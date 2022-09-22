Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Her Will: Did Queen Elizabeth Leave Any Of Her $447 Million Fortune To Estranged Grandson Prince Harry?
The monarchy as a whole might be worth $88 billion, but Queen Elizabeth was rich on her own. With her family's ongoing feud continuing after her death, RadarOnline.com is breaking the door open on her estimated $447 million and how it might be divided among the royals, including her estranged grandson Prince Harry.
survivornet.com
Pregnant Mom, 29, Had ‘Severe Toothache’ And Was Rushed To The Hospital For A Root Canal: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Emma Webster, a 29-year-old Scottish woman, knew something was wrong when her toothache wouldn’t go away, but she wasn’t prepared for a cancer diagnosis. After she underwent a root canal and was misdiagnosed with neuralgia, the mom of one was referred to the neurology department at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where an MRI scan revealed she had a brain tumor behind her right eye.
GMA’s Robin Roberts shares heartbreaking update about her health battle after host fought cancer twice
GOOD Morning America co-host Robin Roberts has shared an inspiring story about her extended health troubles as the renowned anchor reflects on her cancer battle. Roberts, who overcame two separate cancer diagnoses, fought back tears as she celebrated 10 years since her life-saving bone marrow transplant. The beloved GMA host...
Amateur British photographer, 74, is left 'shaking' after capturing jaw-dropping photographs of rare black leopard devouring antelope on a Kenyan safari
An amateur British photographer has captured jaw-dropping pictures of a rare black leopard stalking at night. Steve Darling, 74, was on a Kenyan safari earlier this month when he spotted the big cat as they made their way back to camp. The Shrewsbury snapper said he was 'shaking' after observing...
RELATED PEOPLE
I warned my sister she’d picked a ‘dog’s name’ for her baby & he will get bullied – she accused me of being a ‘bad aunt’
PARENTS have embarrassed their children since time immemorial, especially when it comes to names. One aunt is committed to prevent her nephew from being bullied over his name. Reddit user ChanceLow5494 posted her conundrum for other users to weigh in. "I (f20) live with my parents whilst I go to...
Guy with a metal detector astonished to find a ring that belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham
This article originally appeared on 04.06.22 A retired merchant navy engineer in England has found a treasure that would have made his country’s most popular folk hero proud. Graham Harrison, a 64-year-old metal detector enthusiast, discovered a gold signet ring that once belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham. The discovery was made on a farm in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, 26.9 miles from Sherwood Forest. The forest is known worldwide for being the mythological home of Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men. A central road that traversed the forest was notorious in Medieval times for being an easy place for bandits to rob travelers going to and from London.
Hamsters Instagram Comic Inspires Adult Animation Series at Cartoon Forum
Adapted from the popular Instagram comics by Belgian cartoonist Laura Janssens, “Hamsters” was one of several TV show projects aimed at young adults pitched at this year’s edition of Cartoon Forum in Toulouse. The 2D series tells the story of Philippe and Giovanni, a couple of gay hamsters who look at and comment on the world from their cage. Born during lockdown, the characters were inspired by the Dutch word “hamsteren” which means hoarding, as people started panic buying household essentials when the pandemic broke out. The pair have very different personalities which make them complementary: While Giovanni wants to live an Insta-perfect...
Queer Superhero Project at Cartoon Forum Promotes Diversity in Animation
Hotly anticipated LGBT-inclusive superhero animation project “My Superhero Husband” didn’t disappoint at this year’s Cartoon Forum, where the team delivered a pitch perfect pitch that drew enthusiasm from the large crowd gathered at the event. A witty, heartwarming superhero romcom in 2D about the troubles of juggling a job as a superhero, a husband, and a cat, the 10 x 22-minute series is the brainchild of Greek authors Alex Tagali and Mikaela Deligianni. “Whenever you see queer characters on TV nowadays, it’s all about how they’re scared about it, or how they are coming out, or it’s centered around their queerness, and we wanted to...
Comments / 0