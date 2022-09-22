Last week, I wrote four companies with an insurance technology angle. One thing they all had in common? They each had a very specialized focus. This is notable if you consider the fact that many general insurance technology companies have struggled over the past year. As my colleague Alex Wilhelm points out in Friday’s Equity podcast: Root has zeroed out value, and Metromile subsumed into Lemonade, which has lost most of its value. This led him, Natasha Mascarenhas and me to ask: Since broad-based consumer neo-insurance providers have failed to generate value, will the niche players do better?

