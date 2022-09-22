ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant Mom, 29, Had ‘Severe Toothache’ And Was Rushed To The Hospital For A Root Canal: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Emma Webster, a 29-year-old Scottish woman, knew something was wrong when her toothache wouldn’t go away, but she wasn’t prepared for a cancer diagnosis. After she underwent a root canal and was misdiagnosed with neuralgia, the mom of one was referred to the neurology department at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where an MRI scan revealed she had a brain tumor behind her right eye.
Guy with a metal detector astonished to find a ring that belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham

This article originally appeared on 04.06.22 A retired merchant navy engineer in England has found a treasure that would have made his country’s most popular folk hero proud. Graham Harrison, a 64-year-old metal detector enthusiast, discovered a gold signet ring that once belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham. The discovery was made on a farm in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, 26.9 miles from Sherwood Forest. The forest is known worldwide for being the mythological home of Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men. A central road that traversed the forest was notorious in Medieval times for being an easy place for bandits to rob travelers going to and from London.
Hamsters Instagram Comic Inspires Adult Animation Series at Cartoon Forum

Adapted from the popular Instagram comics by Belgian cartoonist Laura Janssens, “Hamsters” was one of several TV show projects aimed at young adults pitched at this year’s edition of Cartoon Forum in Toulouse.  The 2D series tells the story of Philippe and Gio­van­ni, a couple of gay ham­sters who look at and comment on the world from their cage. Born during lockdown, the characters were inspired by the Dutch word “hamsteren” which means hoarding, as people started panic buying household essentials when the pandemic broke out. The pair have very different personalities which make them complementary: While Giovanni wants to live an Insta-perfect...
Queer Superhero Project at Cartoon Forum Promotes Diversity in Animation

Hotly anticipated LGBT-inclusive superhero animation project “My Superhero Husband” didn’t disappoint at this year’s Cartoon Forum, where the team delivered a pitch perfect pitch that drew enthusiasm from the large crowd gathered at the event. A witty, heartwarming superhero romcom in 2D about the troubles of juggling a job as a superhero, a husband, and a cat, the 10 x 22-minute series is the brainchild of Greek authors Alex Tagali and Mikaela Deligianni. “Whenever you see queer characters on TV nowadays, it’s all about how they’re scared about it, or how they are coming out, or it’s centered around their queerness, and we wanted to...
