Conservatives call Biden ‘plain creepy’ for comment about his friendship with 12-year-old girl when he was 30
Conservatives on social media were disturbed and confused following President Biden's cryptic remark about a friendship he had with a 12-year-old girl when he was 30. During a speech to the National Education Association, the nation’s largest teachers’ union, and other Democrats on Friday, Biden momentarily interrupted his remarks on climate change to address a woman in the crowd he apparently knew long ago.
Why Twitter Is Coming For GBBO's Rebs
Twitter, the platform where monoliths like fast food giants, TV shows, and politicians get scrutinized, has focused its powerful lens on Rebs from "The Great British Bake Off" (GBBO) for something that you may also have noticed. Rebs Lightbody, who hails from a pedigree of home bakers, per the GBBO...
Why Reddit Is Trashing Dunkin' Coffee
The Dunkin' that America runs on is starting to grind Redditors' gears. A customer took to Reddit to blow off steam about their experience with the coffee chain and found that their Dunkin' issue was common. Dunkin's coffee focus is pertinent in a country and market where the average Joe...
The Time Miracle Whip And Stephen Colbert Feuded
Ah, 2009. It was a simpler time: the world was full of hope; we had a new president, and all we had to worry about was Stephen Colbert feuding with Miracle Whip. Some of us may remember the humorous incident and the resulting advertising blitz from Miracle Whip. For those who don't, let's get nostalgic.
The Unlikely Evolution Of The International Cherry-Pit Spitting Championship
There are plenty of food competitions that have been popularized by the internet and social media, and some challenges are definitely stranger than others. However, outside the online world (yes, such a concept does still exist) there are people willing to do weird things with food. A particularly unusual occurrence...
