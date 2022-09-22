ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

WALB 10

Manager no longer employed at Tift Theatre following controversy

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Controversy over a show cancellation in Tift county erupted one week ago. Tifton’s City manager, Pete Pyrzenski, confirmed that Holden Stokes is no longer with the city. He wouldn’t say why. “Yes, Holden is no longer with the city. I can validate that” Pyrzenski said....
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia Secretary of State to replace voting equipment following ‘unauthorized access’

ATLATNA - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his office is replacing election equipment in Coffee County in response to a breach after the 2020 election. The "unauthorized access," which happened two months after the 2020 election, shows "former election officials in Coffee County permitting access by unauthorized individuals to equipment that under Georgia law should have been secured."
thecentersquare.com

Valdosta, GA Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
WCTV

Valdosta officials investigating possible fish kill along One Mile Creek

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A possible environmental incident that caused a “number of fish” to die in One Mile Creek is now under investigation by Valdosta officials. According to a Saturday night press release from the City of Valdosta, the incident happened in One Mile Creek in an area down stream of North Oak Street.
WCTV

GBI investigating death of Cairo 18-year-old

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating the death of an 18-year-old Cairo man that happened on Wednesday, according to the agency. Around 1:30 p.m., the GBI was requested by the Cairo Police Department to assist in an investigation into the death of Lewis Herring, Jr., 18.
WALB 10

GBI investigating Irwin Co. officer involved shooting

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) is currently investigating an officer involved shooting incident that happened Friday afternoon, according to the agency. On Sept. 23, South Central Drug Task Force agents located a wanted subject driving in the Irwinville area identified as Henry Wilson Mercer, 63,...
southgatv.com

Missing Cairo teen found deceased

CAIRO, GA – GBI agents say they’ve been called to assist the investigation of a Cairo teen, who was reported missing prior to the discovery of his body. GBI Special Agent Jamy Steinberg says Wednesday afternoon, they got the call by the Cairo Police Department to assist in the death investigation of 18 year old Lewis Herring, Jr, of Cairo.
southgatv.com

Cairo meth dealer off to prison

ALBANY, GA – A southwest Georgia resident involved in a high-volume methamphetamine distribution ring was sentenced to prison this afternoon after admitting to his role in the conspiracy. Joseph Jones aka Bae, 31, of Cairo, was sentenced to serve 360 months in prison to be followed by five years...
WCTV

Mother charged after missing child recovered in Jefferson County

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) – Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies recovered a two-year-old boy early Tuesday who had been missing for three days and his mother is now under arrest. The sheriff’s office says Kyson Washington was found with his mother, Karlee Soldiew, hiding at an apartment at the Jefferson...
douglasnow.com

Three Homerville women arrested for unlicensed gaming operation

On Thursday, September 8, 2022, Gloria Marshall, age 61, Patricia Thomas, age 65, and Lisa Trimble, age 55, all of Homerville, were arrested and charged with Operating Unlicensed Coin Operated Amusement Machines (COAMS, a felony), Commercial Gambling (Felony), and Keeping a Gambling Place (Misdemeanor). The GBI's Commercial Gambling Unit, along with the Clinch County Sheriff's Office, the Homerville Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol, and in cooperation with the Georgia Lottery Corporation executed search warrants at one unlicensed location at 3665 Pearson Highway in Homerville, and one residence.
wfxl.com

Omega man sentenced for assaulting an officer, terroristic treats in Cook County

An Omega man was sentenced in August following a 2018 assault on a police officer in Cook County. Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chase L. Studstill announced that 31-year-old Clyde Hamby, Jr., of Omega, was sentenced August 24, for felony charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, terroristic threats and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
valdostatoday.com

Arrest made for attempted burglary in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – Valdosta police arrested a 40-year-old man following an attempt to break into a home’s kitchen window. Arrested: Brinson, Patrick A, African American male, age 40, resident of Valdosta. On September 20, 2022, at approximately 12:13 am., Patrol Officers with Valdosta Police Department responded to the 200...
gwinnettprepsports.com

No. 2 Grayson upset by Lowndes

VALDOSTA — No. 2-ranked Grayson suffered its first loss of the football season Friday night, falling 24-14 at unranked Lowndes. The Rams fell behind 21-0 on a trio of Marvis Parrish touchdown runs, the third with 2:44 left in the second quarter, and never recovered.
