Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Amarillo police responded to rollover on I-40 at Avondale

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have responded to a rollover on I-40 at Avondale. According to officials, responders have been called to a rollover crash on I-40 at Avondale. Eastbound traffic lanes are being affected. Officials say drivers should avoid the area and to expect delays.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. On Monday, Sept. 26, Xcel Energy will cut power to the intersection of 45th Avenue at I-27. Stop signs will be in place in all directions along with flaggers for traffic control until service is restored. Drivers should expect delays and should find alternate routes between 10 and 11 a.m.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Crime Stoppers Assault

Amarillo Crime Stoppers are looking for a man involved in an assault. Amarillo police are looking for the man involved in an assault at a convenience store in the 3600 block of South Washington, on September 16th. Police reports say the man became upset with a store employee and then...
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Police investigating 'suspicious death' at home near 34th and Georgia

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating a "suspicious death' Friday morning, according to a department spokesperson. Patrol units and the crime scene investigations van were spotted outside a home on the 3000 block of Mockingbird, just northwest of 34th and Georgia in Amarillo. ABC 7 crews spotted...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Saturday Weekend Edition, 6:00 p.m., 9/24

VIDEO: Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help to try and identify a man involved in an assault. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: APD: 1 person injured today in shooting at Amarillo convenience store.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo police investigating shooting at liquor store near downtown

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting at a liquor store near downtown. Just before Noon, police responded to a shots fired call at V&M Discount near the corner of SW 10th Avenue and Adams Street. The victim was taken to the hospital with...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Man Who Crashed Car Through BSA Gets His Day In Court

It was one of the wild stories back in May here in Amarillo. You remember it right? The one where the man who had a car full of drugs slammed into the front doors of BSA with his car, then got out and walked into the lobby with a gun. If you forgot, you can catch up here.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Teen CERT Program-Highland Park ISD and Amarillo.

Amarillo, Canyon, Bushland, River Road, and Highland Park Independent School Districts. The City of Amarillo and the Highland Park School District are teaming up to bring a Teen Cert program to help bring increased school safety to the school campus. The Certified Emergency Response Team will train people to respond...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Myhighplains.com

The Brunch Truck of Amarillo Showcases Oktoberfest Menu

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Brunch Truck of Amarillo has made a new name for itself as a place to get not only great and delicious vegan food, but a wide variety of delicious food. For a limited time, Owner Paul has an Oktoberfest menu giving recognition to the...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Ever Wonder Why A Storm Splits In Two Over Amarillo? Here’s Why.

It's one of those crazy mysteries of Amarillo. A nice storm starts to form, we get a bunch of alerts telling us to watch out for severe weather in the area, then nothing. The storm that looked like it was going to give us a show just disappears with nothing more than a little spittle of rain on top of us. We find ourselves let down, wanting to see some of that driving rain.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Off-duty Potter County Deputy wounded in shooting at Tri-State Fair identified

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Deputies who were working off-duty at the Tri-State Fair were involved in a shooting Monday evening. According to the Potter County officials, on Sept. 19, at around 11 p.m., a man opened fired on officials, wounding Deputy William Snyder and an off-duty firefighter who was also working at the fair as well as a bystander.
AMARILLO, TX

