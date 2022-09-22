Read full article on original website
Related
thesungazette.com
Visalia man serves life for attempted murder of police officer
According to the District Attorney’s office, Marwin McDarment, 44, was sentenced by the Tulare County Superior Court, Visalia Division, to 216 years-to-life in state prison for the attempted murder of multiple police officers. In addition to the attempted murder of the police officers, McDarment was also charged with assualt with a firearm against multiple peace officers during a 2011 shootout on the Tule River Reservation.
Porterville Recorder
16-year-old accused of murder arrested
A 16-year-old male juvenile of Porterville accused of murder has been arrested. At 6:25 p.m. Wednesday Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of East Olive Avenue regarding an unresponsive male. Officers located the male subject, later identified as Michael Haddox, 68 of Porterville, and observed he had a wound to his abdomen and immediately began to render lifesaving aid before emergency medical personnel transported him to a local hospital, where he died. Porterville Police Department Detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.
thesungazette.com
Sheriff deputies search for two men for attempted robbery
Just before noon on Sept. 19, Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) Deputies were called to the 14900 Block of Road 80 in Tipton for a robbery. When they arrived, Deputies learned two dairy workers in the area were parked on the side of the road near the dairy. Two men wearing masks drove up and tried to take their car. The victims have minor injuries from the broken glass, but will be ok.
yourcentralvalley.com
UPDATE: Teen arrested in Porterville homicide, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. ( ) – A teenager has been arrested in Porterville, suspected in the shooting death of a 68-year-old man. Officers say on Wednesday around 6:25 p.m. they responded to a call in which they say they found 68-year-old Michael Haddox of Porterville unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He later died at the hospital and detectives took over the case.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yourcentralvalley.com
Man shot and killed in Goshen; detectives investigating
GOSHEN, Calif. ( ) – An investigation is underway following a homicide in Goshen. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says their department received a call regarding a victim of a shooting around 5:15 a.m. Sunday. Deputies were dispatched to the 6500 block of Avenue 308. Upon their arrival,...
Man sentenced for trying to kill deputies on Tule River Reservation
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been sentenced to life in prison after he tried to kill deputies and a tribal officer during a shootout on the Tule River Reservation in 2011, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. On Tuesday, 44-year-old Marwin McDarment was sentenced to 216 years to life in […]
Man found shot and killed inside trailer in Goshen, deputies say
An investigation is underway after a man was found shot and killed inside a trailer in Goshen.
GV Wire
Porterville Man Who Tried to Kill Cops Gets Life Sentence
Marwin McDarment, 44, received 216 years to life in state prison on Wednesday for the attempted murder of multiple peace officers during a 2011 shootout on the Tule River Reservation. The sentence for the Porterville man was announced by Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward in a news release on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
crimevoice.com
Porterville PD: Two Arrested for Alleged Meth Possession; Guy Walking by Also Caught With Meth
“On September 19, 2022 at 8:26 PM, an Officer with the Porterville Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the area of Morton Avenue and Matthew Street. When the vehicle yielded, driver Marco Ramirez and passenger Tonya Galafate were contacted. As the Officer was conducting the traffic stop, Mark Keoninh,...
At least 7 arrested in Porterville and Bakersfield on gun charges, police say
A major firearms bust resulted in the arrest of at least seven people in Porterville and Bakersfield.
Porterville Recorder
PPD: Major gang and firearm manufacturing ring broken up
Porterville Police announced the arrest of six adults and one juvenile in what it described as a major gang arrest on Friday night. Fernando Moreno, 22, Luis Moreno, 27, Agustin Diaz, 20, Angel Ledesma, 27, Lisa Mendoza, 55, all of Porterville, Jose Garcia, 41, of Bakersfield and a juvenile were all arrested.
IDENTIFIED: Porterville homicide victim named
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Porterville Police Department identified the man who they say died after he was found unresponsive Wednesday night. Police say at 6:25 p.m., officers were called to the 300 block of East Olive Avenue regarding an unresponsive man. When officers arrived they say they found 68-year-old Michael Haddox, a Porterville Resident […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
60-year-old on a bike arrested in Porterville, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 60-year-old woman described by police as operating a bicycle in an unsafe manner was arrested after officers say she was found with methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. According to the Porterville Police Department, Yolanda Hernandez was seen on Tuesday at around 8:00 p.m. in the area of Walnut Avenue […]
3 arrested for possession of drugs, Porterville police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people were arrested for possession of drugs with the intent to sell them during a traffic stop, Porterville police say. According to the official report, on Monday, around 8:26 p.m., a police officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Morton Avenue and Matthew Street. Officers said when the […]
Porterville Recorder
PPD: Three suspected on drug charges arrested
Three people accused of possessing methamphetamine for sale have been arrested, Porterville Police reported. Marco Ramirez, 52, Mark Keoninh, 40, and Tonya Galfate, 50, all of Porterville, were arrested. Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday, a Porterville Police Officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Morton Avenue and Matthew...
Delano correctional officer receives Medal of Valor
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano correctional officer from the North Kern State Prison in Delano received the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s highest award at the 37th Annual Medal of Valor ceremony Friday at the Creekside Community Church at 10 a.m., according to the CDCR. At the ceremony, the CDCR will recognize […]
1 arrested during traffic stop turned suspected meth bust: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested an individual who allegedly had 20 grams of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Deputies arrested Michael Strickland, 43, near Sierra Highway and Rosamond Boulevard on Tuesday around 8 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office. After a search of Strickland’s vehicle deputies found a vial […]
Former Bakersfield DMV employee pleads guilty to faking CDL test results
Former California Department of Motor Vehicles employee Ulises Pena pleaded guilty to illegally producing California commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) in exchange for bribes.
Porterville Recorder
Woman arrested on drug charges
A woman accused of possessing methamphetamine for sale has been arrested. Yolanda Hernandez, 60 of Porterville, was arrested. Shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, Porterville Police Officers observed a female operating a bicycle in an unsafe manner in the area of Walnut Avenue and Hockett Street. An enforcement stop was conducted and the bicyclist, Hernandez, was contacted.
Bakersfield Californian
BPD asks for help to ID theft suspects
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects in a series of thefts from Ross Dress for Less. BPD officers released photos of two men they believe stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from the clothes store in the 3700 block of Ming Avenue.
Comments / 0