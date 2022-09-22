Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Tiger Global, fickle checks and the difficulty of acceleration
When On Deck had to cut its staff twice within a matter of months, its co-founders Erik Torenberg and David Booth published a memo promising to focus more. Thus marked the company’s reversal to its original customer cohort — founders in need of networks and advice. Since that...
TechCrunch
Kenyan startup Ponea gaining momentum in driving access to medical services
A few years ago, Macharia was also contracted by the Kenyan government to build the now abandoned national hospital information system, which he says would have transformed healthcare delivery in the country. The end of that project, in 2019, however, did not kill his innovativeness; instead it inspired him to launch Ponea Health as a marketplace for healthcare services.
TechCrunch
Byju’s clears $230 million payment to Blackstone for $1 billion Aakash deal
The Bengaluru-headquartered startup, valued at $22 billion, had pushed back on some payments for the approximately $1 billion acquisition of the physical education chain last year, citing regulatory clearance. Blackstone, which is also an investor in Byju’s, owned about 38% of Aakash prior to the acquisition. Byju Raveendran, founder...
TechCrunch
Declining VC investment into LatAm startups could throttle digital growth
The declines in capital availability, as far as TechCrunch can see, will not prove lethal. However, they may slow the pace at which Latin American economies digitize and mature. Data from Atlantico — a regionally focused venture capital fund and the sister firm of Canary, which invests in earlier-stage Latin American rounds — indicates that there may be enough local capital in the region to ensure that its domestic startups have a shot at persistence.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: London-based spatial computing startup Hadean closes $30 million Series A
It’s Friday, and that means… Actually, we don’t even really know what that means anymore, other than that we’re going to sit in the sunshine and bask in the very last few days of warm weather before it becomes time to be envious of the antipodeans for the next six months. — Christine and Haje.
TechCrunch
A Strava co-founder races into a lucrative market – lending against life insurance
The serial entrepreneur joined activity and fitness tracking platform Strava as a co-founder in 2009 to lead engineering as CTO. He spent eight years there, and as of its most recent raise in 2020, Strava had reached 70 million members globally and amassed an almost cult-like following from its users, which include professional runners seeking to track their progress.
TechCrunch
Arjun Sethi’s crypto derivatives protocol Nibiru raises maiden funding at $100M valuation
Tribe Capital, Republic Crypto and Kraken invested in the seed round, a source said, requesting anonymity as the information is not public. Sethi co-founded the startups with four industry veterans — including Sankha Banerjee, formerly with Credence Capital and Binance; and Boris Revsin, who co-founded Republic Capital. Nibiru has attracted nearly two dozen contributors from firms including Meta, Reddit, JP Morgan and Yahoo, an investor deck obtained by TechCrunch showed.
Over 260 of the most promising startups of 2022 in edtech, fintech, crypto, proptech and more, according to VCs
Despite the rough economic environment for tech startups, some are thriving. We asked VCs to name the most promising ones across industries.
TechCrunch
Insurtech goes niche
Last week, I wrote four companies with an insurance technology angle. One thing they all had in common? They each had a very specialized focus. This is notable if you consider the fact that many general insurance technology companies have struggled over the past year. As my colleague Alex Wilhelm points out in Friday’s Equity podcast: Root has zeroed out value, and Metromile subsumed into Lemonade, which has lost most of its value. This led him, Natasha Mascarenhas and me to ask: Since broad-based consumer neo-insurance providers have failed to generate value, will the niche players do better?
TechCrunch
The ‘ideal runway’ is a myth, isn’t it?
Examples abound: Here’s the ideal amount of money to raise at your Series A round; here’s how many employees you should have before hiring this executive; here’s what stage to hire legal counsel; and, most recently, here’s what percentage of staff you should lay off if you’re unable to access more financing.
TechCrunch
How a pivot helped HopSkipDrive emerge successful in a sector where many failed
The idea was sparked at a birthday party she attended with one of her children. The topic of moving kids around came up and every mom there had their own story of a situation where they felt they had to let their child down because they had no way to get them to whatever the destination was.
TechCrunch
Mighty Capital’s thesis is that the best product wins — even more so in a downturn
The San Francisco-based VC firm has a core thesis: The best product wins. And changed macro conditions don’t invalidate it. On the contrary, Mighty Capital’s founding managing partner, SC Moatti, told TechCrunch that it is “perhaps more relevant now than ever.”. SC Moatti is a former Facebook...
TechCrunch
Disperse, which brings AI-fuelled data to construction projects, raises $16M
Founded out of London in 2015, Disperse effectively creates a digital version of an entire construction site, including visual snapshots that track the progress of work to help all stakeholders — regardless of where they’re based — keep up with things. For this, someone employed on the site (e.g. a project manager) walks around equipped with a standard 360° camera at regular intervals, and the resulting imagery is fed directly into the Disperse platform which processes the visuals and applies computer vision techniques to figure out what’s happening.
TechCrunch
Vendease, a food procurement platform for African restaurants, nabs $30M led by Partech Africa and TLcom
But over the next couple of months, Vendease switched from its middleman role — after noticing that some of these businesses complained of delivery times, quality of food supplies and inadequate set-up to handle operations — to one where, building on its relationship with food suppliers, buys discounted products in bulk, stores them and makes deliveries through third-party logistics partners.
CNBC
Starboard snaps up a position in Wix, and building free cash flow may become a focal point
Business: Wix.com is an Israeli information technology company that develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables users to create a website or web application. Their platform consists of three web creation products, each with a different purpose or primary audience: (i) Wix ADI, intended for fast website creation; (ii) the Wix Editor, intended for full website creation targeted at users with basic, average or above average technological skills; and (iii) Editor X, intended for advanced users such as design professionals. As of Dec. 31, 2021, Wix had approximately 222 million registered users and 6 million premium subscriptions.
TechCrunch
Samsung launches credit card in India
The South Korean giant said it has partnered with the Mumbai-headquartered Axis Bank and global payments processor Visa to launch the cards, which it is calling the Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card. Consumers buying Samsung’s products and services through either of the cards will get a 10% cashback “round the year,” the company executives said at an event in New Delhi.
TechCrunch
How Change co-founders brainstormed their way into entrepreneurship
After graduating college, co-founders Amar Shah and Sonia Nigam were bored with their first ”real jobs,” so through trial and error they came up with the idea to develop an API that processes donations, called Change. They talk with Darrell and Jordan about getting their first customers by literally knocking on shop doors, growing the company while maintaining the close-knit culture, and why incorporating crypto payments was a key part of their growth.
FOXBusiness
Market turbulence, inflation, geopolitical uncertainty prompt dip in fintech investment: KPMG
Global investment in fintech tumbled in the first half of 2022 as investors contended with geopolitical uncertainty, turbulence in the public markets, scorching hot inflation and rising interest rates. According to KPMG's Pulse of Fintech report released in September, total fintech investment fell from $111.2 billion in the second half...
TechCrunch
When VCs fund the thing you didn’t think they’d ever fund
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Coming to hang with us at Disrupt, where Equity is kicking off the entire event? Use code “EQUITY” to save 15% on your tickets. Hell yeah, and see you there!
