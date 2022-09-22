Read full article on original website
Teen CERT Program-Highland Park ISD and Amarillo.
Amarillo, Canyon, Bushland, River Road, and Highland Park Independent School Districts. The City of Amarillo and the Highland Park School District are teaming up to bring a Teen Cert program to help bring increased school safety to the school campus. The Certified Emergency Response Team will train people to respond...
Canyon And Amarillo Have Plans With Remaining ARPA Funds
United States Internal Revenue Service, IRS, Check and Corner of Envelope. Canyon and Amarillo have decided their budgeting plans for the remainder of their American Rescue Plan Act funds. The ARPA was passed to assist during and after the pandemic, and both cities still have funds left for projects. Amarillo...
Fairly’s team alleges city’s ‘secret plan’ in new docs
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In the most recent set of court documents filed in Potter County District Court by Amarillo Businessman Alex Fairly’s legal team, the team, once again, lays out its allegations against the city of Amarillo, choosing to highlight their belief that the city of Amarillo had a “secret plan” to fund the […]
Future Concerns for Producers in Randall County with JD
Farm fence with long shadows photographed at sunrise under blanket of fog. Bryce Hutson discusses some future issues with farmers and ranchers with Randall County Extension Agent- JD Ragland. They dive into the drought, input costs, and water conservation.
What Do Amarillo’s Elected Officials Think Of Mary Jane?
I'm sure you've always wondered how our elected officials feel about marijuana. It's the kind of burning question that keeps you up at night, believe me, I know. Okay maybe I'm being a little sarcastic.. But what if I told you that I found myself wondering that exact thing and threw myself down the political rabbit hole. I found out quite a bit about the politicians we've elected and their stance on both recreational and medical use of cannabis--it's oddly fascinating.
Editorial: Harpole Deserves His Credit for Amarillo's Petitioning Mess
When things go wrong in Amarillo, and our local government is taking advantage of us, I see a lot of people quick to blame Ginger Nelson. And, believe me, she does deserve the blame for a lot of the problems at City Hall and she deserves to be called out for her bad governance. However, I often see people failing to give former Mayor Paul Harpole his credit for enabling our current local government and future local governments to take advantage of the taxpayers.
City Council to Consider Spending $4 Million & Other Items
Amarillo City Council will meet on Tuesday to discuss various spending items, rezoning ordinances, approval of the minutes of the council’s controversial previous meeting, and more. The spending items on the agenda, totalling just under $4 million, are all within the consent items portion of the agenda, meaning all...
Gem Lake Pool Still Brings Memories to Amarillo with What is Left
I posed the question a while ago about Gem Lake Road. Yes, it is called Gem Lake. Did that lake ever really exist? Even if it didn't there is definitely something that did leave it's memories on the area. I am talking about the Gem Lake Pool. A fun place...
Texas Wheat Update with Steelee Fischbacher
David Lovejoy talks with the Director of Policy of Texas Wheat- Steelee Fischbacher. They dive into a planting update as well as some new trade deals that are happening at the national level.
Gracie’s Project low-cost shot clinic
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Gracie’s Project helping local seniors with a low-cost shot clinic for their pets. The first clinic will be held on Oct. 1 at the Wesley Community Center at 1615 S Roberts. It will from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The non-profit said they are going to take the shot clinic into […]
Amarillo’s New Terrifying Haunt Is In A 6000sqft Warehouse
It may have taken six years, but Amarillo's newest haunted house is set to give you all the thrills you crave in 2022. In case you haven't heard yet, the newest haunted attraction in town is located on West Sundown Lane, which is eerily appropriate. The Haunt At Sundown is...
Downtown Amarillo Growing Again With New Restaurant
Amarillo is pretty much known for one thing. We have some great food. It amazes me how difficult it can be to pick a place to eat because we have a lot of choices. There is absolutely nothing wrong with choices at all. I am thrilled that Amarillo loves to...
Have You Noticed It’s Been Chaos In The Texas Panhandle?
Has everyone in the greater Amarillo area lost their everloving minds?. I've found myself saying this to myself several times a day here recently. It seems like everyone around here has gotten their wires slightly crossed, with disastrous results for some. In case you haven't noticed, there's been a sudden...
Police investigating 'suspicious death' at home near 34th and Georgia
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating a "suspicious death' Friday morning, according to a department spokesperson. Patrol units and the crime scene investigations van were spotted outside a home on the 3000 block of Mockingbird, just northwest of 34th and Georgia in Amarillo. ABC 7 crews spotted...
Family of homeless man killed by hit & run driver searched for him for years
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The family of a homeless man who was killed by a hit and run driver said they had searched for him for years. Lloyd Gene McMaster was killed Aug. 27 at the intersection of Georgia and I-40 in Amarillo. It took a few weeks, but...
What In The World Is Up With The Circus In Borger? This Is Weird.
Somebody needs to call up those meddling kids and their dog. There's a mystery in Borger involving the circus and a bunch of flyers that have been posted all over town. Apparently, you wouldn't be alone if you've seen them and walked away with questions. The posters in question advertise a circus that will be in town on October 5. They even mention that there's a way to get your kid in free.
Shooting on 10th, Adams Street leaves 1 injured
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is currently in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the area of SW 10th and S Adams St. in Amarillo around 11:59 a.m. Friday, according to the Amarillo Police Department. APD further detailed that the male victim was taken by witnesses to 15th and 6th where […]
Crime Stoppers Assault
Amarillo Crime Stoppers are looking for a man involved in an assault. Amarillo police are looking for the man involved in an assault at a convenience store in the 3600 block of South Washington, on September 16th. Police reports say the man became upset with a store employee and then...
Amarillo police respond to rollover crash near I-40 at Avondale
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reported on Thursday afternoon that officers responded to a rollover crash near I-40 at Avondale. APD detailed that the eastbound traffic lanes of I-40 at Avondale are being affected due to the crash. APD is asking the public to avoid the area and expect traffic delays.
3 face drug trafficking, weapons charges after 2021 search
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Three people were indicted in federal court on Thursday on five counts of conspiracy, drug trafficking, and firearm possession charges after a multi-year investigation and arrests in September. According to court documents from the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Joshua Reed Sobamiwa, Trinidy Rae […]
