It is almost game time, and the Arkansas Razorbacks and Texas A&M Aggies are set to play in what could potentially be the game of the week. There hasn’t been much banter coming from either side of the rivalry, but of course, gameday brings excitement to the party. Lee Corso, early Saturday morning, was the only analyst on the College Gameday crew to pick Arkansas over Texas A&M. He went even further to say the Hogs will beat Alabama next week. Speaking of Alabama, former Crimson Tide cornerback and current cornerback for the Baltimore Ravens also picked the Hogs over the Aggies during...

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO