Watsonville Peace and Unity March brings community together.
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): Heavy hearts filled City Plaza Park in Watsonville on Sunday afternoon. Watsonville hosted their 29th annual Peace and Unity March which is a community event that helps remember children and young adults who lost their lives to violence. The event started in 1994 when nine year old Jessica Cruz and her 16-year-old The post Watsonville Peace and Unity March brings community together. appeared first on KION546.
benitolink.com
3 Hollister FFA members receive highest honor
Members of the Hollister chapter of the National FFA Organization have access to countless opportunities for hands-on learning, leadership growth, and personal achievement. This year, Hollister High School alumni Taryn Wright, Colby Robinson and Clay Hubbell attained the highest honor the National FFA Organization can award its members, the American FFA Degree. The degree ceremony will be held at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Oct. 29.
KSBW.com
Alisal Union School District prepares for transitional kindergarten expansion
SALINAS, Calif. — Construction of new classrooms has begun at Dr. Oscar F. Loya Elementary School in Salinas to accommodate California's expansion of transitional kindergarten. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill in 2021 creating universal TK that is being rolled out in phases. It will culminate in the 2025-26...
KSBW.com
Central Coast Latino artist earns residency by leaving his mark on his community
SEASIDE, Calif. — Jorge Torres is a professional artist from the Monterey Peninsula who was named Artist in Residence at the Weston Collective, a project funded by a grant from The Arts Council of Monterey County. With his new role he will create a mural as well as 15...
benitolink.com
Eat, Drink, Savor: Paulina’s Charcuterie Boards are a (cold) cut above
Paulina Hernandez got an unexpected plus from starting her own charcuterie board business three months ago: she got her name back. “When I was little, everyone called me ‘Pauline’ instead of ‘Paulina,’” she said. “It drove me crazy because that is not who I am. I told one of my teachers, ‘I don’t want to be ‘Paulina’ anymore. I just want to be ‘Lina,’ which is what people have called me ever since.”
benitolink.com
Two men steal French bulldog from Hollister home
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. Two armed men entered a Hollister home Sept. 15 and stole $10,000 worth of items, including a French bulldog. Amanda Hightower recently moved from Watsonville and said she said didn’t have any negative relationships with anyone. “Someone in the area...
KSBW.com
Salinas animal shelter at capacity
SALINAS, Calif. — The shelter at Hitchcock Road Animal Services is full and it's been full most of the year. Shelter managers say the problem is dogs and cats are coming in steadily but they're not getting adopted at the same rate as in year's past. Petra Lewis, the animal services supervisor at Hitchcock Road said inflation and the uncertain job market are a big factors.
KSBW.com
Central Coast health leaders work to get naloxone to everyone
SALINAS, Calif. — As fentanyl becomes more widespread, there is a push to get naloxone into as many hands as possible. On Friday, naloxone was distributed at the farmers market at the Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital. Naloxone is a drug that almost instantly reverses the effect of an opioid...
salinasvalleytribune.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Sept. 23, 2022
SALINAS — National Steinbeck Center will present the first-ever Steinbeck Street Fair and Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. along Main Street in Salinas. The free event will include local vendors and live music by the Monterey County Pops and The Rob Tracy Band featuring Candie Cobb of Eight Second Ride. Go to steinbeck.org for more information.
KSBW.com
Seaside-made beer featured at Monterey Jazz Festival
SEASIDE, Calif. — The 65th Monterey Jazz Festival is underway, and Seaside's Other Brother Beer Company is one of the festival's official beer partners — a new milestone in the company's quick rise in local popularity. Founder and operations manager Michael Nevares and his friends Kevin Brown and...
Gilroy Dispatch
Gavilan College dedicates new bridge to longtime faculty member
Susan Dodd cemented her legacy in Gavilan College lore long ago, but now, it can be seen in the most literal sense. A new concrete-and-steel pedestrian bridge that spans over the college’s main road, connecting the central Gilroy campus to its athletics facilities, was celebrated Sept. 21, complete with a plaque set in concrete that reads: “Susan Dodd Crossing.”
KSBW.com
Oaxacan owned sneaker shop paves their own path in Seaside
SEASIDE, Calif. — What started with a stimulus check, turned into a dream come true. Four Seaside natives, all of Oaxacan descent, started The Covenant about two years ago. "It feels really amazing to be Latino and doing this, especially for the community. Because we are all born and raised in Seaside. We all know each other it's a small-knit community,” said co-founder Kevin Ramos.
rwcpulse.com
Throw an axe, gnaw a turkey leg, travel back in time at the Renaissance Faire
Bay Area folks can practice axe-throwing, watch Shakespearean comedy, don period costumes and otherwise enjoy a trip to Elizabethan times at the Northern California Renaissance Faire in Hollister, running every weekend through Oct. 23. The event, held in a glen at Casa de Fruta, recreates a village during the reign...
Canyon News
Banana Yellow (31)
UNITED STATES—Graydon Miller was, in some sense, the last victim of McCarthyism. The candidates for Junior State were waiting outside Mr. Morgan’s physics classroom in 1979. He was a fine teacher from Stanford, Palo Alto, and got to be a physics teacher during a two-day school strike where young Graydon fell suddenly ill (fever and vomiting), and his mother, who was on the school board, received praise for keeping him home in solidarity with the teachers.
ediblemontereybay.com
Found Treasure: Sunny Bakery Cafe
September 23, 2022 – Plenty of words tumble to mind when considering how to sum up the Sunny Bakery Cafe experience. Thoughtful. Comforting. Comprehensive. If forced to settle on one word, though, I would go with bright. Bright as in colorful, bright as in smart, bright as in flavor-forward.
Salinas announces pre-approved Accessory Dwelling Units
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Salinas said people can now download pre-approved plans for those who want to build an independent living facility next to or attached to a single-family detached dwelling unit. The city hopes to save owners between $5,000 to $10,000 in designing an additional living unit. These plans are not for The post Salinas announces pre-approved Accessory Dwelling Units appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Tarantula season is back on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — Every autumn the male tarantula wanders in search of a female to mate with which is why you're more likely to see the usually docile creature out and about, even here on the Central Coast. Video player above: Tarantula found in Salinas yard (2021) Tarantulas are...
montereycountyweekly.com
Newly expanded to Monterey, this family-run group of restaurants has a rich history.
In Mexico, the state of Michoacán is often referred to as the “soul of Mexico.” Perched alongside the Pacific Ocean and stretching inland, the region is home to beautiful coastlines, fertile agricultural land and rugged, mountainous terrain. The culture is driven by hard-working families with rich histories, honored traditions and tantalizing cuisines. It is here, in the small town of Santa Fe, that the story of Salinas’ El Charrito Mexican Restaurant begins.
KSBW.com
One person injured following shooting at house in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. — An early morning shooting in Hollister has left one person injured. According to Hollister police, there was a shooting at 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning on the 100 block of Peartree Lane. Investigators say a home was shot at several times and one person inside the house...
benitolink.com
Highway 156 Improvement Project update
In is news release on Sept 22 Caltrans District 5 provided an update on the project to construct a new four-lane expressway adjacent to Highway 156, between San Juan Bautista and Hollister saying it continues with clearing operations. This includes the removal of trees, shrubs, and stumps. These clearing activities are nearing completion on the segment between San Juan Creek and Mission Vineyard Rd.
