Just How Much Time Has Joe Biden Spent on Vacation Since Being Inaugurated?

A new poll of likely voters shows 52% are in support of impeaching President Joe Biden. The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 52% of likely U.S. voters support the impeachment of Biden, including 38% who Strongly Support it. Forty-two percent (42%) are opposed to impeaching Biden, including 30% who Strongly Oppose it. (Source)
Joe Biden appeared “confused” as he finished a speech at the Global Fund Conference in New York on Thursday, 22 September.The US president, 79, was met with applause as he concluded a statement, before turning away from the lectern.Footage shows Mr Biden stepping to the side of the lecturn with his hands held out in front of him before appearing to become lost as to where he was going next.Mr Biden has previously been labelled “confuse,” as Republicans accused him of “shaking hands with thin air” after a speech in North Carolina.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Joe and Jill Biden arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of Queen’s funeralJoe Biden pledges hurricane relief for Puerto RicoJoe Biden stresses importance of upholding Good Friday Agreement to Liz Truss
Donald Trump Jr was reminded of his own long and well-documented history of extremist partisan rhetoric last week after attacking President Joe Biden’s speech on democracy in the United States last week in Philadelphia as “arguably the most divisive speech in American history”.Mr Trump Jr, the 44-year-old eldest child of former President Donald Trump, has long been one of the most outspoken members of the Trump political machine — which is one reason why some observers accused him of hypocrisy after he hit out at Mr Biden. Imagine what the media would do if Trump gave that speech...
President Joe Biden’s Thursday speech in front of Philadelphia’s Independence Hall would have been a disturbing abuse of presidential power had it not been so ineptly bungled in every phase of execution. Paid for by taxpayers as a supposedly nonpartisan speech, Biden attacked half the country as extremists...
Former President Donald Trump blasted President Joe Biden's prime-time speech calling for voters to unite against "Make America Great Again" Republicans. The former president characterized Biden's address as "awkward and angry" on his social media platform on Friday. He also accused Biden of threatening the United States and alleged the president is "suffering from late stage dementia."
WASHINGTON (AP) — Horseback riding with Ronald Reagan. Yachting with Bill Clinton. Sipping tea with Joe Biden. Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at age 96, had met every American president since Dwight Eisenhower, with the exception of Lyndon Johnson, who did not visit Britain during his presidency. Biden was the 13th and final U.S. president to meet the woman whose reign spanned seven decades.
