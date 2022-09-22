Read full article on original website
Related
Eyewitness News
Wethersfield Police investigating reckless driving during car event
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Around 11pm last night, the Wethersfield Police Department say they received several 911 calls reporting numerous motor vehicles in the area of Jordan Lane and Wolcott Hill Road. It was reported that the occupants of the vehicles had blocked the intersection and were operating recklessly in...
Vehicles elude police after blocking Wethersfield intersections
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Vehicles that were blocking intersections and “operating reckless” late Saturday night on Wethersfield streets were able to get away from police, according to authorities. Law enforcement received several 911 calls at about 11 p.m. about “numerous” vehicles near Jordan Lane and Wolcott Hill Road, according to Wethersfield police. The vehicles drove […]
fallriverreporter.com
Two 25-year-olds from Massachusetts killed in multi-vehicle wrong-way highway crash
A 25-year-old man and woman from Massachusetts were both killed in a serious wrong-way highway crash on Friday. According to Connecticut State Police, a Florida man was driving a business truck that was traveling on Interstate 91 Northbound, in Windsor, south of Exit 38, in the center lane. At the same time, Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton was driving and traveling the wrong way on Interstate 91 Northbound, traveling south in the northbound lanes. Loiselle was also traveling in the center lane when her vehicle struck the truck head-on.
News 12
Police: Man killed in Windsor construction accident
Police say a man was killed in a construction accident in Windsor. Officers say a 911 call reported an accident at North Main Street, where curbing being installed towards the rear of the property. Police say a 57-year-old man from Hillside was killed. Robbinsville Township police are investigating the cause...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NECN
Man Dead After SUV Plunges Into Water at Conn. Marina
A 76-year-old man died when his SUV went into the water at the Saybrook Point Marina in Old Saybrook Saturday night, according to police. It happened around 10:10 p.m. behind the Saybrook Point Inn. Guests at a wedding and staff of the Saybrook Point Inn jumped into the water and...
2 Mass. residents killed in head-on collision with tractor trailer in Conn.
A car traveling in the wrong direction on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut Friday morning crashed with a tractor-trailer head-on and resulted in the death of two 25-year-old Massachusetts residents, police said. Connecticut State Police identified the victims killed in the crash as Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton and James L....
News 12
Tanker fire in Woodbridge brought traffic to a halt
Traffic on the New Jersey Turnpike was brought to a halt Sunday morning after a massive truck fire in Woodbridge. The incident in Woodbridge occurred around 10:30 a.m. State police say the tanker truck hit a divider and toppled over. They say they are investigating what caused the crash. There...
2 injured after SUV crashes into Hartford gas station
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An SUV crashed late Saturday morning into a gas station convenience store, injuring two people, according to the Hartford Police Department. An apparent medical emergency at about 11:20 a.m. caused the SUV driver to crash into the convenience store next to the Noble gas station near Capitol Avenue and Broad Street, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
State police: Man found dead near Beacon Falls train station
BEACON FALLS — An unidentified man who appeared to have suffered a medical episode was found dead in a wooded area near the local train station Friday night, state police say. Police described the man as a white male between 60 and 70 years old who appeared to be...
Body found near train tracks identified as New Haven man missing since July
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Authorities have identified a body that was found Friday near train tracks in Beacon Falls as a man who has been missing since July. Richard Cherhoniak, 64, of New Haven, was found half a mile north of the Beacon Falls Train Station and Cold Springs Road, according to Connecticut State […]
Register Citizen
Hartford fire chief: SUV jumped curb, crashed into gas station
HARTFORD — A sport utility vehicle crashed into a gas station building on Capital Avenue and Broad Street Saturday morning, sending three people to the hospital, the fire department says. According to the Hartford Fire Department, the SUV jumped a curb and drove into the Shell convenience store on...
North Haven police investigating two armed robberies
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven Police responded to an armed robbery at a gas station Friday evening, followed by a second armed robbery about 15 minutes later. The first robbery occurred at 8:30 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station on Maple Avenue. The masked suspect allegedly held a knife to an employee’s neck and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Connecticut
2 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on I-91 in Windsor
Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash that closed Interstate 91 North in Windsor for more than six hours Friday morning. State police say a car was driving south in the northbound lanes of I-91 when it crashed head-on into another vehicle just south of Exit 38. The crash...
Report Of Erratic Driver Leads To Operating Under Influence Charge For Man In Darien
A 52-year-old man was charged after police said he drove in Fairfield County while intoxicated at more than three times the legal limit. Police responded to a report of an erratic driver in the area of Post Road and Hecker Avenue in Darien shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, the Darien Police Department said.
Heavy police presence seen on Stonina Drive in Chicopee
A heavy police presence was spotted on Stonina Drive in Chicopee Sunday.
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: State DOT adds 7 new locations to wrong-way driver program
(WFSB) - Another wrong-way crash in the state has left two people dead. Police say a woman from Massachusetts and her passenger were driving the wrong way on Interstate 91 in Windsor after midnight before hitting another car. Chief Investigative Reporter Sam Smink dug into the data behind wrong way...
NewsTimes
Attorney: CT state police sergeant accused of hit-and-run negotiates damages with college student
DANBURY — The attorney for a Connecticut State Police sergeant accused of fleeing from a car crash said Friday his client is negotiating to pay for the other driver's damages. Connecticut State Police Sgt. Catherine Koeppel, 36, was issued a misdemeanor summons for following too close and evading responsibility...
Danielson Woman Killed In Head-On Killingly Crash
A 78-year-old woman died in a head-on crash in Connecticut. It happened in the Windham County town of Killingly at about 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Connecticut State Police said. A 2016 Hyundai Accent GLS was traveling west on Westcott Road near the intersection with Mashentuck Road when it...
1 shot on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is expected to survive after being shot early Sunday morning in Hartford, according to police. The shooting happed at about 12:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Wethersfield Avenue, according to authorities. A person arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds while officers were at the […]
Man identified in fatal Torrington motorcycle, bus crash
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist is dead Wednesday after a crash involving a school bus in Torrington, according to police. The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. at the intersection of Torringford Street and Greenwoods Road, according to police. The motorcyclist, 24-year-old Zachary Zecchin of Winsted was flown to Hartford Hospital, where he was […]
Comments / 0