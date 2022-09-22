ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women’s financial health at a 5-year low, survey says

A recent survey conducted by Ellevest, a women-centered financial company, found that money is women's top cause of stress. The research said 59 percent of women are concerned about money more than once a week and 43 percent are stressed at least once a day. Only 14 percent feel prepared for a recession.
Only 68% of young physicians would choose medicine again

Nearly one-third of young physicians say they would not choose a career in medicine again, according to Medscape's 2022 Young Physician Compensation Report. The report is based on survey responses from 13,064 physicians in 29 specialties polled between Oct. 5, 2021 and Jan. 19, 2022. Four findings:. 1. Sixty-eight percent...
4 thoughts keeping supply leaders up at night

Workforce shortages and managing supply chain disruptions as the COVID-19 pandemic eases in severity are top of mind for hospital supply leaders. Here's what four hospital supply chain executives told Becker's were the problems keeping them up a night:. Editor's note: Responses were lightly edited for clarity and length. Derrick...
