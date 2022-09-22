Joe Biden appeared “confused” as he finished a speech at the Global Fund Conference in New York on Thursday, 22 September.The US president, 79, was met with applause as he concluded a statement, before turning away from the lectern.Footage shows Mr Biden stepping to the side of the lecturn with his hands held out in front of him before appearing to become lost as to where he was going next.Mr Biden has previously been labelled “confuse,” as Republicans accused him of “shaking hands with thin air” after a speech in North Carolina.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Joe and Jill Biden arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of Queen’s funeralJoe Biden pledges hurricane relief for Puerto RicoJoe Biden stresses importance of upholding Good Friday Agreement to Liz Truss

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO