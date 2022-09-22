New Wi-Fi Connectivity For Fans Part of Talladega Superspeedway’s NASCAR Playoffs Tripleheader Weekend, Oct. 1-2, Featuring the YellaWood 500

NASCAR - Texas Motor Speedway. NASCAR's playoffs are divided into four rounds, three of which are three races each. The first and third rounds are fairly straightforward, with a race on a short track, a race on a "cookie cutter" mile-and-a-half, and a race on a more technical intermediate. In between, in the Round of 12, the series has for some reason constantly opted for chaos since introducing this rule set. This year's Round of 12 opens with the 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway, but follows up immediately with a pack race at Talladega and Charlotte's wild "roval" infield road course.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO