ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kgncnewsnow.com

Teen CERT Program-Highland Park ISD and Amarillo.

Amarillo, Canyon, Bushland, River Road, and Highland Park Independent School Districts. The City of Amarillo and the Highland Park School District are teaming up to bring a Teen Cert program to help bring increased school safety to the school campus. The Certified Emergency Response Team will train people to respond...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Canyon And Amarillo Have Plans With Remaining ARPA Funds

United States Internal Revenue Service, IRS, Check and Corner of Envelope. Canyon and Amarillo have decided their budgeting plans for the remainder of their American Rescue Plan Act funds. The ARPA was passed to assist during and after the pandemic, and both cities still have funds left for projects. Amarillo...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Future Concerns for Producers in Randall County with JD

Farm fence with long shadows photographed at sunrise under blanket of fog. Bryce Hutson discusses some future issues with farmers and ranchers with Randall County Extension Agent- JD Ragland. They dive into the drought, input costs, and water conservation.
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Amarillo, TX
Amarillo, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
Mix 94.1

What Do Amarillo’s Elected Officials Think Of Mary Jane?

I'm sure you've always wondered how our elected officials feel about marijuana. It's the kind of burning question that keeps you up at night, believe me, I know. Okay maybe I'm being a little sarcastic.. But what if I told you that I found myself wondering that exact thing and threw myself down the political rabbit hole. I found out quite a bit about the politicians we've elected and their stance on both recreational and medical use of cannabis--it's oddly fascinating.
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Editorial: Harpole Deserves His Credit for Amarillo's Petitioning Mess

When things go wrong in Amarillo, and our local government is taking advantage of us, I see a lot of people quick to blame Ginger Nelson. And, believe me, she does deserve the blame for a lot of the problems at City Hall and she deserves to be called out for her bad governance. However, I often see people failing to give former Mayor Paul Harpole his credit for enabling our current local government and future local governments to take advantage of the taxpayers.
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

City Council to Consider Spending $4 Million & Other Items

Amarillo City Council will meet on Tuesday to discuss various spending items, rezoning ordinances, approval of the minutes of the council’s controversial previous meeting, and more. The spending items on the agenda, totalling just under $4 million, are all within the consent items portion of the agenda, meaning all...
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accreditation#Amarillo College#K12#Linus College#Ac#Qep
kgncnewsnow.com

Texas Wheat Update with Steelee Fischbacher

David Lovejoy talks with the Director of Policy of Texas Wheat- Steelee Fischbacher. They dive into a planting update as well as some new trade deals that are happening at the national level.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
abc7amarillo.com

Police investigating 'suspicious death' at home near 34th and Georgia

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating a "suspicious death' Friday morning, according to a department spokesperson. Patrol units and the crime scene investigations van were spotted outside a home on the 3000 block of Mockingbird, just northwest of 34th and Georgia in Amarillo. ABC 7 crews spotted...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

What In The World Is Up With The Circus In Borger? This Is Weird.

Somebody needs to call up those meddling kids and their dog. There's a mystery in Borger involving the circus and a bunch of flyers that have been posted all over town. Apparently, you wouldn't be alone if you've seen them and walked away with questions. The posters in question advertise a circus that will be in town on October 5. They even mention that there's a way to get your kid in free.
BORGER, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Crime Stoppers Assault

Amarillo Crime Stoppers are looking for a man involved in an assault. Amarillo police are looking for the man involved in an assault at a convenience store in the 3600 block of South Washington, on September 16th. Police reports say the man became upset with a store employee and then...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

3 face drug trafficking, weapons charges after 2021 search

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Three people were indicted in federal court on Thursday on five counts of conspiracy, drug trafficking, and firearm possession charges after a multi-year investigation and arrests in September. According to court documents from the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Joshua Reed Sobamiwa, Trinidy Rae […]
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy