mainebiz.biz
Two MaineHealth entities seek to integrate medical staffs, hospital licenses
Two southern Maine health organizations, already part of the MaineHealth system, aim to share medical staffs and hospital licenses under a plan announced Thursday. Maine Medical Center, the state's largest with 700 beds in Portland and more than 9,600 employees, and York County-based Southern Maine Health Care said they will advance the proposal to their respective boards.
beckershospitalreview.com
Central Maine Healthcare to consolidate clinics
Lewiston-based Central Maine Healthcare will close Maine Urgent Care in Topsham and consolidate services with the Lewiston location on Sept. 30, according to a Sept. 22 report from the Portland Press Herald. The consolidation will allow the organization to increase staffing and urgent care access in the community, according to...
This week in Maine politics: Sept. 25, 2022
Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage has been a major talking point in Maine's political scene over the past week, from his interest in a Trump administration job, to his education plan, to benefitting from a Florida tax law. Photo by Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald. Today, we’ll begin a periodic compilation...
Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in Maine?
So many roads, so little time. Maine is much larger state than most people realize and there often times isn't available lodging for travelers depending on the season and proximity. In Maine's busier areas, different problems could arise. Lodging may be too expensive and already spoken for, leaving people on the road to make difficult decisions when they're tired and behind the wheel.
Maine Urgent Care to Close One of Its Locations For Good
According to WGME 13, a Maine urgent care facility will be closing its doors at the end of September. WGME is reporting that Central Maine Healthcare, which is the owner of Maine Urgent Care in Topsham, Maine, has announced the closure of the healthcare facility. WGME reports that the Topsham...
coast931.com
Two rural Maine dental practices to close amid workforce shortage
Workforce shortages have led to the closures of two dental offices in Maine. Community Dental says it’s closing two of its six locations in Maine. The Rumford Center and Monson dental clinic will be closing on November 23rd. According to CBS 13 news, Community Dental said it’s been unable...
WMTW
Maine Health to integrate Medical Center, Southern Maine Health staff
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Medical Center and Southern Maine Health care have announced a plan to integrate into one system. The plan will have the two hospitals share medical staff members and hospital licenses. Officials say the move would bring the two hospitals more in line to better serve...
GoFundMe Created to Support Family of Maine Toddler That Passed Away Over The Weekend
Following a tragic accident that happened over the weekend, a Maine family is reeling from the death of their 2-year-old son. Saturday, at their home in Naples, Maine, a young boy was tragically killed after being struck by the truck and camper his father was moving in the driveway. Since...
Is It Illegal to Burn Leaves in Maine?
It's getting to be that time of year when the trees start shedding and litter our lawns with leaves of all sizes and colors, leaving us to slave in the front and back yard every damn weekend trying to keep it somewhat manageable. And every year (just like the fall weather filling the air), it feels like it happens out of nowhere.
A Warning to Women After This Unsettling Incident at a Maine Bus Stop
Starting at a young age, I have been a victim of catcalling and I know I am not the only one that has experienced that. It doesn't seem to matter how old you are, so many people fall victim to catcalling while just trying to live their everyday lives. You could be walking down the street, sitting at a bus stop, or even just driving in your car when someone decides to whistle at you or worse, use inappropriate language.
Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road
Over the previous Labor Day weekend, many police departments throughout Maine conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
25 of the Best Names for Cannabis Shops in Maine Ranked
Maine has seen a boom of medicinal and recreational marijuana shops all over the state since the state legalized the sale of recreational marijuana. According to a Bangor Daily News Article from 2020, there were 216 vendors at the time, waiting for their license to sell recreational marijuana. Ever since...
Steve Roop, Founder of Roopers Beverage and Redemption Has Passed Away
In 1992, Steve Roop started a bottle redemption business on Sabattus Street in Lewiston that eventually grew to six beverage and redemption stores throughout Lewiston and Auburn with the most recent store opening a few years back in Oxford. Steve Roop passed away on Tuesday at the age of 36.
How I Accidentally Ended Up In Maine
So, imagine you’re in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. You’re causally walking around near the water, taking in the views. Then in the distance you spot a bridge. You look up what’s on the other side of the bridge, because you see another land mass on the other side of this structure.
WMTW
Death reported inside Bangor’s Penobscot County Jail
BANGOR, Maine — A person being held in the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor has died. According to the sheriff’s office, during routine checks early Sunday morning, a corrections officer found the person in, what the agency calls, “a life-threatening situation.”. The sheriff’s office says staff and...
WMTW
Search expands for missing Freeport teen
FREEPORT, Maine — Numerous law enforcement agencies continue to search for a missing teen from Freeport. The Maine Warden Service and Freeport Police Department provided an update on efforts to locate 14-year-old Theo Ferrara Saturday afternoon. Efforts are focused this weekend on wooded areas and trails in the area...
wabi.tv
Farmingdale woman injured in Hallowell crash
HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - A Farmingdale woman was injured in a crash in Hallowell Friday. According to the Kennebec Journal, 96-year-old Mary Cunnion of Farmingdale was taking to the hospital after the crash at the intersection of Litchfield and Smith Roads. They say she was driving on Smith Road in...
This House in Kennebunkport is Allegedly the Most Haunted Home in Maine
Maine is a beautiful and scenic state with locals staying for generations and tourists flocking every season. We have majestic mountains, gorgeous rocky shores, and tall pines you can get lost in. Regardless of our beauty, we are still in a spooky state with hauntings that will make your hair...
Maine Restaurant Sandwich Named One Of The Ten Best In The U.S.
If you are a foodie, put this sandwich on your list for that next Maine road trip. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. It highlights Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
Washington Examiner
Maine residents only have a few weeks left to claim one-time $850 check
The clock is ticking for Maine residents to collect their $850 relief checks. Some 858,000 people are estimated to be eligible to receive the relief payment, which taps into a budget surplus for funding and is intended to alleviate inflationary and other pandemic woes afflicting residents of the Pine Tree State. Recipients have until the end of October to file the proper paperwork.
