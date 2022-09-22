ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

thesungazette.com

Visalia man serves life for attempted murder of police officer

According to the District Attorney’s office, Marwin McDarment, 44, was sentenced by the Tulare County Superior Court, Visalia Division, to 216 years-to-life in state prison for the attempted murder of multiple police officers. In addition to the attempted murder of the police officers, McDarment was also charged with assualt with a firearm against multiple peace officers during a 2011 shootout on the Tule River Reservation.
VISALIA, CA
Porterville Recorder

16-year-old accused of murder arrested

A 16-year-old male juvenile of Porterville accused of murder has been arrested. At 6:25 p.m. Wednesday Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of East Olive Avenue regarding an unresponsive male. Officers located the male subject, later identified as Michael Haddox, 68 of Porterville, and observed he had a wound to his abdomen and immediately began to render lifesaving aid before emergency medical personnel transported him to a local hospital, where he died. Porterville Police Department Detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.
PORTERVILLE, CA
thesungazette.com

Sheriff deputies search for two men for attempted robbery

Just before noon on Sept. 19, Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) Deputies were called to the 14900 Block of Road 80 in Tipton for a robbery. When they arrived, Deputies learned two dairy workers in the area were parked on the side of the road near the dairy. Two men wearing masks drove up and tried to take their car. The victims have minor injuries from the broken glass, but will be ok.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

UPDATE: Teen arrested in Porterville homicide, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. ( ) – A teenager has been arrested in Porterville, suspected in the shooting death of a 68-year-old man. Officers say on Wednesday around 6:25 p.m. they responded to a call in which they say they found 68-year-old Michael Haddox of Porterville unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He later died at the hospital and detectives took over the case.
PORTERVILLE, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Man shot and killed in Goshen; detectives investigating

GOSHEN, Calif. ( ) – An investigation is underway following a homicide in Goshen. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says their department received a call regarding a victim of a shooting around 5:15 a.m. Sunday. Deputies were dispatched to the 6500 block of Avenue 308. Upon their arrival,...
GOSHEN, CA
GV Wire

Porterville Man Who Tried to Kill Cops Gets Life Sentence

Marwin McDarment, 44, received 216 years to life in state prison on Wednesday for the attempted murder of multiple peace officers during a 2011 shootout on the Tule River Reservation. The sentence for the Porterville man was announced by Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward in a news release on...
PORTERVILLE, CA
Porterville Recorder

PPD: Major gang and firearm manufacturing ring broken up

Porterville Police announced the arrest of six adults and one juvenile in what it described as a major gang arrest on Friday night. Fernando Moreno, 22, Luis Moreno, 27, Agustin Diaz, 20, Angel Ledesma, 27, Lisa Mendoza, 55, all of Porterville, Jose Garcia, 41, of Bakersfield and a juvenile were all arrested.
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Porterville homicide victim named

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Porterville Police Department identified the man who they say died after he was found unresponsive Wednesday night. Police say at 6:25 p.m., officers were called to the 300 block of East Olive Avenue regarding an unresponsive man.  When officers arrived they say they found 68-year-old Michael Haddox, a Porterville Resident […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

60-year-old on a bike arrested in Porterville, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 60-year-old woman described by police as operating a bicycle in an unsafe manner was arrested after officers say she was found with methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. According to the Porterville Police Department, Yolanda Hernandez was seen on Tuesday at around 8:00 p.m. in the area of Walnut Avenue […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
Porterville Recorder

PPD: Three suspected on drug charges arrested

Three people accused of possessing methamphetamine for sale have been arrested, Porterville Police reported. Marco Ramirez, 52, Mark Keoninh, 40, and Tonya Galfate, 50, all of Porterville, were arrested. Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday, a Porterville Police Officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Morton Avenue and Matthew...
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

Delano correctional officer receives Medal of Valor

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano correctional officer from the North Kern State Prison in Delano received the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s highest award at the 37th Annual Medal of Valor ceremony Friday at the Creekside Community Church at 10 a.m., according to the CDCR. At the ceremony, the CDCR will recognize […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

1 arrested during traffic stop turned suspected meth bust: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested an individual who allegedly had 20 grams of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Deputies arrested Michael Strickland, 43, near Sierra Highway and Rosamond Boulevard on Tuesday around 8 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office. After a search of Strickland’s vehicle deputies found a vial […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Porterville Recorder

Woman arrested on drug charges

A woman accused of possessing methamphetamine for sale has been arrested. Yolanda Hernandez, 60 of Porterville, was arrested. Shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, Porterville Police Officers observed a female operating a bicycle in an unsafe manner in the area of Walnut Avenue and Hockett Street. An enforcement stop was conducted and the bicyclist, Hernandez, was contacted.
PORTERVILLE, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD asks for help to ID theft suspects

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects in a series of thefts from Ross Dress for Less. BPD officers released photos of two men they believe stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from the clothes store in the 3700 block of Ming Avenue.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

