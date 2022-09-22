New Wi-Fi Connectivity For Fans Part of Talladega Superspeedway’s NASCAR Playoffs Tripleheader Weekend, Oct. 1-2, Featuring the YellaWood 500

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Breaking: NASCAR Driver Taken Into Ambulance Sunday
NASCAR driver Cody Ware, No. 51 of Rick Ware Racing, was taken away in an ambulance on Sunday afternoon. The NASCAR driver was involved in a terrifying wreck on Sunday afternoon, leading to potential injury. Ware was loaded onto a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance during Sunday's race.
NASCAR World Reacts To Denny Hamlin Furious News
NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin was not happy following Sunday's Cup Series race. Hamlin called out fellow NASCAR driver William Byron following the Cup Series race on Sunday afternoon. Sunday's race was a wild one, with several notable crashes over the course of the race. "When I get a chance, they're...
NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Big News
Legendary NASCAR star turned executive Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced some big news this week. The former NASCAR star turned team executive announced some major promotions for his company. Most notably, Dale's sister, Kelley, will be taking over as the CEO of his companies. "Kelley is one of the most prominent...
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NASCAR: Chase Elliott Wrecks, Car Catches Fire While Leading at Texas Motor Speedway
Just when we thought there couldn’t be more wrecks and spinouts in this NASCAR race, Chase Elliott proved otherwise while leading. Stage 2 saw a very serious wreck when Cody Ware hit the wall on the track and pit road and his car caught fire. He was taken to the infield care center. Elliott followed that up with an incident of his own. The Hendrick Motorsports driver was able to exit the car.
Kyle Busch Already Finding More Freedom With Richard Childress Racing and Doing Things Joe Gibbs Racing Wouldn’t Allow, According to New Report
This week a new report indicated Kyle Busch has already found more freedom at Richard Childress Racing in a specific area that Joe Gibbs Racing wouldn't allow. The post Kyle Busch Already Finding More Freedom With Richard Childress Racing and Doing Things Joe Gibbs Racing Wouldn’t Allow, According to New Report appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CBS Sports
NASCAR playoffs at Texas starting lineup: Brad Keselowski wins first pole with RFK Racing
Brad Keselowski won the pole for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, posting a lap of 28.573 seconds (188.990 MPH) to earn his first pole of the 2022 season and his first since 2019 at Richmond. Keselowski's pole is the 18th of his Cup career.
AthlonSports.com
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs advance to the Round of 12 this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 is the 30th Cup race this year and the first points-paying event held at the 1.5-mile tri-oval located just outside Fort Worth, Texas. Ryan Blaney won the NASCAR All-Star exhibition back in May.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
NASCAR shares prayers for Stewart-Haas Racing engineer
FORT WORTH, Texas — The NASCAR garage is sharing its prayers for Stewart-Haas Racing engineer DJ VanderLey, who was injured Thursday night in a crash during a micro sprint Outlaw race at the Texas Motor Speedway dirt track. He suffered several fractured vertebrae and has a spinal cord injury,...
Road & Track
Tyler Reddick Wins Wreck-Filled NASCAR Race at Texas.
Today's 500 mile NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas took more than five hours. Sudden flat tires, burning cars, a rain delay, on-track contact between contenders under caution, and one particularly harrowing mid-race crash delayed an event that was among the sport's most worrying in a decade. In the end, the recently-eliminated Tyler Reddick found himself alone in front of the field.
Tyler Reddick wins in Texas as major feud brews between NASCAR playoffs contenders
Tyler Reddick bowed out of the NASCAR playoffs last week but still managed to pick up a victory in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday night. Reddick was among one of the last racers driving in the more than five-hour affair. The race was delayed...
NASCAR: 2022 Texas playoff qualifying – Full starting lineup
Keep tabs on Saturday afternoon’s qualifying session for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway. The second round of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, the round of 12, is scheduled to get underway on Sunday afternoon at Texas Motor Speedway with the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rain, Lightning Delays NASCAR Playoff Race at Texas Motor Speedway
More chaos at Texas Motor Speedway as the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race is delayed due to rain moving into the area. It was like it was formed just for this race. A bright and sunny, not to mention hot, day was made rainy in a split second. At first, drivers drove around under the yellow caution flag. However, the red flag had to come out eventually.
Why the Top 4 in the NASCAR Playoffs Standings Heading to Texas Will Be the Championship 4
The top four in the current NASCAR Playoffs standings will likely be the four drivers in the Championship 4 at Phoenix. The post Why the Top 4 in the NASCAR Playoffs Standings Heading to Texas Will Be the Championship 4 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
AthlonSports.com
AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 (Texas) NASCAR Preview and Fantasy Predictions
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs roll on to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500. It’s a race name as hard to say as this track has been for teams to figure out. TMS has been an enigma, indeed, since its first race on...
Road & Track
Where to Watch NASCAR's Texas Race This Weekend (September 25th, 2022)
NASCAR - Texas Motor Speedway. NASCAR's playoffs are divided into four rounds, three of which are three races each. The first and third rounds are fairly straightforward, with a race on a short track, a race on a "cookie cutter" mile-and-a-half, and a race on a more technical intermediate. In between, in the Round of 12, the series has for some reason constantly opted for chaos since introducing this rule set. This year's Round of 12 opens with the 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway, but follows up immediately with a pack race at Talladega and Charlotte's wild "roval" infield road course.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ty Gibbs and Noah Gragson Set for Xfinity Series Showdown
Ty Gibbs and Noah Gragson are set to do battle in the Xfinity Series Playoffs. The post Ty Gibbs and Noah Gragson Set for Xfinity Series Showdown appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Noah Gragson Wins Historic Fourth Race In a Row as Big Wrecks Shake Up Playoff Field at Texas
What seemed like a rather standard race ended up being anything but, as Noah Gragson wins his fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series race in a row. This is quite the streak. No other driver in any of the national series can say that they have a winning streak of four or more races. That’s something that just belongs to Gragson so far in 2022.
Handicapping the NASCAR Playoffs Round of 12: Ross Chastain and the 4 Unexpected Drivers Doomed to Fail
Upsets are part of what makes the playoffs exciting, right? Well, some big names could be going home after NASCAR's Round of 12 The post Handicapping the NASCAR Playoffs Round of 12: Ross Chastain and the 4 Unexpected Drivers Doomed to Fail appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Speedway Digest
5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
504K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0