleged the president is "suffering from late stage dementia."
First on CNN: House Democrats push Biden to unleash even more emergency oil
A group of Democrats in Congress is calling on President Joe Biden to keep releasing oil from America's emergency stockpile through at least the end of the year.
Fight or flight: Biden challenges DeSantis to come to Delaware himself amid border battle
President Joe Biden welcomed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to visit Delaware amid reports that he is shipping immigrants there. "He should come visit. We have a beautiful shoreline," Biden quipped when asked by reporters. DeSantis declined to confirm reports that he is sending immigrants near Biden's Delaware house on Tuesday....
Romney's revenge: Mitt helped convince Biden to run for president, new book reveals
About six years after getting bested by the Obama-Biden ticket in 2012, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) implored his old vice presidential rival to vie for the presidency in 2020 amid his dismay with former President Donald Trump, a new book claims.
From Eisenhower to Biden, queen met every US president but 1
WASHINGTON (AP) — Horseback riding with Ronald Reagan. Yachting with Bill Clinton. Sipping tea with Joe Biden. Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at age 96, had met every American president since Dwight Eisenhower, with the exception of Lyndon Johnson, who did not visit Britain during his presidency. Biden was the 13th and final U.S. president to meet the woman whose reign spanned seven decades.
