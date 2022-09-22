Read full article on original website
Alabama vs. Vanderbilt: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Vanderbilt Commodores will face off in an SEC clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 24 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. When you finish with 340 more yards than your opponent like Bama did last...
Arkansas Kicker Misses Go-Ahead Field Goal in Gut-Wrenching Fashion
It was an agonizing way for the Razorbacks to lose to Texas A&M in the final minutes.
SEC Nation show headed to Oxford for Ole Miss/Kentucky
SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation Presented by Johnsonville, arrives in Oxford for Week 5 to preview a ranked showdown between No. 11 Ole Miss and No. 8 Kentucky. The show will broadcast from The Grove for the eighth time on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9-11 a.m. CT, on SEC Network.
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Notebook: Max Johnson, Devon Achane Ready for SEC Takeover?
A look at three takeaways from the Texas A&M Aggies win over the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Alabama Football Schedule: Crimson Tide face K.J. Jefferson-led Arkansas Razorbacks
Alabama football schedule: Week 5 – Alabama vs Arkansas Razorbacks Week 5 – Alabama @ Arkansas Razorbacks Date: Game Time
Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Rated Best SEC Passer Under Pressure Entering Week Four
Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart is one of the better passers in the SEC when throwing under duress.
Missouri Loses OT Heartbreaker to Auburn, 17-14 : Live Game Updates
Stay with MizzouSportsTalk.com as we provide live updates from Missouri's road matchup with SEC rival Auburn Saturday afternoon.
Thoughts On SEC Football Weekend
Thoughts on the day before Alabama opens Southeastern Conference football play hosting Vanderbilt at 6:30 p.m. CDT Saturday (SEC Network)…. One of the interesting things going on at Bryant-Denny Stadium this week is Alabama football playing host not to just Vanderbilt, but also to the 1972 Crimson Tide football team. That Bama team won the Southeastern Conference championship even though it lost to Auburn.
Lee Corso, Marlon Humphrey pick Arkansas over Texas AM
It is almost game time, and the Arkansas Razorbacks and Texas A&M Aggies are set to play in what could potentially be the game of the week. There hasn’t been much banter coming from either side of the rivalry, but of course, gameday brings excitement to the party. Lee Corso, early Saturday morning, was the only analyst on the College Gameday crew to pick Arkansas over Texas A&M. He went even further to say the Hogs will beat Alabama next week. Speaking of Alabama, former Crimson Tide cornerback and current cornerback for the Baltimore Ravens also picked the Hogs over the Aggies during...
Nick Saban Has a Message For Fans Ahead of SEC Play
Nick Saban appeared on the Thursday night edition of the Hey Coach show on the Crimson Tide Sports Network, with a very special message for fans. “I’m going to ask the fans the same thing that I asked the players… why are we here? Why are we here? I mean we’re here to dominate in the SEC, play SEC games, have positive performances when we play SEC games and we’ve had three games now that lead up to prepare ourselves to do that,” said Saban.
