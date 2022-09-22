ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myedmondsnews.com

Supersized houses: Bigger Edmonds homes reflect a national trend

Bigger is better; that’s been an American mantra for a century. Atlantic Magazine writer, Joe Pinsker nailed it:. “America is a place defined by bigness. It is infamous, both within its borders and abroad, for the size of its cars, its portions, its defense budget—and its houses.”. —...
EDMONDS, WA
foodieflashpacker.com

The 9 Best Restaurants on Bainbridge Island, Washington

Bainbridge Island is located on Kitsap Peninsula in Washington. It’s just a 30-minute ferry ride from Seattle, but when you step off the ferry, it’s another world. What you don’t have are lots of red lights, parking problems, and traffic. What you do have as you see all the sights the island has to offer is fantastic food and drink choices.
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
State
Wisconsin State
City
Lakewood, WA
City
Union, WA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Washington

While it is fairly easy to prepare a delicious burger in the comfort of your home, we all love to go out with our friends from time to time. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are three amazing burger places in Washington that will definitely enjoy.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoff Bullock
Chronicle

Thurston, Pierce County Sites Considered for New Airport

Two rural expanses of land in Pierce County are among three so-called "greenfield" sites that remain under consideration for a new airport after a state Legislature-created group on Friday narrowed down options for where it will recommend establishing flight operations to accommodate growing passenger and cargo traffic in the region.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

High fashion on display at Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store show

Edmonds residents have always known that some of the best thrift shopping around is at the Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store. What better way to showcase the store’s offerings than at a Saturday fashion show, with proceeds benefiting the Edmonds Waterfront Center’s senior lunch program for those who struggle with food insecurity.
EDMONDS, WA
maritime-executive.com

Fire Breaks Out Aboard Ro/Ro Midnight Sun at Tacoma

On Thursday evening, a fire broke out on the upper deck of the TOTE ro/ro Midnight Sun at her homeport of Tacoma, Washington. At about 1920 hours, local authorities received notice of a fire aboard the vessel. By the time fireboats and fire engines arrived on scene, the ship's crew had extinguished the fire using the fixed firefighting system. No injuries or pollution were reported.
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Royal Credit Union#Ddj Meyers
NEWStalk 870

5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State

Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Everett police start abandoned shopping cart recovery program

EVERETT, Wash. - Abandoned shopping carts may be a nuisance for a community, but the city of Everett has rolled out a program to help tackle the issue. This week the Everett Police Department announced its Shopping Cart Recovery Program as a solution for retrieving and returning abandoned shopping carts to the owners.
EVERETT, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
cohaitungchi.com

10 Best Hikes near North Bend that aren’t Mt Si

The North Bend area has an abundance of wonderful hiking trails within an hours drive of the greater Seattle area. As a born and raised Seattleite, I’m sharing my favorite hikes near North Bend. This list does NOT include some of the famous (and extremely crowded) hikes in the area such as Mt Si, Little Si, Mailbox Peak and Rattlesnake Ledge. Each of these well known and busy trails have spectacular views and are worth doing, if you can find parking and deal with crowds (read my tips for finding less crowded hikes here). I’m passionate about helping people find new trails and new discoveries so let’s get to some of the other fantastic trails near North Bend.
NORTH BEND, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy