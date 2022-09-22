Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
King County Executive to announce behavioral health response plan on Monday
SEATTLE - King County Executive Dow Constantine will announce a new behavioral health crisis response plan on Monday. The goal, according to the Executive’s Office, is to improve the availability and sustainability of behavioral health care in King County. Constantine will hold a press conference announcing the plan on...
myedmondsnews.com
Supersized houses: Bigger Edmonds homes reflect a national trend
Bigger is better; that’s been an American mantra for a century. Atlantic Magazine writer, Joe Pinsker nailed it:. “America is a place defined by bigness. It is infamous, both within its borders and abroad, for the size of its cars, its portions, its defense budget—and its houses.”. —...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 9 Best Restaurants on Bainbridge Island, Washington
Bainbridge Island is located on Kitsap Peninsula in Washington. It’s just a 30-minute ferry ride from Seattle, but when you step off the ferry, it’s another world. What you don’t have are lots of red lights, parking problems, and traffic. What you do have as you see all the sights the island has to offer is fantastic food and drink choices.
Chronicle
Washington Is Stuck With a Travel Nurse Dilemma, Pitting Care Against Costs
When Kevin Saavedra landed at Seattle's Harborview Medical Center in February, it became the sixth hospital he's worked at in less than three years. He drives from place to place, his two Rottweilers in tow, and has a growing list of states he'd be eager to return to. Saavedra is...
The complicated process of recycling batteries in Washington state
At first glance, you might think Phil Currie is holding the world’s least appetizing bar of chocolate. But the damaged computer battery — glossy, dark and segmented into bulging squares within a large Ziploc — presents a much bigger health risk than a Hershey’s. “We can’t...
q13fox.com
Praying Bremerton coach claims school district dragging feet reinstating him
BREMERTON, Wash. - The praying coach who put Bremerton School District in the national spotlight after fighting for his right to pray on the football field is making waves again. This time in an op-ed on FOX News, Coach Joe Kennedy complains his old employer is dragging their feet to...
Yakima Herald Republic
‘50% was a mistake’: Seattle City Council abandoned the idea of defunding police
‘50% was a mistake’: Seattle City Council abandoned the idea of defunding police. As Seattle City Council considers police department funding, calls for defunding by 50% two years ago begin to fade. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log...
3 Great Burger Places in Washington
While it is fairly easy to prepare a delicious burger in the comfort of your home, we all love to go out with our friends from time to time. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are three amazing burger places in Washington that will definitely enjoy.
Chronicle
Thurston, Pierce County Sites Considered for New Airport
Two rural expanses of land in Pierce County are among three so-called "greenfield" sites that remain under consideration for a new airport after a state Legislature-created group on Friday narrowed down options for where it will recommend establishing flight operations to accommodate growing passenger and cargo traffic in the region.
myedmondsnews.com
High fashion on display at Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store show
Edmonds residents have always known that some of the best thrift shopping around is at the Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store. What better way to showcase the store’s offerings than at a Saturday fashion show, with proceeds benefiting the Edmonds Waterfront Center’s senior lunch program for those who struggle with food insecurity.
q13fox.com
L&I fines 2 roofing companies millions for 'egregious and willful' safety violations
OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) fined two roofing companies for letting roofers work without fall protection, as well as other ‘egregious and willful’ safety violations. Snohomish-based Allways Roofing now has close to $2.5 million in penalties due to repeated offenses, L&I says. All...
maritime-executive.com
Fire Breaks Out Aboard Ro/Ro Midnight Sun at Tacoma
On Thursday evening, a fire broke out on the upper deck of the TOTE ro/ro Midnight Sun at her homeport of Tacoma, Washington. At about 1920 hours, local authorities received notice of a fire aboard the vessel. By the time fireboats and fire engines arrived on scene, the ship's crew had extinguished the fire using the fixed firefighting system. No injuries or pollution were reported.
5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State
Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
q13fox.com
Everett police start abandoned shopping cart recovery program
EVERETT, Wash. - Abandoned shopping carts may be a nuisance for a community, but the city of Everett has rolled out a program to help tackle the issue. This week the Everett Police Department announced its Shopping Cart Recovery Program as a solution for retrieving and returning abandoned shopping carts to the owners.
Tri-City Herald
Why prospects that Pierce, Thurston could be home to new 2-runway airport just improved
Two rural expanses of land in Pierce County are among three so-called “greenfield” sites still under consideration for a new airport after a state Legislature-created group on Friday narrowed down options for where it will recommend establishing flight operations to accommodate growing passenger and cargo traffic in the region.
Tri-City Herald
These three taco joints in Washington are among the best in the US, Yelp says
Three spots in Washington are among the best for tacos in the nation, according to Yelp. Yelp released its list of the “top 100 taco spots,” and it included places in Everett, Issaquah and Lynnwood. To find the top taco spots, Yelp looked at U.S. businesses in the...
KUOW
Redistricting pulled thousands of voters east of Seattle into one of the state's most competitive races
Kevin Ashe pulled out his unused primary ballot and opened it, scanning the races for a familiar face. He couldn’t remember who represents him in Congress. Was it Suzan DelBene? Or Rick Larsen? Either way, he didn’t vote for them. After a moment, he realized it was neither....
cohaitungchi.com
10 Best Hikes near North Bend that aren’t Mt Si
The North Bend area has an abundance of wonderful hiking trails within an hours drive of the greater Seattle area. As a born and raised Seattleite, I’m sharing my favorite hikes near North Bend. This list does NOT include some of the famous (and extremely crowded) hikes in the area such as Mt Si, Little Si, Mailbox Peak and Rattlesnake Ledge. Each of these well known and busy trails have spectacular views and are worth doing, if you can find parking and deal with crowds (read my tips for finding less crowded hikes here). I’m passionate about helping people find new trails and new discoveries so let’s get to some of the other fantastic trails near North Bend.
Evacuation levels updated as Bolt Creek Fire activity picks up
King and Snohomish County officials have announced updated evacuation levels for areas near the Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish on Sunday, as fire activity has picked up through the weekend. As of 5 p.m. Sunday, areas east of Skykomish from Beckler River Road to Forest Service Road 66, and north...
Business owner transforms Juanita Creek section for migrating salmon
A Kirkland restaurant owner wondered why she didn’t see more salmon migrating through the section of Juanita Creek running along her property. So Cafe Juanita owner and executive chef Holly Smith took it upon herself to transform her portion of the creek — and give the migrating salmon a healthier highway.
