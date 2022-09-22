ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

247Sports

SEC Nation show headed to Oxford for Ole Miss/Kentucky

SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation Presented by Johnsonville, arrives in Oxford for Week 5 to preview a ranked showdown between No. 11 Ole Miss and No. 8 Kentucky. The show will broadcast from The Grove for the eighth time on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9-11 a.m. CT, on SEC Network.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Thoughts On SEC Football Weekend

Thoughts on the day before Alabama opens Southeastern Conference football play hosting Vanderbilt at 6:30 p.m. CDT Saturday (SEC Network)…. One of the interesting things going on at Bryant-Denny Stadium this week is Alabama football playing host not to just Vanderbilt, but also to the 1972 Crimson Tide football team. That Bama team won the Southeastern Conference championship even though it lost to Auburn.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lee Corso, Marlon Humphrey pick Arkansas over Texas AM

It is almost game time, and the Arkansas Razorbacks and Texas A&M Aggies are set to play in what could potentially be the game of the week. There hasn’t been much banter coming from either side of the rivalry, but of course, gameday brings excitement to the party. Lee Corso, early Saturday morning, was the only analyst on the College Gameday crew to pick Arkansas over Texas A&M. He went even further to say the Hogs will beat Alabama next week. Speaking of Alabama, former Crimson Tide cornerback and current cornerback for the Baltimore Ravens also picked the Hogs over the Aggies during...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Tuscaloosa Thread

Nick Saban Has a Message For Fans Ahead of SEC Play

Nick Saban appeared on the Thursday night edition of the Hey Coach show on the Crimson Tide Sports Network, with a very special message for fans. “I’m going to ask the fans the same thing that I asked the players… why are we here? Why are we here? I mean we’re here to dominate in the SEC, play SEC games, have positive performances when we play SEC games and we’ve had three games now that lead up to prepare ourselves to do that,” said Saban.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

