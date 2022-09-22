ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Head of DeSantis-backed election police force in Florida dies

Pete Antonacci, the head of Florida's new election crimes office, died Friday, the office of the governor confirmed. He was 74 years old. In a statement, Gov. Ron DeSantis called Antonacci a "dedicated, tenacious, and assiduous public servant, lawyer, and respected professional -- a friend to all in the State of Florida."
