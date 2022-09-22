ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The benefits of switching to the cloud, according to health IT execs

Cloud-based platforms have many benefits including helping create cost savings, creating a more integrated and scalable health IT foundation, and helping health systems improve their cybersecurity infrastructure, according to health system CIOs. Becker's spoke to four health system IT executives about the benefits cloud-based platforms can have for health systems...
Spectrum Health, Memorial Hermann invest in cost-cycle company SpendMend

Spectrum Health Ventures, part of Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health, and Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System have invested in tech-based cost-cycle company SpendMend, the firm said Sept. 22. "Controlling costs is arguably the biggest challenge facing health systems across the country today," Scott McLean, managing director at Spectrum Health Ventures,...
Digital Health

The digital health market is constantly changing, with new startups coming onto the scene and more established companies restructuring their strategies. Digital health company Sharecare received a three-year health and wellness accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance. Healthcare payment platform Scratch Financial raised $35 million in series C...
'Productivity paranoia' creates strain in hybrid workplace relationships

Despite employees working more in a hybrid work environment, the majority of employers question if their employees are being productive, a new Microsoft survey says. The survey results resulted in what Microsoft called "productivity paranoia." "Leaders fear that lost productivity is due to employees not working, even though hours worked,...
Lasso, CMI Media run successful pilot with IMB Watson ad accelerator

Healthcare marketing and analytics platform Lasso and healthcare media company CMI Media Group shared the results of their pilot with IBM Watson to create personalized healthcare marketing campaigns. IBM Watson's Advertising Accelerator uses artificial intelligence to predict and create advertising. CMI Media Group ran a pilot campaign with IBM Watson...
Companies are ditching the corner office for executive workspaces

Amid changes to office setups during the pandemic to accommodate new work arrangements, some companies are swapping the corner office for executive work spaces, Fortune reported Sept. 22. The corner office has typically been reserved for the most senior executives, such as CEOs. It allows for privacy and is often...
Hospitals seeking CIOs, chief digital officers, IT talent

Below are eight hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking IT talent. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian (Lake Forest, Calif.) is seeking a director IT architect and tech services. Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System...
Walgreens president to leave company

The president of Walgreens Boots Alliance, John Standley, is exiting the company and his pharmacy role will be filled by the CEO Shields Health Solutions, which Walgreens fully acquired for $1.3 billion Sept. 20. Mr. Standley will stay in the role until Nov. 1 before "leaving the company to pursue...
4.4M people have received omicron-tweaked boosters

Three weeks after Pfizer and Moderna's updated boosters were authorized, about 4.4 million people have been jabbed with the omicron-targeted vaccines, according to CDC data updated Sept. 22. After the FDA instructed vaccine-makers to update their formulas in late June — when omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 were dominant —...
CVS Health joins bidding war for Cano Health

CVS Health has joined the bidding war for primary care company Cano Health, Bloomberg reported Sept. 22. According to people familiar with the matter, Cano Health is looking to sell its company, and CVS is among several potential buyers putting in bids. Among the potential bidders is Humana. According to...
Health First's William Walders on the changing CIO role

Different hospitals and health systems don't define the CIO role the same. It is an ever-changing position that can have varying responsibilities. William Walders, CIO and senior vice president at Health First in Rockledge, Fla., stopped by the "Becker's Healthcare Podcast" to discuss the CIO role. Editor's note: This is...
Mayo Clinic Ventures: Key things to know

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has a venture capital arm that focuses on evaluating and protecting intellectual property, funding and developing new technologies, and forming startups. Along with the health system's business development team, Mayo Clinic Ventures has helped form 274 startups using Mayo Clinic technology and deployed $281 million in...
