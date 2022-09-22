Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (9/16/22–9/24/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
oilcity.news
Candidate Questionnaire: Mary Schmidt for Natrona County school board
CASPER, Wyo. — Election season is underway, and Oil City News has sent a list of questions to all candidates who have filed to run for a seat on the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of...
CASTING CALL: Want to Be the Next Casper Radio DJ & Influencer?
Townsquare Media Casper, WY has an opportunity to be a part of the 2022 Wyoming Association of Broadcasters "Station of the Year". Casper's #1 for New Country, My Country 95.5 (http://mycountry955.com), needs your help filling the high heels of morning co-host Prairie Wife. After four years, she is leaving the show to spend more time with her family. We are now searching for the next co-host /content creator to join the award winning My Country Morning Show alongside radio vet Drew Kirby. This is your chance to become a well-known local influencer.
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (9/15/22–9/22/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 24 through Sept. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Is This Casper Restaurant The Last One With A Working Pay Phone?
Located in what could be called the more "industrial park" region of Casper, Wyoming is a cute little Italian restaurant named Bosco's that everyone kept telling me was probably the best Italian restaurant in town. The other day I finally made my way there for lunch with a friend of...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) 3 NCHS students go uber-western for ‘Western Day’
CASPER, Wyo. — Laughing and yelling children at Park Elementary School leaped from the swings and playground equipment during recess and ran toward the fence on Thursday, all unable to resist a closer look at two horses slowly walking by along Center Street. The horses were guided by three...
oilcity.news
Authorities confident truck that plunged off Casper Mountain Road was unoccupied
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is confident that a pickup truck was unoccupied when it plunged off Casper Mountain Road sometime after Friday night. Sgt. Clint Christensen told Oil City on Saturday afternoon that the highway patrol has been in contact with the registered owner as it investigates how the pickup truck came to rest on the steep hillside almost 200 yards from the winding roadway above.
oilcity.news
West Thumb Geyser Basin reopens after nine-day closure due to battery fumes in Yellowstone
CASPER, Wyo. — The West Thumb Geyser Basin has reopened after a nine-day closure due to possible battery fumes in the area, Yellowstone National Park’s Public Affairs Office said Friday. The temporary closure was implemented on Sept. 12 after smoke was reported coming out of a small building...
Breaking: Natrona Sheriff’s Office Announces CRC Escapee
The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office announced in a press release that Phillip Campbell is currently wanted for felony escape. Campbell is a 43-year-old white male, approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall and 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair, and was participating in a work-release program at the Casper ReEntry Center (CRC).
oilcity.news
Salt Creek Highway bridge damaged in crash repairable but delays will continue, WYDOT determines
CASPER, Wyo. — Damage to a bridge over Casper Creek along Wyoming Highway 254, also known as Salt Creek Highway, is expected to be repairable, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said on Wednesday. The under-construction bridge was damaged when a driver disregarded road closure signs and crashed into it...
Fall Fest is Happening Tomorrow at David Street Station
Today's wind notwithstanding, it is officially AUTUMN and with that comes a multitude of fall fun events, such as the Fall Fest, produced by the David Street Station. This event, happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will feature a myriad of fun fall activities, all of which are designed to leave you smiling.
oilcity.news
Suspect in custody after Casper police seize pounds of suspected marijuana, plants growing in backyard
CASPER, Wyo. — A suspect is in custody Saturday night after Casper police say they recovered 6–10 pounds of packaged suspected marijuana and about half a dozen mature, flowering cannabis plants. Sgt. Mitch Hill told Oil City News that a prominent odor of marijuana was reported in an...
PHOTOS: Car Wreck on CY Avenue By Albertsons–Avoid the Area
There was a car wreck on CY Avenue in the West Lane right by the Albertsons grocery store at or around 1:00 PM. The Casper Police Department released a statement that said, "Please be advised that Westbound CY Avenue from Walgreens to Rocky Mountain Discount Sports is closed due to an accident. Once the westbound lane is open, this will be shared with the public."
oilcity.news
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (9/22/22–9/23/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
ROCK 96.7
Casper-Turned-LA Filmmaker Seeking Extras For Film Inspired By His Life, Starring Twilight Actor
It's a stretch of road in Casper that serves many purposes. For some, it's a place to drag race. For others, it's simply a place to gather with friends under lights, without continual harassment from others. But for a lot of people, the area served more nefarious purposes. For Chance...
oilcity.news
Jury finds woman guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide in November crash
CASPER, Wyo. — A jury found Yvonne Kessel guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide Thursday evening after a four-day trial in Natrona County District Court. The charge carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison. Around 4 p.m. on Nov. 7, 2021, Kessel made a sharp left-hand turn...
Casper Man Held on $50,000 Bond for Aggravated Assault Charge
A judge ordered a Casper man held on a $50,000 bond for two felony charges and one misdemeanor during intitial appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Judge Nichole Collier said Manuel Moreno is charged with:. Aggravated Assualt and Battery. Strangulation of a Household Member. Knowingly Causing Bodily Harm.
oilcity.news
Casper to be sunny with a high near 72 degrees; Fall Fest happening Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area can expect sunny or mostly sunny conditions each day from Friday through next Thursday, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Friday’s high is expected to reach near 71 degrees. Casper is expected to be windy with gusts up...
oilcity.news
Pokes come up short on the road against Cougars
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Cowboys came up short Saturday on the road against longtime rivals, the BYU Cougars, at Lavelle Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. The Pokes are now 3–2 for the season, and will host San Jose State at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday. “BYU did...
WyoPreps Game of the Week: #5 Worland at #5 Douglas [VIDEO]
The start of conference play in the 3A East gets our attention as the WyoPreps Big School Game of the Week. The two co-No. 5 ranked teams square off with Worland at Douglas. The Bearcats have been the standard atop the 3A East for several years. The Warriors recently moved into that conference. A 1-0 start in 2022 could be huge in determining who takes the 3A East title later on.
