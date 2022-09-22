ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

numberfire.com

Orioles bench Terrin Vavra on Friday

Baltimore Orioles utility-man Terrin Vavra is not starting in Friday's contest against the Houston Astros. Vavra will sit on the bench after Austin Hays was picked as Baltimore's starting left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 51 batted balls this season, Vavra has recorded a .322 expected weighted on-base average...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario in Braves' Sunday lineup

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rosario is getting the nod in left field, batting eighth in the order versus Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. Our models project Rosario for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 8.6...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Orioles take step toward potential sale

The Baltimore Orioles’ messy ownership situation does not appear close to a resolution, but a new report suggests that there has been interesting movement regarding the situation. Orioles ownership enlisted Goldman Sachs to assess the prospects for selling the team, according to Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic. However, there...
BALTIMORE, MD
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Gerrit Cole vs. Rich Hill

Aaron Judge’s pursuit of the American League record-tying 61st home run continues tonight in the second game of Yankees vs. Red Sox. It’s certainly a shame that an untold number of fans will be denied the opportunity to witness history thanks to MLB’s slow march toward premium streaming services, though a paid subscription is not required to watch tonight’s game on Apple TV+. With Judge as the headliner, tonight’s billing sees Gerrit Cole take on Rich Hill.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Astros break through for 4 in 11th, slow O's playoff push

BALTIMORE (AP) — Christian Vazquez hit a bases-loaded single to cap a four-run 11th inning for Houston, and the Astros went on to a 6-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. The Orioles’ postseason hopes took another blow, missing a chance to move up in the AL wild-card...
HOUSTON, TX

